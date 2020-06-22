Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Is there a need for a special day to express your love and support your loved ones? Why can’t we do it every day?
Is there a need for a special day
For all the love and care you have
For everyone in the family
Despite failing to express it many a time.
Is there a need for a special day
For being a pillar of support
And standing up for anyone in the family
Who needs to be held up!
Is there a need for a special day
For navigating the whole family,
Forgetting oneself all the while
Fulfilling the wishes of your kin!
Is there a need for a special day
For overlooking one’s own fears
And being in the forefront or in the rear
Should the need arise, for your own brood!
Is there a need for a special day
As you have a life of toil
To bless us with comforts and pleasures
While your own feelings go unnoticed!
Is there a need for a special day
For being grateful for your guidance
For being blessed with your presence
O father, for unveiling the strength in me!
The identity of a person being a man/woman/any other, being a success/failure
