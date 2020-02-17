Yes, I Bleed; And It Doesn’t Make Me Impure

How would it feel to start working for an office that comes to you?
Work as a Virtual customer service associate from home. All you need to do is apply by clicking here.
As a menstruating woman, I bleed every month. It is biological, powerful, and no matter what society feels, it does not make me shameful or impure.
Yes, I bleed
Life exists
within my blood
You, me and the human breed,
Childhood is lost
Over period cramps
The confusion of tampons
and use of pads
And not to forget the mud,
newspaper, soiled cloth, n hey
Scores of us struggle
For five days of dignity
And keep
the mood swings at bay,
The spots stopped me
From my whites
Nonetheless
The peering eyes
As I carry wrapped whisper
In my stride
I have been hushed up
For my pain
The do’s and don’ts
there’s a list I gain
As the festivities are coming
In a fleet
I need to calculate
My days to be neat
Lest I will be away
Just a spectator
Won’t be allowed to touch
The idol of clay
She doesn’t …bleed
But her part in me does
I won’t be inclusive in ritual
Celebrate or sway
I bleed hence I will be away
I cannot go in the kitchen
not touch the utensils
sauce and pickle
the worship place is
out of reach
you are meant to follow this,
they preach
Am I dirty
Am I impure?
I defy you
I am everything but not this for sure
I am on a journey
to womanhood
I am on a journey
to progeny
I am on a journey
to bring nature within me
I defy your norms
I defy what you preach
I take pride in my blood
and say
Yes, I bleed.
Image source: shutterstock
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Co-Founder KalaManthan "An Art Platform"
An Equalist.
Proud woman.
Love to dwell upon the
Women Bleed Every Month. What’s Wrong In Saying It Aloud, That A DOCTOR Trolled Me?
No, You Do Not Become Impure During Periods. A Lesson From My Mother
When My Mother Gave Me My First Lesson On Menarche
Talking About Periods Is The Way To Power Over Our Bodies. Don’t Believe Me?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!