New Moms Might Not Suffer From Postpartum Depression If They Had A Little More Help!

Didn’t it take two to make the baby? And so both must raise it equally. Why should she always be on call and he is, by and large, carefree!
She gave birth to a child
And a mother was born
Or that’s what she believed
Little did she know
She had to be its everything
‘Father’ was just a title, you see
Wait, I’m being too harsh
He plays with her everyday
And babysits on occasion
Surely those moments count
When he takes some responsibility?
Hell no, it took two to make that baby!
Both must raise it equally
Why then should she always be on call
While he is, by and large, carefree!
If only new moms got more support
They’d be less prone to PPD
This poem was inspired by the following article: ‘Tired’ mom kills 2-month-old, dumps body in manhole
Picture credits: Still from Netflix movie Ghost Stories
