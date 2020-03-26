Mumbai Police Responds To Disability Activist Virali Modi’s Call For Help; But Is This Enough?

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
Disability rights activist and social influencer Virali Modi tweeted for help during this lockdown, and Mumbai Police responded promptly. What about less privileged physically challenged people, though?
India is facing such a critical situation that has brought fear into everyone’s life. At this moment, everyone is going through difficulties. One can imagine how difficult the situation would be for the physically disabled people and one who are not so privileged like us.
A couple of days ago, Virali Modi, disability rights activist and influencer, tweeted saying she needs her house help and driver for survival, as she was a disabled person living alone in Mumbai.
I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations? @MumbaiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA #CoronavirusLockdown
I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations? @MumbaiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA #CoronavirusLockdown
— Virali Modi (@Virali01) March 24, 2020
Luckily, her tweet went viral and she got the help from officials. The DCP called her and informed her that the inspector would come to her home and sort out her problems. As promised, they came to her house and provided a letter for her maid and driver so that they don’t have any problem or get stuck by the police outside despite lockdown.
I received a phone call from the DCP where he assured me that I would receive whatever help I needed. Three PIs came home, heard my problem, took information, and have found a resolution. @MumbaiPolice you are fantastically amazing! Thank you so much! #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/7JCCGedaf4
— Virali Modi (@Virali01) March 25, 2020
I received a phone call from the DCP where he assured me that I would receive whatever help I needed. Three PIs came home, heard my problem, took information, and have found a resolution. @MumbaiPolice you are fantastically amazing! Thank you so much! #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/7JCCGedaf4
— Virali Modi (@Virali01) March 25, 2020
Virali Modi also spoke about it on Facebook.
It was really commendable to see Mumbai police providing help to Virali. Because of these police staffs and officials on duty, we at our home are able to stay safe in time of this havoc. Mumbai police, for this act really deserves a grand salute. If the police of every state will come into prompt action as such, we can really stay away from problems.
Today, when whole of the country is suffering from the attack of the deadly Corona virus, the government has ordered for the complete nation’s lockdown. Commutes have stopped, and not a single person is permitted to step out of their house. Social distancing is the only precaution that can help us in this critical phase. But we can just imagine what the situation would be with people who regularly deal with a disability.
In this complete lockdown stage, we all need to keep patience but there should be measures taken by government for all the physically challenged people who are living alone. They should at least be provided with a caretaker so they don’t meet with extreme difficulties.
As individuals, do help out whoever is in need, without breaking the rules of social distancing and quarantine. Have patience and stay calm. Let’s hope for the best and pledge to help all.
Images source: Facebook
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am Medha, a student. I am a passionate reader and a writer too. I
Absolutely true. Not only people with disability but also old and infirm people and others with health issues and other problems can’t completely do away with some form of help. So guidelines have to be formed to help them
The Harassment Of Disability Activist Virali Modi In Delhi Reveals Old Attitudes Haven’t Changed
I Shouldn’t Have To Endure Groping On Railway Platforms: Virali Modi
Nidhi Goyal: Changing Norms One Joke At A Time
Mumbai’s Once Famous Public Transport System Has Failed Women & Those Disabled
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!