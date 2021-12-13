Here Is A List Of Financial Survival Tools That Will Guide You Through The Hard Times

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the definition of the word ‘normal.’ The economic and social disruption it has caused has been felt by mankind globally, whether it is a dramatic loss of human life, devastation to public health or an existential threat to the world of work.
The last 15 months have challenged all of us in multiple ways, requiring communities, businesses, governments and the society at large to step up. It has made us cognizant of the fact that life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.
Hence, it is imperative to have some amount of financial preparation which can capacitate us to sail through the toughest of time. This will serve as a shock absorber, thereby empowering us to get on our feet independently. Having no knowledge about finances may create a treacherous situation.
Glover adds that it’s important to remember that Cash is King. “Don’t be in a rush to spend or invest it until you have a full grasp on your new financial situation.”
So, it is pertinent to have knowledge of every piece of financial information. Here are some suggestive ways enlisted below:
Knowing early on where we stand and what are the options available, can help us enormously in maintaining normalcy in our cash flow and in overcoming all sorts of financial intricacies.
Let’s make the rest of our life, the best of our life
Image source: An image from Pexels
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.
“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.
Becoming financially savvy can change a woman’s life. It empowers her to be more self-sufficient, make smart decisions and deal with any financial calamity.
Women have made remarkable strides over time and have gained social and professional positions. They have come a long way when it comes to their roles at work and their family. Yet most of them do not feel thoroughly prepared, when it comes to finance.
As social norms and family structures are changing, financial decision-making is no longer the sole domain of the male breadwinner. Now, it’s imperative for woman to take charge of the finance.
A woman has more chances of landing in a financial emergency in an unequal society that penalises women for their choices. Have you planned for this eventuality?
Emergency situations always arise unannounced; They do not see time and place. The gravity of it is also not known unless it actually happens; but one needs to plan for these unseen events which can possibly happen.
How does one plan for the unknown?