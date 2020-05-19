8 Online Music Streaming Options In India You Should Know More About

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
Online music streaming services/ apps are the way to listen to music currently, giving a great deal of flexibility and choice to the user.
Remember the days when you had to download pirated copies of the songs you wanted from dodgy websites or beg your friends to transfer songs to your pendrive?
The experience of finding and listening to music has come a long way since then.
Back then, discovering new music and genres was a painstaking task only reserved for people with diverse friend group and “good” internet. Now with 4G network and a plethora of online music streaming services, access to all forms of music is easier than ever. It doesn’t matter if you listen to regional music or K-POP, retro classics or Bollywood beats, you can access all of this in a single platform with the help of these online music streaming services.
We have an extensive list of various online music streaming services available in India to cater to your needs:
Let’s start off with the most popular international streaming service that has gained immense popularity ever since its launch in India in February 2019. This is the best app for discovering new music and lesser known artists.
Pros
Cons
Before Spotify entered the Indian market, this online music streaming platform was the top choice for music lovers. Wynk has been having #WynkConcert with popular artists during the lockdown and has a great selection of popular music. If you have an airtel number this should be your number one pick.
This online music streaming platform is a collaboration between Jio and Saavn, available in both Android and iOS platforms. It has a three month trial period for Jio customers.
Gaana is one of the first online music streaming services in India. I might be a little biased against this one because of its extremely off-putting ad song “Bas bajna chaiye gaana”, but it is a pretty close competitor of JioSaavn.
When it was introduced in India in 2016, it had many glitches and the user experience was definitely not great. However in recent years, Prime Music has improved a lot, and is now a worthy competitor. It comes free with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Apple Music has also improved its features drastically in recent years. It is available for both Android and iOS devices, but is most convenient for Apple users.
YouTube Music is gaining momentum very quickly in India as an online music streaming platform. It has merged with Google Music, and is the biggest threat to other music streaming services in India.
This is a newest online music streaming service in India, owned by Tik-Tok’s parent company Byte Dance. Both free and subscription plans are available at competitive prices and has a very unique and interesting interface. It is gaining popularity quickly but as of now it has a limited music library that caters to mostly Hindi and regional songs, as its focus country is only India and Indonesia.
So, which is your favourite online music streaming service? We’d like to know.
Image source: shutterstock
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Asefa writes about the lives of women in smaller towns of India. Her interest include
Love Music? Here Are Awesome Music Careers In India That You Can Pursue
A Whole New World Of Music Apps: With The Dell Venue Tab
Thinking Of Suicide? Here Are 11 Positive Ways That Will Help Young People With Dark Thoughts
A Chat With Dhanashri Ghaisas, A Fresh Young Voice From The Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!