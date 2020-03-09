Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
We search for it,
Here, there and everywhere..
Inside out and maybe nowhere,
We stare and stare and explore,
We observe and we think..
We doubt, ask questions, we cry then..
The love with us,
We ignore and we just don’t care,
Do we find it there?
Or here is it waiting?
For you to recognize and spare,
Sometime for You, You and Yourself..
Why do You,
Search for it,
