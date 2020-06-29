During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > LGBTQ > Legalising Gay Marriage Is The Next Step For Lawyer Couple Who Helped Abolish Section 377
legalising gay marriage

Legalising Gay Marriage Is The Next Step For Lawyer Couple Who Helped Abolish Section 377

Posted: June 29, 2020
Tags:

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the decriminalizing of homosexuality, lawyers Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy, are taking the logical next step towards legalising gay marriage.

Almost two years ago India won the long battle against the archaic law Section 377 that criminalized homosexuality. Section 377 was abolished by efforts of many lawyers, NGO workers, petitioners, activists, LGBTQ+ members. The frontiers in the battle were lawyers Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy.

Now, these lawyers are ready to fight for legalising gay marriage in India. (As reported by News18) . And yes, we can’t be any less proud of them.

Need for legalising gay marriage

Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy, who came out as a couple last year were included in Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. They played a very important role in undoing the draconian, Imperial-era law that criminalized ‘unnatural’ sex in September 2018. But just the decriminalization of homosexuality doesn’t mean that homosexuals are treated as equals in the country. 

Apart from the social stigma, many legal barriers also prevent homosexuals from having equal rights as any other citizen of the country. One of the most rigid barriers is same-sex marriages. Same-sex marriages are not legal in India, therefore homosexual couples are not allowed to adopt a child together. 

‘India is a marriage country!’

Talking about the future after the abolishment of Section 377 Oxford Union in April this year Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju delivered a powerful speech on LGBTQ+ rights in India.

There they addressed the issue of same-sex marriage. In that, they said “India is a Marriage Country.” Now we all know how much importance both legally and morally, the bond of marriage holds in our country, although even heterosexual marriages in our country come with their struggle and fights.

These stem from stigmas around inter-caste marriage and inter-religion marriage. So the policing of love comes as an integral part of both legal and social aspects of our country. To look at this policing Katju and Guruswamy are advocating the Marriage Project which is a legal project aimed at making same-sex marriages a constitutional right. 

The Marriage Project

Supporting the Marriage Project Katju said – “What we hope for is that this right to choose your partner will include the right for LGBT couples to marry.” To this Guruswamy added “gay or straight, male or female, Hindu or Muslim, upper caste or lower caste, people want the same thing – a long-term relationship to be recognised by society and the law.”

The groundwork for the Marriage Project is already done. On a social level, people have begun talking about homosexuality and started being more accepting. Culturally the online media on YouTube, OTT Platforms and even Bollywood has started to start discussing homosexuality. Commercial movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Ek Ladki To Dekha To Aisa Laga have moved the concept of homosexuality out of the ‘art’ genre.

Similarly, prominent personalities like athlete Dutee Chand are proudly coming out as a homosexual. Recently she even broke heterosexual norms by celebrating Sabitri Puja with her partner

The fight has already begun

On a legal level, Sonu and Nikesh are two young men who secretly exchanged garlands and wedding rings at the Guruvayoor temple in July 2018. Filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to legalize their marriage.

Nitesh says, “I cannot call Sonu my husband in any document. We cannot open a joint bank account or get medical insurance together. We do not enjoy any of the privileges that heterosexual married couples in this country enjoy.”

Indeed the fight has begun, in which Guruswamy and Katju believe that there will be more young people heading to the courts, demanding for their right to marry the ones they’re legally allowed to love as well. And that change is not far away.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Why Arundhati Katju & Menaka Guruswamy Sharing Their Couple Status Matters

8 Female Advocates In India Who Are The Super Heroes Of Justice.

LGBTQIA rights

Arundhati Katju, Vikram Seth, Ritu Dalmia And 8 More Indians Who Are Queer & Successful

11 Interesting Known & Lesser Known Facts About Pride & LGBTQIA+ Rights

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Way My MIL & I Differed On How To Use The Pressure Cooker Was A Lesson In More Than Cooking
Jitu Patwari Vikas remark
In A Sexist Tweet, Madhya Pradesh MLA Compared Centre’s Failed Ventures To Having Daughters
Bulbbul Is A Film That Takes The Myth Of The ‘Chudail’ And Turns It On Its Head!
Just Because I Am Separated, I Am Not A Desperate Or An ‘Easy’ Woman Looking To Woo All The Men I See!

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

12 Indian Books Every Child Should Read

parent of a girl

I Dream Of My Daughter’s Marriage Too, But Just A Little Differently…

The Wedding Night [Short Story]

Why Do Women ‘Stay Put’ In Bad Marriages?

As A ‘Bahu Of The House’ If I Speak Up, I’m Not “Brought Up Well By My Parents”?