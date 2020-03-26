  1. Home > Newsmakers > Mumbai Police Responds To Disability Activist Virali Modi’s Call For Help; But Is This Enough?

Mumbai Police Responds To Disability Activist Virali Modi’s Call For Help; But Is This Enough?

Posted: March 26, 2020
Tags:

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.

Disability rights activist and social influencer Virali Modi tweeted for help during this lockdown, and Mumbai Police responded promptly. What about less privileged physically challenged people, though?

India is facing such a critical situation that has brought fear into everyone’s life. At this moment, everyone is going through difficulties. One can imagine how difficult the situation would be for the physically disabled people and one who are not so privileged like us.

A couple of days ago, Virali Modi, disability rights activist and influencer, tweeted saying she needs her house help and driver for survival, as she was a disabled person living alone in Mumbai.

— Virali Modi (@Virali01) March 24, 2020

Luckily, her tweet went viral and she got the help from officials. The DCP called her and informed her that the inspector would come to her home and sort out her problems. As promised, they came to her house and provided a letter for her maid and driver so that they don’t have any problem or get stuck by the police outside despite lockdown.

Virali Modi also spoke about it on Facebook.

It was really commendable to see Mumbai police providing help to Virali. Because of these police staffs and officials on duty, we at our home are able to stay safe in time of this havoc. Mumbai police, for this act really deserves a grand salute. If the police of every state will come into prompt action as such, we can really stay away from problems.

What about other such physically challenged persons?

Today, when whole of the country is suffering from the attack of the deadly Corona virus, the government has ordered for the complete nation’s lockdown. Commutes have stopped, and not a single person is permitted to step out of their house. Social distancing is the only precaution that can help us in this critical phase. But we can just imagine what the situation would be with people who regularly deal with a disability.

In this complete lockdown stage, we all need to keep patience but there should be measures taken by government for all the physically challenged people who are living alone. They should at least be provided with a caretaker so they don’t meet with extreme difficulties.

As individuals, do help out whoever is in need, without breaking the rules of social distancing and quarantine. Have patience and stay calm. Let’s hope for the best and pledge to help all.

Images source: Facebook

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Medha Shukla

I am Medha, a student. I am a passionate reader and a writer too. I

Learn More

Vaginal Health & Reproductive Health - योनि का स्वास्थ्य एवं प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य (in Hindi)

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Anjana Vedapuri - March 26, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Absolutely true. Not only people with disability but also old and infirm people and others with health issues and other problems can’t completely do away with some form of help. So guidelines have to be formed to help them

    Reply

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

virali modi

The Harassment Of Disability Activist Virali Modi In Delhi Reveals Old Attitudes Haven’t Changed

I Shouldn’t Have To Endure Groping On Railway Platforms: Virali Modi

Nidhi Goyal

Nidhi Goyal: Changing Norms One Joke At A Time

Mumbai’s Once Famous Public Transport System Has Failed Women & Those Disabled

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Silence Is Not An Option A Woman Can Take

Trending

Bangalore’s ACP Fathima, Explaining Section 144 In Her Unique Way, Is The Hero We Need
lockdown
Lockdown Getting You Down? Imagine How Women Have Been Under Lockdown By Men Forever
An Open Letter To Men During This Unprecedented Lockdown
Clueless Dads Thinking Pregnancy’s No Big Deal? Watch Kareena Demolish That Belief

Best Loved Stories

My Life As A Female Scientist

Does Your Wardrobe Affect Your Career Growth?

educated illiterate

It’s 2019, But Most Indians Remain The Educated Illiterate, With 19th Century Mindsets!

Free Online Courses in India

How Indian Women Can Benefit From Free Online Courses

Daughter’s Money. Who Has The Right To Use It?