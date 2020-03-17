Talk Positive And Text Positive

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
What do you get in mind when you hear these powerful Ts – “Talk” and “Text”. Yes, its our all time favourite -Phone. In recent years, we are likely to find more happiness talking over the phone rather than talking face to face or joy of texting on phone than not talking at all.
India and many other countries like USA, Singapore , South Korea, Canada etc are texting more than talking. Research also shows that texting is five times more than talking. US spends almost 20 minutes per day in texting and barely 2-5 minutes talking. They have this “Talk and Text” app too introduced.
Texting put us at ease and it is comfortable than talking. So most of us prefer texting. Texting is dominating over talking. Either you talk or text , your expressions or emotions mean a lot. And if anyone on the earth who is born with multiple facial expressions are ‘we humans’. But the emoticons have taken the place all over.
Let’s see how strong these emoticons play the role alone or along the text.
When someone texts you..
How are you and you reply ‘I am Good.
It is simply just
“I am Good”
Or
I am Good🙂
I am Good😎
I am Good🙄
I am Good😀
I am Good😠
I am Good😭
I am Good😑
The text is same but expressions are different…the emoticons which are connected to the text hold power!! Each one of them gives different sense and meaning. It depends on the persons mood and state.
Have you realised that phones have taken away the beauty of greeting each other face to face? Those emoticons have killed the beauty of natural expressions. But yes, I appreciate the fact that phones are the ones who keeps us in touch when the person is away and it is useful in many other ways too.
Who knew there would come one day where you wanted to laugh out loud and when the signals are sent to the brain and then those Lol emoticon 😁😁pops out on your forehead , where you even without letting your mouth open wide? And there you go, technology wins because you did not let your jaw muscles do that thing and you saved the energy. I feel like I quit using technology at this point.
I am not against the technology and its use but I fear for the dangerous outcomes it has for us.
We are so attached to the phone so that our heartbeats and phone notifications go hand-in-hand. Both must be equally active in order to keep ourselves alive. Many of us are dealing with phone virus like coronavirus, once infected cant help it out.
Both Coronavirus and Phone Virus put your life at risk. One might take away your life, the other will take away your time or vice-versa.
The most powerful pair of words in the world are: Life and death!!
Life and death are natural, but, are not in our hands. In between we play a major role. The beautiful smile, those wonderful expressions, which are also natural but are in our hands, so let us not destroy them. Let us use them in a nice way and create a beautiful life of our own. Also let’s talk and text something good, positive, worthy and valued. Let our talk and text add value to our life and to others.
Image via Pixabay
Great Textpectations Is A Breezy Read For A Rainy Or Hot Summer’s Day [#BookReview]
What Dear Zindagi Tells Us About Therapy….Is Good, But A Little Troubling Too!
5 Tips If You Are Addicted To Social Media (Or Your Parents Think So!)
Relationships Or Rocket Science? See How The Small Things Matter!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!