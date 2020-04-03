25 New Hindi Short Films To Binge Watch This Weekend!

As you someone looking to strengthen your SEO game? Sign up for the webinar and learn how to be found by your customers, happening on 9th April, in #BreakingBarriers Talk series.
At home under lockdown, bored, but don’t have large chunks of free time? Hindi short films to stream is the solution, all from the past one year.
During this time of global pandemic, all we have to do is stay at home, so that we minimise transmission of the virus, and help flatten the curve of the daily cases of coronavirus. But, even if we are working from home, it can become quite difficult to stay sane within the four walls.
So we may be temporarily trapped, but we surely can keep our minds occupied with something interesting before the cabin fever sets in.
Monotony hits hard when there is absolutely nothing new to do inside the house. But as they say, ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’. I discovered a fabulous way to sit back and pass my free time – whatever I get, that is. We’re in this together, aren’t we?
Here’s a list of Hindi short films available on YouTube (made over the past one year), that celebrate women empowerment and feminism, which you can definitely binge watch. So what are you waiting for? Go grab yourself a piping hot cup of Joe, relax and watch these 25 entertaining yet poignant films to keep your sanity intact during these testing times.
28 mins
Being stalked or being sexually harassed, is the nightmare of every woman. Shweta Basu Prasad’s (the child actress of Makdee) performance is bound to create a thrill in your mind.
13 mins
Starring Kajol Mukherjee, it shows the rape victims from different walks of life. They are confined in a room and their conversations reveal each of their stories which will give you goosebumps.
24 mins
Do men fall under the ‘silent’ category due to the pressure of the society? Well, at least I can say a few of them do, after watching this 23 minute film on the Domestic Violence Act, featuring Shweta Basu and Zarina Wahab.
33 mins
Nidhi (Shivani Tanksale) and Diya (Sheetal Menon) are two sisters who take care of their comatose father. As kids, we always thought our parents are invincible. When we age, they grow older and suddenly the children turn into caretakers of their parents. It’s a hard-hitting reality with an unexpected ending.
9 mins
Nisha (Shwetha Tripathi) is just married and apprehensively organizes a Diwali party for her In-laws. She prepares herself to match the expectations of her new family. On the contrary, Vikrant, her husband, tells her to be herself. Does she listen to him? And if she does, will her in-laws put up with it? Tune in to check it for yourself.
10 mins
The society frowns upon women who are older than their men. They have their jaws dropped if a woman earns more. Is age and money so important in a relationship? This award winning short film throws light on this.
12 mins
Noor is a little girl whose uncle is a sexual predator. The film starts with her walking in the dark, on the streets and ending up in her househelp’s house. It unfolds the untold story of the two different worlds of the rich and poor.
Sheeba Chaddha plays a mom. Her determined daughter goes with her to a matrimonial office. The awkward conversations will bring a joyful tear in your eye. That’s what happens when a doting daughter does something special for her widowed mother.
34 mins
Anisa Butt plays a brave mother who fights for her unborn girl child. Will she win over what the society thinks? Peek in quickly to know.
20 mins
No matter how modern the society is, they do treat the women in an ancient way. Manisha Marzara plays the role of such a woman and she does it just right.
18 mins
Prashant Ingole’s film conveys a strong message to the Indian women – Women need to stand up for themselves! Need I say more?
18 mins
Sakshi Tanwar is the Ghar ki Murgi who is taken for granted but one decision of hers after a heartbreaking incident turns everything turtle! That’s the way to do it, I must say. Released on Women’s Day 2020.
27 mins
A touching short story in which a wife gets to know of her husband’s affair. Watch to see how she deals with it.
15 mins
Deepti Naval is a therapist who puts insomniac clients to sleep. She is unable to put one client to sleep who has been sleepless for twenty years. This film is a quiet and thoughtful chamber-piece designed around poetry.
22 mins
Starring Yashika Tanwar, this is a heartwarming film about a daughter who comes with her kids to see her mother after nearly twenty years. The kids’ grandmother lives with a househelp. The story sends out a strong message.
8 mins
Silence gives birth to a new victim. Featuring Sadiya Siddiqui, this film is about standing up against domestic violence.
5 mins
This is an award winning Six Sigma film. The story revolves around two village girls. All over the country, girls still have to drop out of school because they do not have sanitary pads and lack hygiene. The story breaks the taboo around menstruation.
Navni Parihar and Isha Sharma play a beautiful duo of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The distressed daughter-in-law finds love once again. Will her mom-in-law support her and why. Dive in to understand ‘kaun kiske khilaaf hai’.
Directed by Ashutosh Jha, it’s a story of a young woman professional living in a metro city. The emotional harassment and the busy life makes her disturbed, which many will relate to in real life.
13 mins
Featuring Trimala Adhikari and Seema Azmi, the plot is set in a village in Uttar Pradesh, where a prostitute gives sex education. There’s a woman, Kamna, who seeks womanhood because she doesn’t have breasts. Will Kamna get what she desires in life just as her name suggests? Women and their physical features – we’ve heard this so many times. Watch this one for a concept that’s brilliant.
The ugly truth of being a woman is portrayed in this short film. Whispering the unspeakable reality of rape and molestation, the story will send a chill down your spine at one point.
9 mins
Two daughters discover the ‘battery operated’ toy in their mother’s life. This risky business is something that isn’t easy for them to handle. Actress Shruti Panwar shows how a woman’s sexuality does not depend on her motherhood.
16 mins
Based on a true story, this short film is defiant. The patriarchal notion of males over female bodies, constructed on a systematic theological idea that requires women to cover up and be modest is brought about by showing how womanhood is a device to interlink faith and fate. Watch out for Sarah Hashmi, Vipin Sharma, Sheeba Chadda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in it.
11 mins
The boy’s (Tushar Pandey) family visits the girl’s (Ahsaas Channa) house to ‘arrange’ their marriage. This is the ‘kaande pohe Cha karyakram’.
Anuritta Jha walks out of a toxic relationship only to colour herself happy by soaking in the colours of Holi. There is strength in every corner of a woman’s heart!
You’re sure going to explore beyond the ordinary. I already feel it’s worth rummaging through the files! You will now find yourself not scrolling down the covid-19 news on your phone, obsessively.
