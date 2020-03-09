Bodies

Posted: March 9, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

I go online to see his pictures
So perfect, so handsome & so beautiful
I scroll down and look at his body
“so toned, so fit, so hot!”

And then I look in the mirror and see myself
And what follows is a deep sigh
A languish of sadness, unhappiness and pain

I try to love myself, I really do
I tell myself, “it’s what’s inside that matters”
But is that really true?
With all these images, flashing in front of my eyes
The Instagram pictures, the YouTube videos and chiseled bodies on TV
And then I look at my friends transforming their bodies and lives,
I find myself- inadequate and incomplete and lacking

Our bodies and faces have become the currency of modern intimacy
Our bodies have begun to define the very basis with which we navigate our sexuality

This sexuality, so sexually charged and so explicit, I find it hard to keep up
To keep up appearances, to look a certain way and feel a certain way, I don’t know if I can do it anymore!

I often feel as though I’m not beautiful enough, not worthy of love
I touch the scars on my legs and it pains me to see them
I see his photos, his beautiful body and it fills me with sorrow
“Why was I born this way?”

I am a man and I feel this pain
I try to convince myself that this too will pass
That self love is key & that no two bodies are ever the same

But I can’t help but go back to his profile consume his pictures & compare our lives
It’s a toxic feeling, one that hits me in my gut everytime

I rationalise, theorise and conceptualise the reason for my being and body
I convince myself:  “you are beautiful just the way you are”, but that is often not enough, and I know it

There are days when I feel beautiful, and then there are days I do not
I seek validation, from myself and others
And it is tiring, exhausting and saddening

These images are so upsetting, so demotivating and so off putting
I don’t know what to do except channel this guilt and remorse through poetry

I have tried and tried, to get that body, to get that look, to lead that life and look “that” way
But it’s not who I am
Who am I then? And what do I truly desire?
To be like him or to be like me?
Will I find love if I stay the way I am?
Or will I be rejected for someone “better”?

I do not know….

Image via Pixabay

Kanav Sahgal

Kanav Narayan Sahgal is a post-graduate student at Azim Premji University, Bangalore where he'

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

It’s Hard To Find Courage To Love Your Body When You’re Shamed For Being ‘Plus Sized’

5 Young Women Share On The Pressure To Be Thin, Thin, Thin…

shaming your body

It’s Time You Refuse To Let People Body Shame You!

selfies are empowering

Sounds Illogical, But Sharing A Selfie Means That YOU Are In Charge… Find Out How!

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

women actors speaking up IWD
5 Leading Ladies Of The Big Screen Who Raised Their Voice For All Women
5 Daughters In Law Declare: “My Mother In Law Is My Biggest Champion At Home”
8 Powerpuff Girls Who Prove That As Women Working Together, We’re An Unstoppable Force
Guilty Netflix
Kiara Advani Shines In Guilty, A Film About Consent And The Need To Smash Toxic Male Entitlement

Best Loved Stories

Women entrepreneur in India: Aaradhee Mehta

Day In The Life Of: Swati Roy, Eureka Bookstore

Celebrating ‘FemInspiration’

“Chhota Bheem Is Strong And Chutki Tires Quickly” Do We Want To Give This Skewed Message To Our Children?

Atishi Marlena interview

AAP Member Atishi: Changing Country A 10 Yr Project If Right People In Decision Making Positions

Vivekananda, a feminist

A Feminist from the 19th Century – Vivekananda