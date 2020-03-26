  1. Home > Parenting Tips > Motherhood In Self-Quarantine

Motherhood In Self-Quarantine

Posted: March 27, 2020

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.

The world is going through a tough time and a tiny virus has made us realise what freedom in life means. As the Covid-19 coming closer home it is our collective responsibility to help the government curbing the spread. The safety measure includes general hygiene which again reminds us how the old Indian values and social rituals were important.

India always followed the “Namaste” as greeting rather than a handshake or giving a hug. Our elders instructed since ages about washing feet before coming to the house or removing shoes in new times and washing hands before touching anything as the “germs” get transferred. The year 2020 whole world is following the same ritual!

As India is now witnessing self-quarantine by people and is need of the hours is indeed tough times for motherhood too. The vacation times give children ample time and opportunity to go out and play but in the present scenario, we cannot allow the children or even young adults to go out. This is a testing time but an opportunity to give them life lesson that nature can sometimes make you hostage and this time to shall pass.

Here are a few activities which if incorporated in daily routine apart from our usual, TV and study GK or educational games will involve children more and teach them a life lesson as well.

#Teach them to cook

Yes, cooking is a life skill and needs to be taught to all irrespective of gender. By the age of 12- 13 a child can be taught to handle gas stove under supervision. (The decision is your’s depending on the level of mischief your young adult has!)

Teach them to make a cup of tea of coffee/omelette and have whatever is cooked by them with a smile and later guiding them for better. I have in house chef ready with this method!

Teach them to whip no fire sandwiches for evening cravings.

Cooking noodles or ready to eats should be made easy to handle.

A little elder should be taught to cook a simple meal of khichri or rice n dal-tadka as the soon flying off to college kids are more confident if know this art.

#Teach them to do laundry

We all have washing machines. Laundry is done either by machine or maid or mom!

Break this notion.

Teach them to wash clothes by hand as well as in a machine. Laundry is shared responsibility and is a life skill to be owned by every individual. Might be faced resistance initially but do not forget “You’re the MOM!”

#Teach them Sewing

Now, this might raise eyebrows as many of us as well, do not indulge in sewing per se. Sewing here is not the professional stitching but maybe tucking button or mending a shirt or clothing. It might not be useful when the time arises but make them ready!

#Watch Few movies together

Okay, the list if turning as “To Teach” list here is a breather! Watch a few awesomely cool movies with them and enjoy a movies session with popcorn.

Baby’s Day out

The Lion King

The Minions

Cars

Penguins of Madagascar

Kungfu Panda

Toy Story

Finding Nemo

Charlotte’s Web

Wall e

The Emoji Movie

The Sound of Music

The storks

The Inside out

Puss in the Boots

and the Harry Potter Series!

Phew…this will be a good activity.

#Teach them to Clean

Getting back to teaching. Cleaning is again a life skill which should be acquired by all. We often start early by teaching children to keep toys at the proper place but over the period we get tired of follow-ups and do not want to be called as “nagging mums”!

This time is good to teach them the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. Let them follow the hygiene routine of Washing hands and not touching Mouth Eyes Nose and apart from that a good time to sort out books and cleanup the summer and winter clothes too.

#Books and Books and Books

Yes, this is my favourite. If you have books read it together.

Use kindle or download Kindle lite but DO read! Make stories with them. If you have puppets or soft toys use the props as well. Get them hooked to stories and encourage them to express too.

Let them follow you in all the above. Use the quarantine as an extended time given to you to spend wisely!

Image is a still from the movie RaOne

Sarita Nirjhra

Co-Founder KalaManthan "An Art Platform" An Equalist. Proud woman. Love to dwell upon the

Learn More

Vaginal Health & Reproductive Health - योनि का स्वास्थ्य एवं प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Follow These Govt Guidelines For Home Quarantine; Take The Chance To Re-connect With Family

parenting choices

Moms, Let’s Stop Judging Each Other For Our Parenting Choices!

Take Charge of Your Work Life Balance With These 3 (Science Based) Skills

Is Motherhood A Woman’s Ultimate Achievement?

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Silence Is Not An Option A Woman Can Take

Trending

Bangalore’s ACP Fathima, Explaining Section 144 In Her Unique Way, Is The Hero We Need
lockdown
Lockdown Getting You Down? Imagine How Women Have Been Under Lockdown By Men Forever
An Open Letter To Men During This Unprecedented Lockdown
Clueless Dads Thinking Pregnancy’s No Big Deal? Watch Kareena Demolish That Belief

Best Loved Stories

Divorced And Ready To Try Again?

Inspiring Woman Of The Day

4 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Bangalore You Must Know About!

We Teach Our Girls To Be Independent, But Do We Teach Our Boys To Do Housework?

women's sexual desire

10 Powerful Movies That Explore Women’s Sexual Desire And Don’t Disappoint!