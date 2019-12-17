  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Looking For That Perfect Gift? Kamna Hazrati Believes Giftmate Can Help You!

Looking For That Perfect Gift? Kamna Hazrati Believes Giftmate Can Help You!

Posted: December 17, 2019
Tags:

The e-commerce industry is a highly competitive one, but entrepreneur Kamna Hazrati believes her venture Giftsmate can bring something unique and customised to customers.

She describes her work as:

Giftsmate is an e-commerce website enabling people to gift it right with quality gift ideas which are beautiful, customizable (if needed), utility based and available for all occasions and relations with doorstep delivery across the world.

Where to find them:

You can find them online at their website, or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftsmate/

Her story:

As a passionate gift giver, Kamna Hazrati was disappointed by the culture of hasty gifts consisting of cards and gift vouchers. She started up Giftsmate to help people in today’s busy world find the perfect gift for that birthday.

Why she thinks you’ll love her work:

Giftsmate helps to find relevant gifts/gifting ideas for the recipient.
They offer local, expedited delivery products available with the best prices.

#WomenEntrepreneursNCR

Fatima Ahmad

Daughter-Sister-Student-Feminist-Nerd @nonsense.scribbles

