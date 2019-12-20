2020 Looks Like A Year Of Women Centric Movies. Here Are 10 To Watch With Your Girls!

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
If you’re planning nights out with your girls, and are tired of the usual ‘chick flicks,’ here I have a list of 10 women centric movies releasing in 2020!
Even as we enter a new year, in fact a new decade, the world around us seems bleaker than ever before. Right from climate change to the worsening conditions of women, it feels slightly different from the last time the ’20s came around (I am guessing I mean, I wouldn’t know. I didn’t even exist then)
For all the moments gloomy and hopeless, here are a few exciting, heartwarming and inspiring movies to look forward to in the coming year!
9th January
This wacky comedy stars Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish as co-owners of a beauty shop. They need to save their business after they discover that they are in almost half a million dollar debt.
While, it may sound like the perfect movie to go watch with your mom, be warned for it is rated R for profanity, crude sexual behaviour and drug use.
Like a boss is out on 9th January 2020. Meanwhile, watch the trailer here and see if you spot some familiar faces!
10th January
This spy-thriller promises to be an exciting adventure. It follows Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) as she discovers the truth behind the plane crash that killed her family. Then she embarks on a mission to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.
The Rhythm Section will release on 10th January 2020. Keep yourself up-to-date and watch the trailer here.
11th January
A heart-breaking and inspiring tale based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhaapak stars Deepika Padukone as Malti- the protagonist. The movie, co-produced by Deepika also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghana Gulzar.
If you’re looking for girl-power, this movie has no shortage of it- both on and off screen. And what’s more is that it even comes with the inspirational message of human strength and finding the courage to live life no matter what life throws at you.
Slated to release on 10th January 2020, the trailer already is getting people teary-eyed and emotional. If you still haven’t watched it, watch it right here.
14th February
Based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, Emma stars Anna Taylor-Joy (sounds like an Austen character, does it not?). Emma is a brilliantly written satire on the class consciousness and the rigid social conventions of the 19th century England.
If you are someone who thinks it would be boring and ‘old-fashioned,’ fear not, if the movie is anything like the book, it will be anything but boring!
Emma releases on Valentine’s Day! So why not plan a date with your boo to watch this wonderful movie? Still not convinced? Maybe the trailer will help.
5th February
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn- this movie focuses solely focuses on Harley Quinn. Usually known simply as ‘Joker’s Girlfriend,’ Quinn finally gets the recognition she deserves in this movie.
After Suicide Squad, Quinn leaves the Joker and teams with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to protect Cassandra Cain and to defeat the Black Mask.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn releases on 5th February 2020. Take a look at the trailer till then!
27th March
A remake of the classic Disney movie, Mulan is based on the legend of Han Mulan- the fearless daughter of an ageing warrior. She disguises herself as a boy to join the army in her ailing father’s place.
She goes by the name of Hua Jun and is tested every step of the way and needs to harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential.
The movie is said to be faithful to the animated original and is a great portrayal of a badass female warrior. What’s more is that it has supportive women and shows familial love too!
It stars Chinese actor Lui Yifei in the titular role and will release on 27th March 2020. To keep your excitement about this one at bay, here is the trailer.
13th March
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is yet another inspirational biographical movie. The movie is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan- the first Indian women pilots in the Indian Airforce. Saxena was also the first woman pilot in combat. The movie promises to have an interesting take on the struggles faced by women in the heavily male-dominated field.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl is slated to release on 13th March 2020.
30th April
This Marvel movie focuses on Natasha Romanoff who, to the lay-people, is also known as the Black Widow. This Avenger is on the run after the events of the previous movie (where she was alive) Captain America: Civil War and this is solely her story.
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) describes the movie as an opportunity to show the character as a ‘woman who has come into her own. She is making independent and active choices for herself’ while being in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go.
The movie is set to release on 30th April 2020. But you can always watch the trailer and look for more familiar faces!
8th May
Shakuntala Devi is a biographical movie based on the life of the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi also known as the Human Computer. The movie showcases her extraordinary life as a math prodigy starting from childhood.
Titular character is played by actress Vidya Balan.
Shakuntala Devi is set to release on 8th May 2020. You can watch the teaser right here.
5th June
Continuing the 2017 story of Wonder Woman, this is a sequel to the movie and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Directed by Patty Jennings, Wonder Woman needs to face new enemies including the villain Cheetah.
The first movie was praised by critics and feminists for its positive portrayal of a matriarchal society and the lack of pandering to the male gaze. Hopefully the sequel will live up to these standards as well.
Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in 2D and 3D in June 2020.
Now that you have a list of all these wonderful movies, go check them all out!
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Daughter-Sister-Student-Feminist-Nerd
@nonsense.scribbles
5 Hollywood Movies For Every Teenage Girl: Girl, You Need These Movies In Your Life
Veere Di Wedding Is An Elite Chick-Flick, But It Does Address Some Important Issues!
Mom: Sridevi Impresses Yet Again, Despite The Glitches | Mom Movie Review
Bravo, Kangana, For Showing Us How Sisterhood Is Done In Competitive Bollywood!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!