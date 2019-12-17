Looking For That Perfect Gift? Kamna Hazrati Believes Giftmate Can Help You!

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
The e-commerce industry is a highly competitive one, but entrepreneur Kamna Hazrati believes her venture Giftsmate can bring something unique and customised to customers.
Giftsmate is an e-commerce website enabling people to gift it right with quality gift ideas which are beautiful, customizable (if needed), utility based and available for all occasions and relations with doorstep delivery across the world.
You can find them online at their website, or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftsmate/
As a passionate gift giver, Kamna Hazrati was disappointed by the culture of hasty gifts consisting of cards and gift vouchers. She started up Giftsmate to help people in today’s busy world find the perfect gift for that birthday.
Giftsmate helps to find relevant gifts/gifting ideas for the recipient.
They offer local, expedited delivery products available with the best prices.
#WomenEntrepreneursNCR
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
Daughter-Sister-Student-Feminist-Nerd
@nonsense.scribbles
3 Women Share Why They Embraced Ikigai, The Japanese Philosophy Of Purpose And Fulfilment
Check Out These Valentine’s Day Gifts For All Pockets, From Rs 100 To Rs 10,000!
Want To Check Out Some Offbeat Mother’s Day Gifts To Surprise Your Mom? Look No Further!
Paridhi Singhal Wants You To Relive Your Memories, Not Lose Them On Your Phone
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!