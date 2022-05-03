Why Inclusive Classrooms At School Are Valuable Even For A Neurotypical ‘Normal’ Child!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Inclusive classrooms have a better definition of learning, use customized teaching-learning methods, and provide a true education on what life is and can be.
Are you the parent of a child who is neurotypical…or ‘normal’, of typical development? When you look for a school, do you ask if they have inclusive classrooms, if they admit and actively support children who are neurodivergent: with different life/ learning needs?
Why is it my problem, you ask? It actually very much is.
Teaching a neurodivergent child requires a different kind of teacher and an evolved method of teaching. It requires observing kids, the class, their reactions, and doing what it takes, using technical pedagogical tools to make learning happen in a fun and engaging way for the entire class. I would want that, as a parent of a child, from their school.
Being in inclusive classrooms with children who are different, diverse in all ways from economical/ caste/ gender/ ability/ learning needs/ different families has shown an increase in empathy levels and overall life skills like team work, conflict resolution, et al. I would want that from a school for my kid, regardless of their brain wiring.
Inclusive classrooms promote peer learning – social behaviour from a child who is socially adept for the child on the spectrum, being true to themselves and saying it as they see it for the child who is neurotypical, seeing examples of courage and perseverance in their lives everyday from factors out of their control. Without rancour.
Inclusive classrooms build better understanding and acceptance through life for all kids, increased employability and life skills for all kids and a greater sense of belonging and citizenship for these future citizens of our country.
So tell me, will you ask again if a school offers inclusive teaching, and why it does not, when asking for admission? Remember that the school that rejects a child for who they are can’t truly stand behind yours when he/ she/ they need it to. And everyone goes through ups and downs. Many get diagnosed later with learning issues. Those without issues will still need sensitive teachers….is inclusion charity or a child’s right?
And the more parents ask for more inclusive schools, the better the chances of more schools becoming inclusive. Market forces.
Do you want to be included in your workplace with all your abilities and tolerance for when your performance isn’t super amazing? Yep, we are all not so different after all.
Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains.
After trying very hard to avoid the trailer of Heropanti 2 (2022), I finally ended up watching it because of how good Bollywood is at marketing and promoting male-centric films.
It broke my heart to see that despite the criticism that Indian films have been receiving for treating women like mere beautifying props, Heropanti 2 does the exact same thing in a boastfully shameless manner. In fact, it goes a step further and creates a melodramatic and senseless caricature for a woman out of Tara Sutaria.
Sutaria’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Tiger Shroff’s character in the trailer. She has only two dialogues, “Love and Sex could’ve happened between us, but you ran away,” and “When I had asked you to pull your pants down, you were acting shy (‘Pakeezah’) and when she asked for the same, you suddenly became ‘Dirty Picture’.”
A woman's body is important only for sex or for producing a baby. She is well cared for during her pregnancy. But after that? Her ‘womanly’ issues are ignored. If she chooses to disclose them, she faces huge opposition.
Every year, ever since I turned forty, I undergo a few routine tests. A chunk of them is gynaecological tests. Pap smear, USG. Transvaginal Screening, etc. I have a specific clinic where I get these done. This year, I thought of trying a newly opened branch of a reputed chain of clinics. On reaching there, I billed the details and sat awaiting my turn.
My serial number was three, but to my utter surprise, the next in line was summoned. Imagine waiting for the test with a bladder waiting to burst?
I asked the supervising nurse, ‘Mera number kab ayega? I thought my serial no is 3 and you have sent in 4?’