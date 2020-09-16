When She Held Her Newborn Baby, She Realised That Her Family Was Gifted

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
As she lifted the baby, the enormous outbursts of emotions, couldn’t be contained as tears rolled down, the joy of being a parent was too profound!
As the baby opened her eyes
She couldn’t see her mother near.
But the unknown eyes looked at her
With love and compassion not felt before!
As the lady and her husband looked at the baby,
They could feel the rekindled emotions
That made their hearts skip a beat
And longed to hold the baby in their arms!
Their frequent visits got them closer
In their hearts, they wanted to be together.
But the rules laid down by the society,
Delayed them from becoming a family!
The same society, which views a lady with skepticism
When she is unable to birth a child,
The same society, which stresses on having heir,
The same society, suddenly seemed protective
Of the little being who had a chance at a better life!
Crossing all the hurdles, in due course
Convincing the near and dear ones
With the strong will to not lose the chance
To parent a child, which is indeed an honour!
As she finally, lifted the baby in her arms
The enormous outbursts of emotions
Couldn’t be contained as tears rolled down,
The joy of being a parent was too profound!
