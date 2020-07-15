During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > Why Are Most Indians And Indian Laws Still So Confused About Marital Rapes?

Why Are Most Indians And Indian Laws Still So Confused About Marital Rapes?

Posted: July 15, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Once married, men think they don’t need to ask consent from their wives to have sex. Why are we still so confused about women’s rights over their bodies?

Usually, after a marriage in India, it is implied that both the man and the woman have consented to sexual intercourse. According to the Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), rape is any activity that includes all forms of sexual assault involving nonconsensual sex with a woman.

However, there is an exemption to this law too. Exception 2 of Section 375 says that unwilling sexual intercourse between a man and his wife of over 15 years of age will not be classified as rape. It immunises the act of marital rape from prosecution.

Why don’t women have rights over their bodies?

According to the current law, a wife is presumed to give perpetual consent to her husband for sex after they’re married. While this unwilling sexual relationship between a couple is recognised as a crime in most countries, in India, the laws are still unclear.

Isn’t a wife a human after she’s married? Does she not have her own identity and rights over her body? Is she not someone who can decide what she wants or doesn’t want to do?

A woman’s virginity is one of the most talked about issues for a long time now. To be intimate with someone is an important thing in everyone’s life, it is a way of expressing your love for the other person. And it is more enjoyable when it happens when both people are willingly doing it.

Being married doesn’t mean they don’t need consent

At the same time, in the Indian society, being married is considered as a perpetual consent from the wife to have sex with her husband. Once they’re married, men don’t need to ask consent from their wives to have sex with them. Then why is there a concept of ‘marital rape’ that is still rampant? Why is it still not criminalised in India? And why are our laws so ambiguous when it comes to women and their identity?

Earlier, women didn’t have the ability or the conditioning to oppose her husband, and was bound to accept whatever her husband told her. The husband was considered a superior, earning member while the wife only took care of the house and looked after the family.

However, today, women are demanding their identities. They may be the bread-earners of the family, they may be single mothers but they are women are ambitious and have dreams that they want to fulfil. And for these dreams, women today, don’t like to be dependent on any other person.

Is sex the only thing between a married couple?

If a woman doesn’t consent to having sex with her husband for a long time after marriage, does it give him the right to demand a separation? Is sexual intercourse the only thing needed to maintain a healthy married relationship?

Does emotional bonding or love between two people not matter at all? Sexual intercourse is important and should happen organically. However, in our society, the condition, often is such that it is imposed on upon you once you’re married.

Either change the law that doesn’t criminalise marital rape or let women have the right to deny having sexual intercourse with her husband. It’s time we let women have rights over her own body and its satisfaction!

Picture credits: Still from 2013 movie Bombay Talkies

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Marital Rape In India: We Value ‘Institutions’ Over Women

Because Even Now, Married Indian Men Have A License For Raping Their Wife!

Do Indian Laws Protect Women?

No, Kartik Aryan. You Can’t ‘Obtain’ Sex From Someone Through ‘Jugaad’

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

new couple
Imagine As A New Couple Living With Only Flimsy Curtains Separating You From In-Laws…
expectations from daughters
Why Do We Ask Daughters To Be Tolerant And Let Our Sons Do As They Please?
Can People Stop The Sick Jokes About Amitabh, Rekha & Jaya When The Worry Should Be COVID?
Meet Ity Pandey The Marathon Running Indian Civil Services Officer Leading Like A Boss In Corona Times!

Best Loved Stories

Tanishq Mia blog contest

As Beautiful As Your Work

Section 000, Indian Penal Code: Attempt To Rape

Thappad Reminded Me Of Feminist Fathers And How Society Defeats Them Everyday

What Upsets You: Why Putting Things In Perspective Helps

married womans expression

Married Women And The ‘BUDDHA Expression’