Words help unravel complicated selves that, we didn’t know existed within ourselves.
A poet gave me his words today –
I took it from him, in fact.
They now snuggle around my neck,
They run their fingers across my pieces cracked.
My tongue now rolls around his words,
His words now roll around my tongue.
I hold them gently between my lips,
And breathe; to calm my mind unstrung.
He didn’t guilt me into agreeing with him ,
He didn’t tie a leash to my thoughts.
Instead, a new perspective he has revealed,
A new light he has brought.
His voice now whispers in my ear,
When I let it, the chaos I call my life, it tames.
A poet gave me his words today,
And I am no longer the same.
Image source: Pexels
Doctor, ambivert.
Her voice stutters; her pen doesn't .
