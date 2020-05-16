Scared Humans Buy Soap, And Other Corona Insights from Coco The Pup

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
Small joys and life lessons from Coco a jolly puppy.
Hi! I’m Coco, a golden retriever pup. I love my new human family. Mrs M bakes cookies and Kiddo lets me sleep in his bed. In last few months there have been some strange changes and I want to tell you about them. Talking about things helps. I hope you do that too.
‘I think someone’s mic is still on’
‘Mr Dubey dropped off from the call again’
‘Hello? Can you guys hear me?’
When things settle down or become too boring, I start jumping, barking, and wagging my tail to spice it up. I wonder why it upsets Mrs M.
Ok, I’m hungry. Time to make mopey eyes, lick Kiddo’s face and yelp. I’ve trained him now. He will bring me food. How about you, what new things have you learned these days?
Image Credits: Pixabay
