During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > When It Should Have Been My Decision To Be A Mom Or Not To Be… Not Of My In Laws

When It Should Have Been My Decision To Be A Mom Or Not To Be… Not Of My In Laws

Posted: June 21, 2020
Tags:

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My parents have only me as their son. Isn’t it my responsibility to take care of their needs and wishes at this age? The topic of adoption would devastate them.”

It was the dreaded day… I woke up but didn’t feel like getting up. I tossed and turned till my husband came closer to me and asked me lovingly, “Did you check?”

Surprisingly, this day is never forgotten!

Reluctantly, I got up and went with the kit into the bathroom. I have lost count of the number of kits used in the past one year since we had started the fertility treatment. I was excited the first few times and eager to check before anyone forced me to. But after numerous injections, tests and the hormonal upheavals in my body and mind, this just didn’t feel like something I’m keen to do.

My in-laws moved in to stay with us as soon as they got to know that their only son’s wife wasn’t able to conceive naturally within a few months of ‘trying’. They drove me to my wits’ end with constant comparisons with other relatives and families who were teeming with the joy of one or more children in their homes! They started pestering me to visit a fertility clinic as “their family had a history of healthy males and it must be I who had some problem”. The fertility specialist insisted on coming with the husband and so our trips together began…

The conclusion was clear- there was no physical ailment stopping us from having children. We could keep on trying for a year or so without any medical intervention, but since we were extremely eager- to- be-parents and under the pressure from our family, we started the treatment.

There were days when I just needed to sleep off the stress and then were the days when I just needed to be at work – to get some respite from the family that constantly reminded me of the ongoings of the biological cycle within me! No exam or interview had ever been so stressful than getting up to test for pregnancy every month for those few days…

My partner in this, my husband… we had built such a beautiful relationship in the past five years of togetherness; never had we thought that anything could come between us to disrupt our lives.

He had become more silent and had no say in front of his parents.

“Ajay, why don’t you tell them that we are in no hurry to have kids? We can even think of adoption. Right now, we have our hands full with our career goals,” I had asked him.

His cold reply made us drift apart emotionally. “My parents have only me as their son. Isn’t it my responsibility to take care of their needs and wishes at this age? The topic of adoption would devastate them. How will they face my sister’s family and other relatives? We’d better take this upon ourselves to get positive results as soon as possible.”

And so ended my one and only support I was seemingly trying to cling on to. My calls for help fell on deaf ears. I even looked towards my mother-in-law, trying to make her understand my problem, but their ‘stature’ in the community was of utmost importance to her, and a child in the family would surely bring them the coveted status!

The resilience in me surprised even me and I went on with the treatment and the emotional turmoils it brought along. All the treatment episodes were supposed to be hushed up lest the relatives got a whiff of this and gossip would spread faster than a forest fire defaming the family name in the community! I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone from my family either.

My love for children has always been very confusing to me but does that make me a bad person? I don’t know… but now I am all the more sure than ever before about what I want in life.

The past few days had put me through sleepless nights and I came up with this decision. Taking a deep breath, I went out of the bathroom without using the kit and told my husband, who was looking at me with eyes filled with curiosity, “I don’t want to have children.”

The shock on his face did not come as a surprise. Without uttering a word to me, he went out and told his family, and then all hell broke loose. They started cursing me and calling me names. I quietly packed my bags and told my husband to call me when he needed a life partner, not just a child-bearing being!

As I walk away from my so-called family, I heave a huge sigh of relief, as if a burden is lifted from my shoulders… definitely this is what it feels to be free!

Image source: a still from Ghost Stories

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Sangeeta

The identity of a person being a man/woman/any other, being a success/failure

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

crying at weddings

A Crash Course In Crying At Weddings For The Bride And Ladkiwale? Yes, Check It Out!

dating a controlling man

5 Things You Should NOT Say To Someone Already Battling Anxiety And Depression

it happened one day

It Happened One Day! [#ShortStory]

My Mother In Law Has Made My Life A Soap Opera

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Dutee Chand Sabitri
Dutee Chand Breaks Heterosexual Social Norms Again By Celebrating Odisha’s Sabitri Puja With Partner
How Many Of Us Were Treated Equally At School? Should Nepotism In Bollywood Surprise Us?
Your Daughter Is ‘Lucky’ As My Son ‘Helps’ In Chores. Really?
Am I In Your Family Only To Cook, Clean And Bow To You In The Bedroom?

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish

domestic violence survivor

A Common Enough Story Of A Domestic Violence Survivor

arranged marriages in India

The New Age Arranged Marriage

being a divorcee

The Story Of My Sita Aunty Who Remarried At 54 After Being A Divorcee All Her Life

Dear Parents, The World Is Ruthless. Better Teach Your Daughters To Be Fighters