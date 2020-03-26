Motherhood In Self-Quarantine

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
The world is going through a tough time and a tiny virus has made us realise what freedom in life means. As the Covid-19 coming closer home it is our collective responsibility to help the government curbing the spread. The safety measure includes general hygiene which again reminds us how the old Indian values and social rituals were important.
India always followed the “Namaste” as greeting rather than a handshake or giving a hug. Our elders instructed since ages about washing feet before coming to the house or removing shoes in new times and washing hands before touching anything as the “germs” get transferred. The year 2020 whole world is following the same ritual!
As India is now witnessing self-quarantine by people and is need of the hours is indeed tough times for motherhood too. The vacation times give children ample time and opportunity to go out and play but in the present scenario, we cannot allow the children or even young adults to go out. This is a testing time but an opportunity to give them life lesson that nature can sometimes make you hostage and this time to shall pass.
Here are a few activities which if incorporated in daily routine apart from our usual, TV and study GK or educational games will involve children more and teach them a life lesson as well.
#Teach them to cook
Yes, cooking is a life skill and needs to be taught to all irrespective of gender. By the age of 12- 13 a child can be taught to handle gas stove under supervision. (The decision is your’s depending on the level of mischief your young adult has!)
Teach them to make a cup of tea of coffee/omelette and have whatever is cooked by them with a smile and later guiding them for better. I have in house chef ready with this method!
Teach them to whip no fire sandwiches for evening cravings.
Cooking noodles or ready to eats should be made easy to handle.
A little elder should be taught to cook a simple meal of khichri or rice n dal-tadka as the soon flying off to college kids are more confident if know this art.
#Teach them to do laundry
We all have washing machines. Laundry is done either by machine or maid or mom!
Break this notion.
Teach them to wash clothes by hand as well as in a machine. Laundry is shared responsibility and is a life skill to be owned by every individual. Might be faced resistance initially but do not forget “You’re the MOM!”
#Teach them Sewing
Now, this might raise eyebrows as many of us as well, do not indulge in sewing per se. Sewing here is not the professional stitching but maybe tucking button or mending a shirt or clothing. It might not be useful when the time arises but make them ready!
#Watch Few movies together
Okay, the list if turning as “To Teach” list here is a breather! Watch a few awesomely cool movies with them and enjoy a movies session with popcorn.
Baby’s Day out
The Lion King
The Minions
Cars
Penguins of Madagascar
Kungfu Panda
Toy Story
Finding Nemo
Charlotte’s Web
Wall e
The Emoji Movie
The Sound of Music
The storks
The Inside out
Puss in the Boots
and the Harry Potter Series!
Phew…this will be a good activity.
#Teach them to Clean
Getting back to teaching. Cleaning is again a life skill which should be acquired by all. We often start early by teaching children to keep toys at the proper place but over the period we get tired of follow-ups and do not want to be called as “nagging mums”!
This time is good to teach them the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. Let them follow the hygiene routine of Washing hands and not touching Mouth Eyes Nose and apart from that a good time to sort out books and cleanup the summer and winter clothes too.
#Books and Books and Books
Yes, this is my favourite. If you have books read it together.
Use kindle or download Kindle lite but DO read! Make stories with them. If you have puppets or soft toys use the props as well. Get them hooked to stories and encourage them to express too.
Let them follow you in all the above. Use the quarantine as an extended time given to you to spend wisely!
Image is a still from the movie RaOne
Co-Founder KalaManthan "An Art Platform"
An Equalist.
Proud woman.
Love to dwell upon the
Follow These Govt Guidelines For Home Quarantine; Take The Chance To Re-connect With Family
Moms, Let’s Stop Judging Each Other For Our Parenting Choices!
Take Charge of Your Work Life Balance With These 3 (Science Based) Skills
Is Motherhood A Woman’s Ultimate Achievement?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!