Terms & Conditions

TERMS OF USE
Last updated
March 05, 2021
AGREEMENT TO TERMS
These Terms of Use constitute a legally binding agreement made between you, whether personally or on behalf of an entity (“you”) and
Vocallea Networks Pvt. Ltd
, doing business as
Women’s Web
(“
Women’s Web
“, “
we
”, “
us
”, or “
our
”), concerning your access to and use of the
https://www.womensweb.in
website
as well as any other media form, media channel, mobile website or mobile application related, linked, or otherwise connected thereto (collectively, the “Site”). The Site provides an online marketplace for the following goods, products, and/or services:
Online marketplace where community members offer services such as professional growth courses, art & craft activities, health & wellness workshops, and travel & leisure experiences.
(the “Marketplace Offerings”). In order to help make the Site a secure environment for the purchase and sale of Marketplace Offerings, all users are required to accept and comply with these Terms of Use
. You agree that by accessing the Site and/or the Marketplace Offerings, you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by all of these Terms of Use. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH ALL OF THESE TERMS OF USE, THEN YOU ARE EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED FROM USING THE SITE AND/OR THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS AND YOU MUST DISCONTINUE USE IMMEDIATELY.
Supplemental terms and conditions or documents that may be posted on the Site from time to time are hereby expressly incorporated herein by reference. We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to make changes or modifications to these Terms of Use at any time and for any reason. We will alert you about any changes by updating the “Last updated” date of these Terms of Use, and you waive any right to receive specific notice of each such change. It is your responsibility to periodically review these Terms of Use to stay informed of updates. You will be subject to, and will be deemed to have been made aware of and to have accepted, the changes in any revised Terms of Use by your continued use of the Site after the date such revised Terms of Use are posted.
The information provided on the Site is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject us to any registration requirement within such jurisdiction or country. Accordingly, those persons who choose to access the Site from other locations do so on their own initiative and are solely responsible for compliance with local laws, if and to the extent local laws are applicable.
The Site is not tailored to comply with industry-specific regulations (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), etc.), so if your interactions would be subjected to such laws, you may not use this Site. You may not use the Site in a way that would violate the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA).
The
Site is intended for users who are at least 18 years old. Persons under the age
of 18 are not permitted to use or register for the Site or use the Marketplace Offerings.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
Unless otherwise
indicated, the Site and the Marketplace Offerings are our proprietary property and all source code, databases,
functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and
graphics on the Site (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service
marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or
licensed to us, and are protected by copyright and trademark laws and various
other intellectual property rights and unfair competition laws of the United
States, international copyright laws, and international conventions. The Content and the Marks are provided on the
Site “AS IS” for your information and personal use only. Except as expressly provided in these Terms
of Use, no part of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings and no Content or Marks may be copied, reproduced,
aggregated, republished, uploaded, posted, publicly displayed, encoded,
translated, transmitted, distributed, sold, licensed, or otherwise exploited
for any commercial purpose whatsoever, without our express prior written
permission.
Provided that you
are eligible to use the Site, you are granted a limited license to access and
use the Site and to download or print a copy of any portion of the Content to
which you have properly gained access solely for your personal, non-commercial
use. We reserve all rights not expressly granted to you in and to the Site, the Content and the Marks.
USER REPRESENTATIONS
By using the Site or the Marketplace Offerings, you represent and warrant that:
(
1
) all registration information you submit
will be true, accurate, current, and complete; (
2
) you will maintain the accuracy of such information and promptly update such registration information as necessary;
(
3
) you have the legal capacity and you agree to comply with these Terms of Use;
(
4
) you are not a
minor in the jurisdiction in which you reside
; (
5
) you will not access the Site or the Marketplace Offerings through automated or non-human means, whether through a bot, script or
otherwise; (
6
) you will not use the Site for any illegal or unauthorized
purpose; and (
7
) your use of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings will not violate any applicable law or regulation.
If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current, or incomplete, we have the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of the Site (or any portion thereof).
You may not use the Site or the Marketplace Offerings for any illegal or unauthorized purpose nor may you, in the use of Marketplace Offerings, violate any laws. Among unauthorized Marketplace Offerings are the following: intoxicants of any sort; illegal drugs or other illegal products; alcoholic beverages; games of chance; and pornography or graphic adult content, images, or other adult products. Postings of any unauthorized products or content may result in immediate termination of your account and a lifetime ban from use of the Site.
We are a service provider
and make no representations as to the safety, effectiveness, adequacy,
accuracy, availability, prices, ratings, reviews, or legality of any of the
information contained on the Site or the Marketplace Offerings displayed or
offered through the Site. You understand
and agree that the content of the Site does not contain or constitute representations
to be reasonably relied upon, and you agree to hold us harmless from any
errors, omissions, or misrepresentations contained within the Site’s
content. We do not endorse or recommend
any Marketplace Offerings and the Site is provided for informational and
advertising purposes only.
USER REGISTRATION
You may be
required to register with the Site in order to access the Marketplace Offerings. You agree to keep your password
confidential and will be responsible for all use of your account and password.
We reserve the right to remove, reclaim, or change a username you select if we
determine, in our sole discretion, that such username is inappropriate,
obscene, or otherwise objectionable.
MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS
We reserve the
right to limit the quantities of the Marketplace Offerings offered or available
on the Site. All descriptions or pricing
of the Marketplace Offerings are subject to change at any time without notice,
at our sole discretion. We reserve the
right to discontinue any Marketplace Offerings at any time for any reason. We do not warrant that the quality of any of
the Marketplace Offerings purchased by you will meet your expectations or that
any errors in the Site will be corrected.
PURCHASES AND PAYMENT
We accept the following forms of payment:
– Visa
– Mastercard
– American Express
– Discover
– PayPal
– UPI
– Netbanking
You agree to provide current, complete, and accurate purchase and account information for all purchases of the Marketplace Offerings made via the Site. You further agree to promptly update account and payment information, including email address, payment method, and payment card expiration date, so that we can complete your transactions and contact you as needed. Sales tax will be added to the price of purchases as deemed required by us. We may change prices at any time. All payments shall be in
INR
.
You agree to pay all charges at the prices then in effect for your purchases and any applicable shipping fees, and you authorize us to charge your chosen payment provider for any such amounts upon placing your order.
We reserve the right to correct
any errors or mistakes in pricing, even if we have already requested or
received payment.
We reserve the right to refuse any order placed through the Site. We may, in our sole discretion, limit or cancel quantities purchased per person, per household, or per order. These restrictions may include orders placed by or under the same customer account, the same payment method, and/or orders that use the same billing or shipping address. We reserve the right to limit or prohibit orders that, in our sole judgment, appear to be placed by dealers, resellers, or distributors.
REFUNDS POLICY
Please review our Return Policy posted on the Site prior
to making any purchases.
PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES
You may not access or use the Site for any purpose other than that for which we make the Site available. The Site may not be used in connection with any commercial endeavors except those that are specifically endorsed or approved by us.
As a user of the Site, you agree not to:
1
.
Systematically retrieve data or other content from the Site to create or compile, directly or indirectly, a collection, compilation, database, or directory without written permission from us.
2
.
Make any unauthorized use of the Marketplace Offerings, including collecting usernames and/or email addresses of users by electronic or other means for the purpose of sending unsolicited email, or creating user accounts by automated means or under false pretenses.
3
.
Circumvent, disable, or otherwise interfere with security-related features of the Site, including features that prevent or restrict the use or copying of any Content or enforce limitations on the use of the Site and/or the Content contained therein.
4
.
Engage in unauthorized framing of or linking to the Site.
5
.
Trick, defraud, or mislead us and other users, especially in any attempt to learn sensitive account information such as user passwords.
6
.
Make improper use of our support services or submit false reports of abuse or misconduct.
7
.
Engage in any automated use of the system, such as using scripts to send comments or messages, or using any data mining, robots, or similar data gathering and extraction tools.
8
.
Interfere with, disrupt, or create an undue burden on the Site or the networks or services connected to the Site.
9
.
Attempt to impersonate another user or person or use the username of another user.
10
.
Sell or otherwise transfer your profile.
11
.
Use any information obtained from the Site in order to harass, abuse, or harm another person.
12
.
Decipher, decompile, disassemble, or reverse engineer any of the software comprising or in any way making up a part of the Site.
13
.
Attempt to bypass any measures of the Site designed to prevent or restrict access to the Site, or any portion of the Site.
14
.
Harass, annoy, intimidate, or threaten any of our employees or agents engaged in providing any portion of the Marketplace Offerings to you.
15
.
Delete the copyright or other proprietary rights notice from any Content.
16
.
Copy or adapt the Site’s software, including but not limited to Flash, PHP, HTML, JavaScript, or other code.
17
.
Upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or to transmit) viruses, Trojan horses, or other material, including excessive use of capital letters and spamming (continuous posting of repetitive text), that interferes with any party’s uninterrupted use and enjoyment of the Site or modifies, impairs, disrupts, alters, or interferes with the use, features, functions, operation, or maintenance of the Marketplace Offerings.
18
.
Upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or to transmit) any material that acts as a passive or active information collection or transmission mechanism, including without limitation, clear graphics interchange formats (“gifs”), 1×1 pixels, web bugs, cookies, or other similar devices (sometimes referred to as “spyware” or “passive collection mechanisms” or “pcms”).
19
.
Except as may be the result of standard search engine or Internet browser usage, use, launch, develop, or distribute any automated system, including without limitation, any spider, robot, cheat utility, scraper, or offline reader that accesses the Site, or using or launching any unauthorized script or other software.
20
.
Disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.
21
.
Use the Site in a manner inconsistent with any applicable laws or regulations.
USER GENERATED CONTRIBUTIONS
The Site may
invite you to chat, contribute to, or participate in blogs, message boards,
online forums, and other functionality, and may provide you with the
opportunity to create, submit, post, display, transmit, perform, publish,
distribute, or broadcast content and materials to us or on the Site, including
but not limited to text, writings, video, audio, photographs, graphics,
comments, suggestions, or personal information or other material (collectively,
“Contributions”). Contributions may be viewable by other users of the
Site and the Marketplace Offerings and through third-party websites. As such, any Contributions you transmit may be treated as
non-confidential and non-proprietary. When you create or make available any Contributions, you thereby
represent and warrant that:
1. The creation, distribution, transmission, public display, or performance, and the accessing, downloading, or copying of your Contributions do not and will not infringe the proprietary rights, including but not limited to the copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret, or moral rights of any third party.
2. You are the creator and owner of or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, releases, and permissions to use and to authorize us, the Site, and other users of the Site to use your Contributions in any manner contemplated by the Site and these Terms of Use.
3. You have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in your Contributions to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of your Contributions in any manner contemplated by the Site and these Terms of Use.
4. Your Contributions are not false, inaccurate, or misleading.
5. Your Contributions are not unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, pyramid schemes, chain letters, spam, mass mailings, or other forms of solicitation.
6. Your Contributions are not obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, violent, harassing, libelous, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable (as determined by us).
7. Your Contributions do not ridicule, mock, disparage, intimidate, or abuse anyone.
8. Your Contributions are not used to harass or threaten (in the legal sense of those terms) any other person and to promote violence against a specific person or class of people.
9. Your Contributions do not violate any applicable law, regulation, or rule.
10. Your Contributions do not violate the privacy or publicity rights of any third party.
11. Your Contributions do not contain any material that solicits personal information from anyone under the age of 18 or exploits people under the age of 18 in a sexual or violent manner.
12. Your Contributions do not violate any applicable law concerning child pornography, or otherwise intended to protect the health or well-being of minors.
13. Your Contributions do not include any offensive comments that are connected to race, national origin, gender, sexual preference, or physical handicap.
14. Your Contributions do not otherwise violate, or link to material that violates, any provision of these Terms of Use, or any applicable law or regulation.
Any use of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings in violation of the foregoing violates these Terms of Use and may result in, among other things, termination or suspension of your rights to use the Site and the Marketplace Offerings.
CONTRIBUTION LICENSE
By posting your
Contributions to any part of the Site
or making Contributions accessible to
the Site by linking your account from the Site to any of your social networking
accounts
, you automatically grant, and you represent and warrant that you have the right to grant, to us an unrestricted, unlimited, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive, transferable, royalty-free, fully-paid, worldwide right, and license to host, use, copy, reproduce, disclose, sell, resell, publish, broadcast, retitle, archive, store, cache, publicly perform, publicly display, reformat, translate, transmit, excerpt (in whole or in part), and distribute such Contributions (including, without limitation, your image and voice) for any purpose, commercial, advertising, or otherwise, and to prepare derivative works of, or incorporate into other works, such Contributions, and grant and authorize sublicenses of the foregoing. The use and distribution may occur in any media formats and through any media channels.
This license will apply to any form, media, or technology now known or hereafter developed, and includes our use of your name, company name, and franchise name, as applicable, and any of the trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos, and personal and commercial images you provide. You waive all moral rights in your Contributions, and you warrant that moral rights have not otherwise been asserted in your Contributions.
We do not assert any ownership over your Contributions. You retain full ownership of all of your Contributions and any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights associated with your Contributions. We are not liable for any statements or representations in your Contributions provided by you in any area on the Site. You are solely responsible for your Contributions to the Site and you expressly agree to exonerate us from any and all responsibility and to refrain from any legal action against us regarding your Contributions.
We have the right, in our sole and absolute discretion, (1) to edit, redact, or otherwise change any Contributions; (2) to re-categorize any Contributions to place them in more appropriate locations on the Site; and (3) to pre-screen or delete any Contributions at any time and for any reason, without notice. We have no obligation to monitor your Contributions.
GUIDELINES FOR REVIEWS
We may provide you areas on the Site to leave reviews or ratings. When posting a review, you must comply with the following criteria: (1) you should have firsthand experience with the person/entity being reviewed; (2) your reviews should not contain offensive profanity, or abusive, racist, offensive, or hate language; (3) your reviews should not contain discriminatory references based on religion, race, gender, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, or disability; (4) your reviews should not contain references to illegal activity; (5) you should not be affiliated with competitors if posting negative reviews; (6) you should not make any conclusions as to the legality of conduct; (7) you may not post any false or misleading statements; and (8) you may not organize a campaign encouraging others to post reviews, whether positive or negative.
We may accept,
reject, or remove reviews in our sole discretion. We have absolutely no
obligation to screen reviews or to delete reviews, even if anyone considers
reviews objectionable or inaccurate. Reviews are not endorsed by us, and do not necessarily represent our
opinions or the views of any of our affiliates or partners. We do not assume liability for any review or
for any claims, liabilities, or losses resulting from any review. By posting a
review, you
hereby grant to us a perpetual,
non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, fully-paid, assignable, and
sublicensable right and license to reproduce, modify, translate, transmit by
any means, display, perform, and/or distribute all content relating to reviews.
SOCIAL MEDIA
As part of the functionality of the Site, you may link your account with online accounts you have with third-party service providers (each such account, a “Third-Party Account”) by either: (1) providing your Third-Party Account login information through the Site; or (2) allowing us to access your
Third-Party
Account, as is permitted under the applicable terms and conditions that govern your use of each
Third-Party
Account. You represent and warrant that you are entitled to disclose your
Third-Party
Account login information to us and/or grant us access to your
Third-Party
Account, without breach by you of any of the terms and conditions that govern your use of the applicable
Third-Party
Account, and without obligating us to pay any fees or making us subject to any usage limitations imposed by the third-party service provider of the
Third-Party
Account. By granting us access to any
Third-Party
Accounts, you understand that (1) we may access, make available, and store (if applicable) any content that you have provided to and stored in your
Third-Party
Account (the “Social Network Content”) so that it is available on and through the Site via your account, including without limitation any friend lists and (2) we may submit to and receive from your
Third-Party
Account additional information to the extent you are notified when you link your account with the
Third-Party
Account. Depending on the
Third-Party
Accounts you choose and subject to the privacy settings that you have set in such
Third-Party
Accounts, personally identifiable information that you post to your
Third-Party
Accounts may be available on and through your account on the Site. Please note that if a
Third-Party
Account or associated service becomes unavailable or our access to such
Third-Party
Account is terminated by the third-party service provider, then Social Network Content may no longer be available on and through the Site. You will have the ability to disable the connection between your account on the Site and your
Third-Party
Accounts at any time. PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDERS ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR THIRD-PARTY ACCOUNTS IS GOVERNED SOLELY BY YOUR AGREEMENT(S) WITH SUCH THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDERS. We make no effort to review any Social Network Content for any purpose, including but not limited to, for accuracy, legality, or non-infringement, and we are not responsible for any Social Network Content. You acknowledge and agree that we may access your email address book associated with a
Third-Party
Account and your contacts list stored on your mobile device or tablet computer solely for purposes of identifying and informing you of those contacts who have also registered to use the Site. You can deactivate the connection between the Site and your
Third-Party
Account by contacting us using the contact information below or through your account settings (if applicable). We will attempt to delete any information stored on our servers that was obtained through such
Third-Party
Account, except the username and profile picture that become associated with your account.
SUBMISSIONS
You acknowledge and agree that any questions, comments, suggestions, ideas, feedback, or other information regarding the Site or the Marketplace Offerings (“Submissions”) provided by you to us are non-confidential and shall become our sole property. We shall own exclusive rights, including all intellectual property rights, and shall be entitled to the unrestricted use and dissemination of these Submissions for any lawful purpose, commercial or otherwise, without acknowledgment or compensation to you. You hereby waive all moral rights to any such Submissions, and you hereby warrant that any such Submissions are original with you or that you have the right to submit such Submissions. You agree there shall be no recourse against us for any alleged or actual infringement or misappropriation of any proprietary right in your Submissions.
THIRD-PARTY
WEBSITES AND CONTENT
The Site may
contain (or you may be sent via the Site or the Marketplace Offerings) links to other websites (“
Third-Party
Websites”) as well as articles, photographs, text, graphics, pictures, designs, music, sound, video, information, applications, software, and other content or items belonging to or originating from third parties (“Third-Party Content”). Such
Third-Party
Websites and
Third-Party
Content are not investigated, monitored, or checked for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness by us, and we are not responsible for any Third Party Websites accessed through the Site or any
Third-Party
Content posted on, available through, or installed from the Site, including the content, accuracy, offensiveness, opinions, reliability, privacy practices, or other policies of or contained in the
Third-Party
Websites or the
Third-Party
Content. Inclusion of, linking to, or permitting the use or installation of any
Third-Party
Websites or any
Third-Party
Content does not imply approval or endorsement thereof by us. If you decide to leave the Site and access the
Third-Party
Websites or to use or install any
Third-Party
Content, you do so at your own risk, and you should be aware these Terms of Use no longer govern. You should review the applicable terms and policies, including privacy and data gathering practices, of any website to which you navigate from the Site or relating to any applications you use or install from the Site. Any purchases you make through
Third-Party
Websites will be through other websites and from other companies, and we take no responsibility whatsoever in relation to such purchases which are exclusively between you and the applicable third party. You agree and acknowledge that we do not endorse the products or services offered on
Third-Party
Websites and you shall hold us harmless from any harm caused by your purchase of such products or services. Additionally, you shall hold us harmless from any losses sustained by you or harm caused to you relating to or resulting in any way from any
Third-Party
Content or any contact with
Third-Party
Websites.
ADVERTISERS
We allow advertisers to display their advertisements and other information in certain areas of the Site, such as sidebar advertisements or banner advertisements. If you are an advertiser, you shall take full responsibility for any advertisements you place on the Site and any services provided on the Site or products sold through those advertisements. Further, as an advertiser, you warrant and represent that you possess all rights and authority to place advertisements on the Site, including, but not limited to, intellectual property rights, publicity rights, and contractual rights.
We simply provide the space to place such advertisements, and we have no other relationship with advertisers.
SITE MANAGEMENT
We reserve the
right, but not the obligation, to: (1) monitor the Site for violations of
these Terms of Use; (2) take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in
our sole discretion, violates the law or these Terms of Use, including without
limitation, reporting such user to law enforcement authorities; (3) in our sole
discretion and without limitation, refuse, restrict access to, limit the
availability of, or disable (to the extent technologically feasible) any of
your Contributions or any portion thereof; (4) in our sole discretion and
without limitation, notice, or liability, to remove from the Site or otherwise
disable all files and content that are excessive in size or are in any way
burdensome to our systems; and (5) otherwise manage the Site in a manner
designed to protect our rights and property and to facilitate the proper
functioning of the Site and the Marketplace Offerings.
PRIVACY POLICY
We care about data privacy and security. Please review our Privacy Policy:
https://www.womensweb.in/privacy-policy/
. By using the Site or the Marketplace Offerings, you agree to be bound by our Privacy Policy, which is incorporated into these Terms of Use. Please be advised the Site and the Marketplace Offerings are hosted in
India
. If you access the Site or the Marketplace Offerings from any other region of the world with laws or other requirements governing personal data collection, use, or disclosure that differ from applicable laws in
India
, then through your continued use of the Site, you are transferring your data to
India
, and you agree to have your data transferred to and processed in
India
.
TERM AND
TERMINATION
These Terms of Use shall remain in full force and effect while you use the Site. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THESE TERMS OF USE, WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO, IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION AND WITHOUT NOTICE OR LIABILITY, DENY ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SITE AND THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS (INCLUDING BLOCKING CERTAIN IP ADDRESSES), TO ANY PERSON FOR ANY REASON OR FOR NO REASON, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION FOR BREACH OF ANY REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY, OR COVENANT CONTAINED IN THESE TERMS OF USE OR OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. WE MAY TERMINATE YOUR USE OR PARTICIPATION IN THE SITE AND THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS OR DELETE
YOUR ACCOUNT AND
ANY CONTENT OR INFORMATION THAT YOU POSTED AT ANY TIME, WITHOUT WARNING, IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION.
If we terminate
or suspend your account for any reason, you are prohibited from registering and
creating a new account under your name, a fake or borrowed name, or the name of
any third party, even if you may be acting on behalf of the third party. In
addition to terminating or suspending your account, we reserve the right to
take appropriate legal action, including without limitation pursuing civil,
criminal, and injunctive redress.
MODIFICATIONS AND INTERRUPTIONS
We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove the contents of the Site at any time or for any reason at our sole discretion without notice. However, we have no obligation to update any information on our Site. We also reserve the right to modify or discontinue all or part of the Marketplace Offerings without notice at any time. We will not be liable to you or any third party for any modification, price change, suspension, or discontinuance of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings.
We cannot guarantee
the Site and the Marketplace Offerings will be available at all times. We may experience hardware, software,
or other problems or need to perform maintenance related to the Site, resulting
in interruptions, delays, or errors. We
reserve the right to change, revise, update, suspend, discontinue, or otherwise
modify the Site or the Marketplace Offerings at any time or for any reason without notice to you. You agree that we have no liability
whatsoever for any loss, damage, or inconvenience caused by your inability to
access or use the Site or the Marketplace Offerings during any downtime or discontinuance of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings. Nothing in these Terms of Use will be
construed to obligate us to maintain and support the Site or the Marketplace Offerings or to supply any
corrections, updates, or releases in connection therewith.
GOVERNING LAW
These terms shall be governed by and defined following the laws of
India
.
Vocallea Networks Pvt. Ltd
and yourself irrevocably consent that the courts of
India
shall have exclusive jurisdiction to resolve any dispute which may arise in connection with these terms.
DISPUTE RESOLUTION
Binding Arbitration
Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this contract, including any question regarding its existence, validity, or termination, shall be referred to and finally resolved by the International Commercial Arbitration Court under the European Arbitration Chamber (Belgium, Brussels, Avenue Louise, 146) according to the Rules of this ICAC, which, as a result of referring to it, is considered as the part of this clause. The number of arbitrators shall be
one (1)
. The seat, or legal place, of arbitration shall be
Bangalore
,
India
. The language of the proceedings shall be
English
. The governing law of the contract shall be the substantive law of
India
.
Restrictions
The Parties agree that any arbitration shall be limited to the Dispute between the Parties individually. To the full extent permitted by law, (a) no arbitration shall be joined with any other proceeding; (b) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be arbitrated on a class-action basis or to utilize class action procedures; and (c) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of the general public or any other persons.
Exceptions to Arbitration
The Parties agree that the following Disputes are not subject to the above provisions concerning binding arbitration: (a) any Disputes seeking to enforce or protect, or concerning the validity of, any of the intellectual property rights of a Party; (b) any Dispute related to, or arising from, allegations of theft, piracy, invasion of privacy, or unauthorized use; and (c) any claim for injunctive relief. If this provision is found to be illegal or unenforceable, then neither Party will elect to arbitrate any Dispute falling within that portion of this provision found to be illegal or unenforceable and such Dispute shall be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction within the courts listed for jurisdiction above, and the Parties agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of that court.
CORRECTIONS
There may be
information on the Site that contains typographical errors, inaccuracies, or
omissions that may relate to the Marketplace Offerings, including descriptions,
pricing, availability, and various other information. We reserve the right to correct any errors,
inaccuracies, or omissions and to change or update the information on the Site
at any time, without prior notice.
DISCLAIMER
THE SITE AND THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS ARE PROVIDED
ON AN AS-IS AND AS-AVAILABLE BASIS. YOU
AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE SITE AND OUR SERVICES WILL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. TO THE
FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, IN CONNECTION WITH THE SITE AND THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS AND YOUR USE THEREOF, INCLUDING, WITHOUT
LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. WE MAKE NO WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT
THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SITE’S CONTENT OR THE CONTENT OF ANY
WEBSITES LINKED TO THE SITE AND WE WILL ASSUME NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY
FOR ANY (1) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT AND MATERIALS, (2)
PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, RESULTING FROM
YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SITE, (3) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF
OUR SECURE SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION AND/OR FINANCIAL
INFORMATION STORED THEREIN, (4) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION
TO OR FROM THE SITE OR THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS, (5) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE WHICH
MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE SITE BY ANY THIRD PARTY, AND/OR (6) ANY
ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT AND MATERIALS OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF
ANY KIND INCURRED AS A RESULT OF THE USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, TRANSMITTED, OR
OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE SITE. WE DO NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE,
OR ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY A
THIRD PARTY THROUGH THE SITE, ANY HYPERLINKED WEBSITE, OR ANY WEBSITE OR MOBILE
APPLICATION FEATURED IN ANY BANNER OR OTHER ADVERTISING, AND WE WILL NOT BE A
PARTY TO OR IN ANY WAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MONITORING ANY TRANSACTION BETWEEN YOU
AND ANY THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. AS WITH THE
PURCHASE OF A PRODUCT OR SERVICE THROUGH ANY MEDIUM OR IN ANY ENVIRONMENT, YOU
SHOULD USE YOUR BEST JUDGMENT AND EXERCISE CAUTION WHERE APPROPRIATE.
LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY
IN NO EVENT WILL WE OR OUR DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOST PROFIT, LOST REVENUE, LOSS OF DATA, OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE SITE OR THE MARKETPLACE OFFERINGS, EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
INDEMNIFICATION
You agree to
defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless, including our subsidiaries,
affiliates, and all of our respective officers, agents, partners, and
employees, from and against any loss, damage, liability, claim, or demand, including
reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses, made by any third party due to or
arising out of:
(1) your Contributions;
(
2
) use of the Marketplace Offerings; (
3
) breach of these Terms of Use; (
4
) any breach of your representations and warranties set forth in these Terms of Use; (
5
) your violation of the rights of a third party, including but not limited to intellectual property rights; or (
6
) any overt harmful act toward any other user of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings with whom you connected via the Site. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which you are required to indemnify us, and you agree to cooperate, at your expense, with our defense of such claims. We will use reasonable efforts to notify you of any such claim, action, or proceeding which is subject to this indemnification upon becoming aware of it.
USER DATA
We will maintain
certain data that you transmit to the Site for the purpose of managing the
performance of the Marketplace Offerings, as well as data relating to your use of the Marketplace Offerings. Although we perform regular routine backups
of data, you are solely responsible for all data that you transmit or that
relates to any activity you have undertaken using the Marketplace Offerings. You agree
that we shall have no liability to you for any loss or corruption of any such
data, and you hereby waive any right of action against us arising from any such
loss or corruption of such data.
ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS, TRANSACTIONS, AND SIGNATURES
Visiting the Site, sending us emails, and completing online forms constitute electronic communications. You consent to receive electronic communications, and you agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications we provide to you electronically, via email and on the Site, satisfy any legal requirement that such communication be in writing. YOU HEREBY AGREE TO THE USE OF ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES, CONTRACTS, ORDERS, AND OTHER RECORDS, AND TO ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF NOTICES, POLICIES, AND RECORDS OF TRANSACTIONS INITIATED OR COMPLETED BY US OR VIA THE SITE. You hereby waive any rights or requirements under any statutes, regulations, rules, ordinances, or other laws in any jurisdiction which require an original signature or delivery or retention of non-electronic records, or to payments or the granting of credits by any means other than electronic means.
CALIFORNIA USERS
AND RESIDENTS
If any complaint
with us is not satisfactorily resolved, you can contact the Complaint
Assistance Unit of the Division of Consumer Services of the California
Department of Consumer Affairs in writing at 1625 North Market Blvd., Suite N
112, Sacramento, California 95834 or by telephone at (800) 952-5210 or (916)
445-1254.
MISCELLANEOUS
These Terms of Use and any policies or operating rules posted by us on the Site or in respect to the Marketplace Offerings constitute the entire agreement and understanding between you and us. Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms of Use shall not operate as a waiver of such right or provision. These Terms of Use operate to the fullest extent permissible by law. We may assign any or all of our rights and obligations to others at any time. We shall not be responsible or liable for any loss, damage, delay, or failure to act caused by any cause beyond our reasonable control. If any provision or part of a provision of these Terms of Use is determined to be unlawful, void, or unenforceable, that provision or part of the provision is deemed severable from these Terms of Use and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. There is no joint venture, partnership, employment or agency relationship created between you and us as a result of these Terms of Use or use of the Marketplace Offerings. You agree that these Terms of Use will not be construed against us by virtue of having drafted them. You hereby waive any and all defenses you may have based on the electronic form of these Terms of Use and the lack of signing by the parties hereto to execute these Terms of Use.
CONTACT US
In order to resolve a complaint regarding the Site or the Marketplace Offerings or to receive further information regarding use of the Site or the Marketplace Offerings, please contact us at:
Vocallea Networks Pvt. Ltd
iKeva, Umiya Business Bay, Cessna Business Park, ORR, Marathhalli
Bangalore
,
Karnataka
560103
India
Phone:
7022826757
[email protected]
These terms of use were created using
Termly’s Terms and Conditions Generator
.
