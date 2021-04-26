If IPL Keeps People Safe At Home, I’m All For It, Says This Mom Of 2 Teens

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
If IPL can be run without risking health, can provide a pastime in these times and provide employment for all those involved (and it is a huge business, impacting thousands), it should go on.
IPL is being criticised for being held despite the pandemic tolls, but I have a different, even if unpopular opinion.
Teacher and mom here; 2 teens, so I know what I am saying.
In India, cricket is religion. When religion got everyone out, cricket can keep people home. If we could set up India-Pak matches every day, a lock down won’t be required.
Do consider an alternate opinion before slamming the IPL or people celebrating it.
Things are BAD here. Really bad. For the first time, people get how bad it is when all the money in the world and all the contacts still can’t assure you of a hospital bed with ventilator, when needed. This is for those who are privileged. We need people to stay home. IPL can do that.
Mental health among teens is horrendous. A crisis that will hit us when this one ends. If it does end. I know kids who haven’t left their homes for months. If there is something they look forward to and fight over with their friends, do stuff that has some semblance of normalcy, it is worth it.
If anything can be run without risking health, can provide a pastime in these times and provide employment for all those involved (and it is a huge business, impacting thousands), it should go on. Not seeing serious Covid numbers from the teams or hotels, other than the Wankhede staff; not seeing a scale of cases that would justify closing off something that is right now keeping many sane.
I can understand where it might seem surface level for those who don’t get sports. Can’t equate this to a statue. It is definitely not the Kumbh.
And stopping it won’t bring any more oxygen into hospitals; in fact, stopping it is likely to suck the oxygen out of several youngsters. Something to consider.
Unpopular opinion but hey, never been popular. Why start now?!
Sangitha Krishnamurthi is a special educator, blogger and mother of three.
