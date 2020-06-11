During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
The Mid – Thirties!

Posted: June 11, 2020

A poem reflecting the essence of reaching Mid thirties and evaluating life. Looking at lessons learned and opening up to new possibilities.

As I cruise through the thirties reaching the mid way

To toast to the wisdom gained

Through a few successful strides
And more blatant failed attempts
As compared to the younger- hushed up- failures!

Too much time wasted in vanity
Too much value given to the unworthy
Too much energy burnt in proving oneself
Too much pride to accept mistakes
Too many such memories looming in the mind!

Hoping to see a reflection of a better me
The mirror showed nothing but an adult version
Of the childish treads with wrinkles here and there Reminding of some progress
That wouldn’t disappear so soon.

Creating a niche for the newly found identity
In the embedded multi-layered persona
Developed in these years, to maintain sanity
From a complex world in a far more complex mind
Promising to break free of this captivity of monotony!

Image Via Pexels

Sangeeta

The identity of a person being a man/woman/any other, being a success/failure

