ISB – Digital Marketing & Analytics

Prepare For A Rewarding Career In Digital Marketing & Analytics With ISB

Programme Overview

The Digital Marketing and Analytics programme from ISB will enable you to understand the digital customer behaviour, build digital marketing strategies, and identify in-demand metrics to effectively measure and optimise ROI. This online programme will help you plan and execute transformational digital marketing strategies and best practices. The digital marketing career scope in India will be worth US$160 billion by 2025, making it three times the current value (Goldman Sachs, 2020). Prepare for a rewarding career in digital marketing and analytics with digital marketing skills and strategies that are robust and reliable even in our current ever-evolving economy.

As part of the programme, you will also get access to Eruditus Career Services, which empowers you to manage your career proactively.

Eruditus India Career Services

Career Services image
  • Three 90-minute workshops from career management industry experts
  • Job placement assistance from partner companies are published, applied to, and tracked to success via an online platform (offered in partnership with Superset)
  • Eruditus alumni work at Microsoft, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, AirBnB, TCS, Ola, Flipkart, JSW, Wipro, Honeywell, JP Morgan, Reliance Jio, Mahindra, Gartner, Accenture, Cognizant, amongst others

Please note:

  • This service is available only for Indian residents enrolled into select Eruditus programmes.
  • ISB or Eruditus do NOT promise or guarantee a job or progression in your current job. Career Services is only offered as a service that empowers you to manage your career proactively. The Career Services mentioned here are offered by Eruditus. ISB is NOT involved in any way and makes no commitments regarding the Career Services mentioned here.

Who is this Programme for?

With a keen focus on analytics-based digital marketing, this high-impact programme will make you adept at effectively improving the ROI for campaigns, if you are:

  • Early-stage marketing and sales professional looking to upgrade your skills in digital marketing for high-growth career prospects
  • Mid-to senior managers interested in learning integrated digital marketing strategies and best practices to boost reach, conversions and ROI
  • Consultants who want to understand in-demand digital marketing tools and platforms to develop competitive strategies for their clients
  • Entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to understand how digital marketing strategies can improve marketing outcomes and lead to business expansion

Key Programme Takeaways

  • Increase ROI, customer lifetime value and firm profitability aligned with business goals
  • Plan and implement search engine and social media campaigns in simulated environments
  • Leverage insights from the digital marketing funnel to reach customers and enhance engagement
  • Maximise reach, engagement and conversions with optimised paid campaigns
  • Measure, analyse and optimise campaigns using in-demand metrics and best practices
  • Build frameworks for the successful planning and execution of campaign strategies

ISB Executive Network

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be a part of the ISB Executive Network. Benefits include:

  • ISB Newsletters with the latest updates
  • Learning and Networking opportunities via CEE Network Group on LinkedIn
  • Exclusive invitations to Online and Offline events like Webinars, Conferences, Master Classes, etc
  • Scope to facilitate as a Guest Speaker at ISB Executive events
  • Preferential pricing with 10% discount on course fee on CEE Open programmes
  • Upgrade to ISB Executive Alumni Group with 100+ learning hours

