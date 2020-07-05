A Mom During Lockdown To Her Family: Home Is As Much Your Responsibility, So Get Your Act Together!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
We all live in this home and enjoy the comforts. We are all equally responsible for making it a wonderful place to spend our days in.
My Dear Family,
You know I love you and I know you love me, During these times of pandemic and lockdown, our life has been shaken up. You, as kids, have had to adjust to a lot of changes very suddenly. It can all feel quite unfair, and rather like a bad dream. One you wish to wake up from really soon.
However (there is always a however), “muddayi lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzur-e-khuda hota hai”. (No matter how much anyone wants to hurt you, finally only that is possible that God wishes). This is a line about accepting things that God or Nature (or virus) control. Accepting things that we cannot change.
This letter is written to you not to clarify the above survival mantra, but to write down my thoughts around the expectations in this family. So here goes-
Lots of love! Xoxo
Mom
Image source: a still from YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Garima is a psychologist, mind-body wellness coach, holistic weight-loss specialist, and author of
No Cash As “Bado Ka Aashirwad” Please – Let’s Make Family Get-Togethers About Family Time Only!
Dear Unborn Daughter, As Your Mom, I’ll Be A Bit Much At Times But I Will Also Be There For You
The Post Coronavirus Avatar Of Indian Moms We Had Never Visualised
Online School During COVID-19 Gave Me A Privileged Peek Into My Daughter’s Everyday World
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!