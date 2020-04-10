When Indians Kill Daughters Everyday, Is Lockdown A Good Reason To Lift Ban On Gender Testing?

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Was it necessary or even useful for the Indian health ministry to suspend certain rules under the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act? How does that help anyone?
The health ministry of India in a notification on April 4 suspended certain rules under the Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Technique (Prohibition of Sex selection) Act, 1994 till June 30th. And the reason they stated for this was, “emergency situation” due to corona virus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.
The rules of the act that came into effect in 1996 make it compulsory for ultrasound clinics to keep detailed records of pregnant women who undergo foetal scans. And submit them to the health authorities.
This is the latest in the series of bad news for women during the national level lockdown. It started with the government forgetting to add sanitary napkins in the essential commodities list. Add to that, the extra household work due to lack of help from the male members of the family. Then, there’s the rise in domestic violence resulting from frustration among men due to lack of work. Yet again, the women are paying the price for the betterment of the society.
The bans on determination of prenatal sex in India was placed with the sole aim of preventing female foeticide and to arrest the declining sex ratio of the country. This practice still continues illegally in many parts of the country even today.
In some parts, female foeticide is even accepted as a part of the culture. And for parents who already have daughters, the decision to abort the subsequent pregnancies solely depends on the gender of the foetus. This practice continues even in the urban and semi-urban areas despite a number of doctors having lost their medical licenses after being caught violating the ban.
An article by the NCBI details how practically every method is used to prevent the birth of a female child. It further states that an estimated quarter to a half million girls are missing as a result of the selective foeticide in India.
The suspension of the requirement of maintaining records of pregnant women for three months gives a window for anyone to know the gender of the unborn child. This may lead to them getting an abortion, even without the consent of the mother. Though reproductive health is considered an essential service in India but unsurprisingly the same cannot be said for women’s health.
Maintaining these records have been argued as a time consuming process by the ultrasound clinics, however, it seems like a small price to pay to prevent female foeticide. This decision came out of the blue since no other rules in any other act are suspended in the country by the ministry.
The rules under the act do not seem to violate any corona virus preventive measures. Though arguable that this will reduce the processing time of patient, it still is not good enough a reason to suspend such an integral requirement. One that has helped un-skew the gender gap in India up to a certain extent. Activists and women’s right worker are calling this decision “arbitrary.”.
As per the latest census, the sex ratio in India reports 933 females for 1000 males. In some places like Daman the female population is scarily low with 591 per 1000 males. The ratio is even lower within the 0-6 years age group. These numbers are proof that India cannot afford be lenient in implementing laws and rules responsible for the evening out this disparity.
India still observes one of the highest amounts of female foeticide in the world. In this crucial scenario the health ministry is responsible for a much detailed explanation as to why this step was considered necessary. How did we as a nation find it so easy to sacrifice the goal of “Beti Bachao” in times of crises?
Other alternative steps like online collection and submission of the data could have been taken. But lifting the ban completely for three months seems dangerous to any progress achieved till now.
If the ministry thought this matter was important, they could have asked for advice from experts to handle the situation and both crises at the same time. The Corona virus and the subsequent lockdown has showed us the pecking order of the government. Between the lack of concern about sanitary napkin production to lifting ban on important women’s development rules, the government needs to get its priorities right.
It is very easy and convenient to believe that these things are not practiced commonly in India. But that is not true, the one true religion of India is patriarchy. And the Indian society and families are masters in concealing their criminal patriarchal believes and action. One emergency is not an excuse to be lenient towards another equally important longstanding emergency.
Picture credits: Pixabay
Asefa lives in a small town and aspires to write about lives of women in
