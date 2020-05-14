13 Indian YouTube Singers You’d Love To Discover If You Haven’t Already

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
Indian YouTube singers who create original music or even covers of popular songs on the internet are followed by many today. Here are some you could check out.
“Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.” Elton John
Music provides solace even during the most difficult times in our lives. Even in history the most moving music has been created during tragic circumstances and people have always sought comfort and peace in music.
If you are tired of the same old Bollywood music and are looking for newer Indian artists, this list is for you. With access to music easier than ever, there is a plethora of good and great music by Indian artists waiting to be found by you.
If you love Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tiwari, we have a list of some amazing and talented Indian YouTube singers who are serenading us with their melodious voices. We have singers who produce original content as well as some Indian YouTube singers who sing covers* in Hindi and/or English. We hope these beautiful voices will calm you during these turbulent times.
*covers are renditions of an original existing song by a different singer/ artists.
I had to start with my favourite from the list. 21 year old singer and songwriter, Aditi Saigal started her journey at a very young age. Daughter of the late Amit Saigal, rock musician and founder of India’s first rock magazine ‘Rock Street Journal’, she has become a niche sensation for Indians looking to expand their musical taste buds.
Her songs are soulful and will make you fall in love from the first melody itself. After Netflix featured her song ‘Everybody dances to techno’ in one of their video, she has gained even more traction and appreciation from people of all age groups.
With 67 lakhs subscribers on Youtube she is an internet sensation and produces both original songs and covers. She gained popularity with her mashups between Bollywood songs and popular English pop music.
Her latest original song was released in April this year; it is called ‘Thalavi’ which means female leader in Tamil. She has dedicated this song to her mother, grandmother and all women who are hustling to achieve their dreams.
Another of my favourites and an outstanding musician, Aditi Veena started performing at the age of 14. After performing with different bands, she started her solo career in 2015. Her debut EP Mumblings garnered a lot of love from music lovers.
She released her debut album Poetry Ceylon in 2019 which has become an instant favourite amongst many. Her song called ‘Deathcab’ was also featured in the popular web series ‘Little Things’. Like many on this list, her music is soulful and has hints of jazz in them.
This popular Bangladeshi YouTuber has over 86,000 subscribers. Her comment sections are often filled with love and appreciation for her voice and guitar skills. Her cover of Prateek Kuhad’s cold/mess has over 1 lakh views. She also sings covers of popular Bollywood songs as well as some beautiful Bengali music.
You might remember Antara Nandy from the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. On her YouTube channel she has many covers of popular Hindi songs. The Assamese sister duo have been uploading ‘Balcony Concert’ during the lock down.
Sharvi is a playback singer who has lent her voice in some major productions like Thappad, Veere Di Wedding, Four More Shots, Please! She was the winner of the popular singing reality show The Stage season 2. She recently performed at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar. She also sings covers of popular songs in her You Tube channel.
If you have heard the song ‘Manchala’ from ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, then you are already familiar with Nupur’s voice. She is famous for her mashups on YouTube and has some original songs as well.
Vasuda does everything from covers, mashups, to her own albums as well. A former band member of Aasman (which also had Neeti Mohan), she now performs solo and has a voice made of pure honey. An alumnus of Berkley College of Music, she has a very classical singing voice. I recently stumbled upon her debut album ‘Attuned Spirit’ and now many of the songs make regular appearance in my playlists.
She needs no introduction, with over 30 lakh subscribers on YouTube; she is the most popular on this list. Shirley is an Indo-Kiwi singer and has recently started her acting career as well. She sings beautiful covers of various Hindi songs which are major hits among the netizens. She also makes dance videos.
This Malayali singer has lent her voice in some major Bollywood songs like ‘Tu hai’ from ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ and various Malayali movies. She has some amazing covers on her You Tube channel in both Hindi and Malayalam. Check out her Malayali covers even if you don’t speak the language, they are magnificent.
Born in India and raised in Chicago, Lisa is another viral internet singer that you might recognise in this list. She sings popular covers as well as original songs for Bollywood movies like Veere Di Wedding, The Sky Is Pink among others.
Last but definitely not the least Raja Kumari has changed the game for Indie music in India. The only Rap artist in this list, she has not only worked with many Bollywood movies but also popular international artists like Iggy Azealia, Fifth Harmony and Gwen Stefani. Her Collaboration with Iggy on the song called ‘Change Your Life’ was nominated for the Prestigious Grammy Awards. The badass Queen of Desi hip-hop takes heavy inspiration from Desi culture and classical music as well. Her song ‘City Slums’ with Divine has over 2.8 crore views on You Tube.
Do you have any favourite song or Indian YouTube singers you have been loving these days? Let us know in the comments so that we can enjoy them too.
