During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Is there a need for a special day?

Is there a need for a special day?

Posted: June 22, 2020

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is there a need for a special day to express your love and support your loved ones? Why can’t we do it every day?

Is there a need for a special day
For all the love and care you have
For everyone in the family
Despite failing to express it many a time.

Is there a need for a special day
For being a pillar of support
And standing up for anyone in the family
Who needs to be held up!

Is there a need for a special day
For navigating the whole family,
Forgetting oneself all the while
Fulfilling the wishes of your kin!

Is there a need for a special day
For overlooking one’s own fears
And being in the forefront or in the rear
Should the need arise, for your own brood!

Is there a need for a special day
As you have a life of toil
To bless us with comforts and pleasures
While your own feelings go unnoticed!

Is there a need for a special day
For being grateful for your guidance
For being blessed with your presence
O father, for unveiling the strength in me!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Sangeeta

The identity of a person being a man/woman/any other, being a success/failure

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

“Down Syndrome Is The Last Thing That Comes Into Our Mind While Raising Her”: Kavita Baluni, Proud Mamma

How To Teach Kids Empathy For Those With Special Needs? Be An Inclusive Parent/Teacher Yourself

Mother's Day gifts

10 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts That She’ll Love, And Won’t Cost You A Rupee!

I’m Excited About Valentine’s Day. Yes, I’m Married. Surprised? Read On!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

How Many Of Us Were Treated Equally At School? Should Nepotism In Bollywood Surprise Us?
Your Daughter Is ‘Lucky’ As My Son ‘Helps’ In Chores. Really?
4 Little Women Of 1950s Kerala Who Showed Me What Independence Means
A Decade Of Women’s Web Later, You Have To Know Women’s Health Isn’t JUST Pregnancies!

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

Are you a feminist?

Viewing Feminism From A Place Of Strength

Great Expectations : You Should Have Been A Son!

At 77, Happily Unmarried Asha Parekh Proves That Marriage Isn’t A Woman’s Ultimate Goal

Why is life tough for working mothers in India?

Working Mothers In India: Its TOUGH – But WHY?

Dealing With Teenage Love