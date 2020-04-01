Will Women Working From Home Finally Get Their Due Now That ‘Home’ Is Just A Location To Work From?

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
I hope people realize that “home” is just a location to work from. “Work” is non-negotiable and constant while “home” or “office” are the variables.
Finally, work from home has become legit. The world needed a pandemic to recognize “working from home” as an official way of working. In India at least, work from home remains a newer concept and a “perceived” privilege of the IT sector employees or freelance professionals. The women in this workforce have endured the jibes of friends, family and the community at large for a couple of years now. Here, I have tried to list a couple of them I have heard, overheard or experienced.
Now that the concept of working from home has been suggested by the topmost political powers of various states and countries, I hope the people realize that “home” is just a location to work from. “Work” is non-negotiable and constant while “home” or “office” are the variables.
Work from home –
Maybe, the fact that in this situation of an official lockdown, as men are also working from home, ‘work from home’ will get the societal and patriarchal legitimacy and the women will no longer be subjected to these friendly jibes.
Image source: shutterstock
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Life happens, everyday. Of everyday life stories.
What The ‘Work From Home’ Concept Means, And Doesn’t!
Newsflash! Women Need A Break Too …!
When Does The Work From Home Mom Get Her Holiday?
I Am A Mother Who Works For Home, Not A Stay-At-Home-Mom
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!