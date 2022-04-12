Why I Both Hated And Loved Abhishek Bachchan’s Character Ganga Ram Chaudhary From Dasvi

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
Ganga Ram initially enjoys all the privileges the political leaders are provided with even when they are behind the bars with the accusation of multiple scams. Until the new superintendent Jyoti Deswal arrives and treats him like any other prisoner making his life hard. She opens his eyes to some hard realities, that gradually makes him realize that he is a misfit as the Chief Minister of his state, Hari Pradesh.
The greed for power blinds a person to such an extent that they lose their clear stream of reason and Ganga Ram Chaudhary is a victim of that but however he stands apart from the other morally debased politicians as he acknowledges his flaws and chooses education to enlighten himself so that he can be a better leader for his countrymen.
The journey from a rustic haughty politician to a politician who is made humble through education Ganga Ram Chaudhary preaches the fact that age is just a number it’s never too late to educate yourself, the only thing that matters is one’s determination and self-belief.
There might be many politicians like Ganga Ram Chaudhary who are incapable or educationally not qualified enough to run the nation or state but what matters is one’s desire to be capable, Ganga Ram Chaudhary’s unswerving aspiration to be a better version of himself through education indeed serves as an inspiration to all the politicians to be better servants of the people through the upliftment granted only if they climb the ladder of education.
I adored Ganga Ram Chaudhary the most when even after passing the 10th board examination and winning the election that he contested against his wife Bimla Devi, he refused to be the Chief Minister of his state but rather chose to be the Education Minister of his state promising to provide free education among all the needy ones so that they don’t meet the same fate as him.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary isn’t an ideal leader and politician for his state, he was steeped in the darkness that comes with immense exercise of power however Ganga Ram chose education as his weapon to sweep away this darkness.
Dasvi not only revolves around Ganga Ram, but through Ganga Ram it gives us a larger picture of Indian politicians and also depicts education as the prime way in which such illiterate politicians can rectify their flawed selves thereby bettering the lives of the people for whom they should work.
Initially I detested Ganga Ram but eventually his metamorphosis into a completely different person who getting inspired by the history of India grows fond of education, will engrave him on my mind for a long time.
Because education is a window to the world – it changes your whole perspective.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A full time overthinker and a part time writer. Words are my antidote on bad days. I prefer to bask in fictional world of cinema than reality. Food and music are my refuge on gloomy read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Till I was someone’s wife yesterday, I was respected. Now that I am separated, things have changed in unbelievable ways and I'm considered as "asking for it", available, desperate, easy to get...
Trigger Warning: This deals with sexual harassment and may be triggering for survivors.
Today I want to talk about divorced or separated women and the plight of their respect in society. And if to top this equation is the fact that you are outspoken, take solo trips and are a self made working woman, things don’t get any easier in this society.
It’s almost overnight that suddenly you are viewed as an amazing brand available at 50% off. The way the world views you changes overnight.
When will the world realise that something they’re casually making fun of is someone else’s reality, and it's not Ok to do so?
On March 27, 2022, American actor, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made a joke about the physical appearance of the former’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith.
While Smith is facing serious consequences for his actions, there is very little being said about Rock’s condescending remark that mocked a woman’s medical issues. This made me wonder whether this world will ever move past making belittling and shallow jokes about how a person, especially a non-man, looks.
There are two concerning and serious issues about Rock’s actions – him insulting Jada Smith’s decision to go bald due to her medical condition, alopecia areata, and him doing so without her consent.