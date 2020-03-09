  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > We Search For It

We Search For It

Posted: March 10, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

We search for it,

Here, there and everywhere..

Inside out and maybe nowhere,

We stare and stare and explore,

We observe and we think..

We doubt, ask questions, we cry then..

We search for it,

Here, there and everywhere..

The love with us,

We ignore and we just don’t care,

We search for it,

Here, there and everywhere..

Do we find it there?

Or here is it waiting?

For you to recognize and spare,

Sometime for You, You and Yourself..

Why do You,

Search for it,

Here, there and everywhere..

Image via Pixabay

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

8 (Not) Funny Things Married Men Say, While Hitting On Single Women!

Outdoor Photography In India For The Woman Who Loves To Walk

The Story Of Three Women Who Fought Against Sexual Violence [Video]

Many Try To Break The Will Of Moms Returning To Work, But NO – We Are Not Giving Up

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

5 Daughters In Law Declare: “My Mother In Law Is My Biggest Champion At Home”
8 Powerpuff Girls Who Prove That As Women Working Together, We’re An Unstoppable Force
Guilty Netflix
Kiara Advani Shines In Guilty, A Film About Consent And The Need To Smash Toxic Male Entitlement
Let Go Of The Toxic Relations In Your Life, No Matter What Tag They Hold

Best Loved Stories

These 5 Women Entrepreneurs In Pune Are Not Afraid To Dream – Queen Size!

Samvaad: A Conversation Between Mother And Daughter

Handicraft Home Decor Products from India

10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India

Changes in Indian society

7 Things We Need To Change In Indian Society

Don’t Judge Women On Their Bangles, Bindis And Bicchiyas