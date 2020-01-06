Let Me Be, This Is Who I am

Women’s Web is glad to partner with (NSWEE) – a power-packed summit featuring successful national and regional women entrepreneurs, change-makers, and entrepreneurial guru’s, with a mission to develop women in business & empowering women to advance their career. Register to attend.
Let me be, this is me.
I am born a female, let it be
Don’t kill me in the womb,
Do I deserve to be?
Let me learn, thrive and fly
Don’t cut my wings to fix it on my sibling brother
Remember, my life is not for philanthropic deeds!
Let me be, this is me
I may be a geek, a fashionista, a narrow minded or a happy go
I may not always drape a sari for the societal convenience though
Don’t judge based on my attire, caste, creed, color, and body.
I may be ambitious, or just want to raise my kids,
It is my choice, no opinion, please.
Coming late from office, parties,
It is my option
That doesn’t give anyone the right to stalk or rape
Yet, if you baffle that it’s all my fault
I know my sisters who were raped within their four walls.
Married I am life doesn’t end here
I need a partner, not a master to enslave me
Give me my rights
I have already given yours
Gave your name to my kids unconditionally
Despite the hour’s long labour pain
Don’t clutch me, don’t force
I won’t take it, I affirm.
I am not a Sita anymore, nor a Draupadi
I know how to fight back
I gave you birth, fed you and nurtured
Taught you how to walk, and to read
Ushered you to the path, till you find your way
Son, don’t despise me when I am old.
Nor consider me your kids’ nanny!
The man in you is the one I brought up,
Believe me, when I say, don’t dare to
A mother, sister, wife, daughter, lover or a friend
Mould me with love and I will be yours forever
I don’t expect you to protect me,
Just make it safe for us to walk on the roads, office, schools or at home
That’s all you need to do
Listen, don’t think about harming one more,
Don’t take my patience for weakness
I am a woman, created the universe through my womb
Destructive I came be, to what extent you can never fathom!
Note: Ode to all the women out there!
Recognize your strength, fight back the patriarchy, misogyny and the fear of unknown. Don’t get cowed down by the muscle strength. You are more!
Image via Pixabay
An avid reader and an obsessive book collector. Wandering into the realm of thoughts weaving
