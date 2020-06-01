During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > New Moms Might Not Suffer From Postpartum Depression If They Had A Little More Help!

New Moms Might Not Suffer From Postpartum Depression If They Had A Little More Help!

Posted: June 1, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Didn’t it take two to make the baby? And so both must raise it equally. Why should she always be on call and he is, by and large, carefree!

She gave birth to a child
And a mother was born
Or that’s what she believed
Little did she know
She had to be its everything
‘Father’ was just a title, you see

Wait, I’m being too harsh
He plays with her everyday
And babysits on occasion
Surely those moments count
When he takes some responsibility?

Hell no, it took two to make that baby!
Both must raise it equally
Why then should she always be on call
While he is, by and large, carefree!

If only new moms got more support
They’d be less prone to PPD

This poem was inspired by the following article: ‘Tired’ mom kills 2-month-old, dumps body in manhole

Picture credits: Still from Netflix movie Ghost Stories

Mahevash Shaikh

Mahevash Shaikh is a millennial blogger, author, and poet who writes about mental health, culture,

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

“I Killed Her Because She Wasn’t Behaving Like An Obedient Wife” Who Is Raising These Men?

A Hardworking Man Is Supporting His Family, A Hardworking Woman? Abandoning It!

“It’s Time, Ma. You Had A Great Five Years, But You Could Use Some Family Support Now…”

Gave Her Son Away

Why She Gave Her Son Away [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

An Open Letter To Every MIL Who Made Her DIL Feel Incompetent, Wrong And Basically Unloved
It Is Okay To Be Completely Broken, As Long As You Rebuild And Love Yourself And Don’t Stay Broken Forever
Fashion Brand Uses Maanvi Gagroo’s Pic With Caption ‘Styles To Hide Your Curves’; She Slams Back
online education
When Online Education Means An Added Burden For The Already Overworked Indian Mom

Best Loved Stories

8 Places Where You Can Enjoy Delicious Street Food In Chennai, And That Too Under A Small Budget

Marrying A Stranger

Boys Should Cook. Girls Should Cook. Yes, Everyone Needs Domestic Skills!

The Balatkaari Phenomenon

mass movements led by women

14 Mass Movements Led By Women In India That Made A Difference To Women’s Lives