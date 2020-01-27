  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > A Poem For Him

A Poem For Him

Posted: January 27, 2020

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself  or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th

I hope someday that he will see how much I want him. I hope someday, we will have that destination wedding.
But till then, I’ll keep thinking.
Because all I have is hope.

Even when he says the simplest of things, my heart skips a beat.
Even when he is unromantic, my hormones rage just thinking of him.
That feeling of numbness in my body when he’s around me and that intense heat in my heart when he talks to me.
These emotions are so intense, yet I can’t admit them for fear of losing him. What to make of it?
How to make sense of the fact that I think of him every night before falling asleep?
That I imagine our wedding whenever I daydream?
I wish he knew, and I wish I could tell him, but I am so afraid.
Afraid of rejection, of losing and friend and most importantly, of losing him from my life.
I don’t know whether this is love or infatuation, and frankly, it has me concerned.
Yes, I am obsessed, but he’s given me a good reason.
He took care of me when I was alone. He scolded me when I made mistakes.
He taught me, fought with me and gave my life purpose.
He made me feel special and loved and now He is a hundred miles away and it kills me.
It hurts knowing that only I feel this way, and it hurts knowing that he will never know.
How to make sense of this and how to move on? These are questions I think about,
But answers? There are none.
I hope someday that he will see how much I want him. I hope someday, we will have that destination wedding.
But till then, I’ll keep thinking.
Because all I have is hope.

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Kanav Sahgal

Kanav Narayan Sahgal is a post-graduate student at Azim Premji University, Bangalore where he'

Learn More

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Loss Of Young Love: From Heartache To Wisdom

They Call Me Laila… And I’m More Than Just My Body

Zakira acid attack survivor

I Am Zakira: I’m An Acid Attack Survivor; I Won’t Cry And I Won’t Die

not depressed anymore

And I Am Not Depressed Anymore! [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a fabulous content creator?

Trending

Is Brazil’s Homophobic, Misogynistic President Worthy Of Being Honoured On India’s Republic Day?
When Diverse Women’s Voices From India, Pakistan, & Bangladesh Bridge The Gap Between Cultures
A Matter Of Life And Death
I Was A Mere Mute Spectator Of My Own Life Till I Saved A Young Girl…

Best Loved Stories

widowed mother

I Brought My Widowed Mother To Stay With Me, But My Husband And In Laws Had Issues With It

5 Reasons Why Indian Girls Must Marry Young

H4 visa

Wives On H4 Visa – How Do You Deal With The Depression That Dependency Causes?

Book review: Nandini Krishnan's Hitched

Hitched: A Close Look At Arranged Marriage

8 Female Advocates In India Who Are The Super Heroes Of Justice.