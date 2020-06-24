Thank You, Dad, For Turning Me Into A Voracious Reader

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thank you, Dad, for giving me the gift of reading. Thank you for loving your grandkids so much. Thank you for being vocal where it mattered and thank you for reminding me to continue pursuing my goal.
Today if I am a voracious reader and read anything and everything under the sun, it is all thanks to my father. He inculcated the habit of reading from a young age.
It was another thing that Harry Potter too played a huge part in me turning into a hooked reader but my dad started the journey. Right from Nancy drew to Hardy Boys, Enid Blyton, Panchatantra and Malgudi days, I remember being introduced to many books and reading them like there is no tomorrow. Both my brother and I started reading quite young and I can say (albeit a little proudly) that we have quite a reading collection.
We did not have ostentatious birthday parties, the latest gadgets or tv but we did have books. We read and read till the cows came home. He never forced either my brother or me to sort out domestic chores at home but there were no cutbacks when it came to reading. It also has to do with the fact that my mother being a school teacher, reading had to be innate, there were no two ways about it.
Looking back, I realise the one thing I received as a blessing and gift is my ability to lose myself into a whole new world via books because you see knowledge and imagination is never-ending. You never really finish learning. Till the end of life, you never finish learning. These are wise words taught to me by my father.
Jeffrey Archer, Ruskin Bond, Jk Rowling, Amish Tripathi, Ashwin Sanghi, Devdutt Pattanaik are just a few names whose books mesmerise.A father’s gift is most precious especially when it is intangible, stays with you life long and guides you on your journey alone.
The habit of reading is a habit dying sadly amongst the people today. Not many pick up a hardcopy (or Kindle ) to read when at home. Most are busy on social media and putting the latest hashtag along with the latest photo or just plainly whiling away time, aimlessly scrolling.
My advice is to all those people would be exactly what my dad said two years back: pick up a damn book and read instead of wasting time on useless apps! And therein my forgotten affair with books started again. You tend to lose yourself in life, in day to day activities, work, marriage, kids.Here again, my dad reminded me of something that was still worth pursuing. As a person that wants to pursue a writing career, it only makes sense for me to read continually.
As a daughter, I still don’t agree with a lot of his viewpoints, his impatience and quick temper (age mellows you down is a misnomer) but there are so many things he did right and I just want to concentrate on those and thank him.
Thank you, Dad, for giving me the gift of reading. Thank you for loving your grandkids so much. Thank you for being vocal where it mattered and thank you for reminding me to continue pursuing my goal.Sometimes love and gratitude cannot be put into words.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Born and brought up in Mumbai.
A feminist and a voracious reader.
Reading Smart On Smartphones (With #MyASUSZenfone)
A 10 Year Old Who Became A Reader Despite Being Discouraged
Kids That Love To Read Are Not Born, They Are Made On The Laps Of Parents
“I Fight For Gender Equity”: Swetha Viswanathan, Author Of The Month, September 2017
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!