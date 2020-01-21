Move Over Raj And Simran! Bollywood Has A New Couple – Kartik And Aman

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
Mocking Bollywood’s stereotypical idea of love and standing up for homosexuality, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’s teaser is breath of fresh air.
Uncle – Tumne kab decide kiya tu ‘Ye’ ho? (When did you decide you are like this?)
Kartik – Kya? (What?)
Uncle – ‘Ye’ (Like this)
Kartik – Kya ‘Ye? (What this?)
Uncle – Arey ‘Ye’ (Oh my god like THIS)
Kartik – Vo ye nai ‘Gay’ hota hai…..aur aapne kab decide kiya ki aap ‘gay’ nahi ban na chahte? (Uncle it’s not ‘Ye’ It’s ‘Gay’…. and when did yoy decide that you are not Gay?)
From starting the trailer with a Gay comment Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitu K starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan set a benchmark for itself. The trailer dropped today and we just can’t stop admiring Kartik and Aman (played by Ayushmann and Jitu respectively).
The movie deals with the love story of a same-sex couple struggling for their love despite educated parents and the Supreme Court judgement. Aman is gay and his family is unaware of his sexual orientation, and strongly disapproves of it on discovery. The movie also brings back to screen Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as Aman’s middle-aged parents.
The trailer of SMZS directed by Hitesh Kewalya is an absolute comedy ride. Nearly every sentence in the trailer is a punch line. Showing homophobia in a comic manner is what the trailer successfully portrays. Words like ‘gay,’ and ‘homosexuality’ are used liberally, without trying to shy away from.
The trailer tries to show several realities. It shows what fighting for gay rights in India is and how the LGBTQIA+ community is fighting patriarchy. And it also shows the struggle of coming out to desi parents who invariably believe they can ‘cure’ their children of the heinous ‘gay disease’. And all of this is done with a pinch of humour and a huge sense of satire.
One such example of this is the dialogue ‘Supreme Court jin pataakhon pe bahas kar rahi hai na, apne aangan mein phoot rahein hain” (The issues that they are discussing in Supreme Court are the reality of our house) by Neena Gupta.
Apart from humour one more thing that is admiringly charming is Ayushman’s look in the movie. He is seen amazingly covered with tattoos and also gracefully adores a nose pin! (Can it get any better?) In one of the scenes, he is seen gracefully wearing the pride flag as a superhero cape.
When we think of an ideal Bollywood couple the names that come to our mind are Raj and Simran from DDLJ, Rahul and Anjali from KKHH, or Ram and Leela from Ram Leela. Also, all these couples have iconic songs and iconic romantic scenes coupled with them. Like everyone once in their life has fantasised the iconic train catching moment from DDLJ to happen in their life with the one who they love.
Well, the SMZS through a recreation of these ideal Bollywood scenes has tried to reformulate the heterosexual legacy of love. Just like ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ reformulates the iconic love song to give it a homosexual touch, SMZS reformulates the iconic train scene from DDLJ with homosexual lovers replacing the heterosexual legacy.
Apart from this the movie also bring back iconic old Bollywood song ‘Yaar bina chain kahan rey’ and smashing Punjabi hit ‘Gabru’. SMZS is proof that commercial movies are slowly moving towards what they are meant to be ‘not just entertainment’.
The trailer is wholesome and promises a movie that is very much needed to watch by the Indian audience.
Picture credits: YouTube
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
