From Being Their Kids’ Teachers To Being Their Best Friends, Mothers During The Pandemic Are Doing It All!

The current scenario demands moms to invest quality time with their kids along with effective communication, required to build strong connection.
Everyone across the world is living their own strange reality these days. This is an unprecedented situation and no one really knows how long it will last. We are all on a roller coaster ride, trying to balance work and home.
The unavailability of domestic help has made things twice as hard. Women, across the world, are pulling off double and triple shifts managing their roles. They are managing being the primary caregiver in the family, juggling kids, financial constraints, housework and their jobs. As parents, we are all perhaps going through the most puzzling and challenging parenting phase yet.
Parenting in the time of coronavirus has taken on a whole new meaning. The outbreak of coronavirus has necessitated and placed restrictions on the kids in several ways. Physical doors of their schools are locked, the good old physical library isn’t accessible now, and even outdoor activities have come to a halt.
As the kids are confined within the four walls of the home, moms are struggling with the job of channeling the kids’ energy constructively. Though every mother has her own unique coping mechanism for her child, but here’s what most of us are enacting:
COVID-19 has completely transformed the teaching methodology, with home learning in place. Online learning is the only way right now to keep the lessons going.
It is a daunting prospect for many moms to take up the virtual learning. This has compelled us to embrace technology and investigate the reforms in teaching.
Additional challenges include installation of proper equipment for an off school set up, internet issues, limited data access, power blackouts, and multiple-app handling. But, what’s needed is to have a holistic approach and to create right access for our child.
Since there is no going out to restaurants, mothers have to take extra effort to prepare scrumptious food at home. Placing the kids’ favourite dishes with the right nutrition is yet another concern for mothers.
Building a strong immune system with healthy eating habits is the need of the hour to deal with the pandemic. Fixing immunity boosting food as a part of daily routine needs to be prioritised.
The stoppage of outdoor activities like parks being shut and swimming pools being closed, has brought in a lot of pent up energy in kids. This makes parenting tough.
So mothers have resorted to getting kids excited in activities that can take place indoors. Right from arts and crafts to hunting tactile tools for their sensory development, the mothers are doing it all for the kids!
It is quite necessary to keep the kids informed and make them take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves from contracting the virus. A constant check on the COVID-19 symptoms ranging from fever, cough, breathlessness, etc. has to be kept. Keeping a constant check not only on their physical health but also on their physiological and emotional health is equally important.
The parent-child friendship is no longer a taboo. Parents can build close, personal relationship with their kids, while still remaining responsible adults. The current scenario demands moms to invest quality time with their kids along with effective communication, required to build strong connection.
By now, our kids have already become little eco-warriors. They are much more resilient than us, but as moms we are going through another learning phase through this time.
Positive parenting is the key to beat the COVID-19 blues!
Picture credits: Pexels
