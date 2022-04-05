5 Tips For Mums Who Are Balancing Education And Family

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Wondering how to strike that balance between education and family? Fret not, here are 5 tips that can make your life easier!
Going back to education after having a family can be a challenging experience for many women. Alongside carrying out various responsibilities at home, they have to additionally manage time for studying and completing regularly the allocated assignments. When one has had a long break from education, it can appear quite intimidating to start all over again.
As families are getting smaller due to economic or geographic reasons, women these days cannot expect help and support from extended family members as previous generations had managed to obtain. Hence, they have to utilise their available time efficiently to take care of others and at the same time prioritise their own goals to attain what they want.
Here are five tips on how to manage time for studying around family and other responsibilities:
Most people tend to leave things until the last minute but this only piles up tasks and makes learning a time-consuming process. So, it is best to go through notes immediately after the session and write down important points so that information is easily retained. If any information is missing, it can be discussed with the course tutor or peers in the next session.
Creating a study schedule helps to optimize time and reduce stress in the long run. This will allocate an equal amount of time for all modules and ensure deadlines are met. Creating a to-do list can guide the schedule. Also, one will feel more organized and in control of the situation when a plan is already in place. A specific time for studying can be maintained which can be early in the morning or at night after dinner.
Usually, university-level courses take up more than a year to complete. Thus, it is important to discuss and plan things involving all family members including children so that they have an understanding of what is going on and are aware of how time will be managed around their activities and education. This will keep everyone in the loop and if you are lucky, children and spouse may also offer to provide support when necessary. Asking for help is always a smart move.
Being a mother, it will never again be possible to sit through and complete an assignment in one go or within a single day. This is the reality of the situation which must be accepted. Therefore, it does no good to feel frustrated or hopeless about how things are because that will not change anything. Present circumstances must be embraced because that is the only way to move forward and plan things. As a plus point, multi-tasking can be a great way to learn and develop time management skill which is valued everywhere.
Going back to studying does not have to be a daunting process. One should enjoy this phase because alongside providing an opportunity to learn new skills, it also creates a platform to network with professionals of the same industry with similar experiences which can open up a new path, lead to innovation or even develop great friendships that last a lifetime.
I complained about his behaviour to my parents, but again the advice was the same as the last time, “stay away from him when he comes home. This is how he’s always been.”
Trigger Warning: This deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
I was 6 years old and funnily, though people say kids’ memories can’t be trusted, I remember that day even now- 32 years on.
My parents were at work and I was being looked after by our stay-at-home carer. She lived in a small self-contained 1bhk unit in our property and was the best cook after my mum.
When we are struggling with any thyroid condition, questions like- is chapati good for thyroid- bother us a lot. Here is what I found out...
Is chapati good for the thyroid?
Have you recently been diagnosed with a thyroid problem and have a million thoughts about what you should and shouldn’t eat running through your mind?
When you’ve been diagnosed with a thyroid condition, one of the most important things to consider is your diet. Weight gain is one of the most common hypothyroidism symptoms. You might easily gain unhealthy weight if you are not attentive to your nutrition.
With only 16% Indian women using mobile internet services and schooling having moved to online classes, many, especially from the lower socio-economic strata, are taking their girls out of schools.
Yesterday, during a discussion with my domestic help lady Bimla, I came to know that she has three small children who are studying in the same school. As the schools are closed because of COVID -19, the schools are managing classes by zoom application.
All students are getting homework through messages. The three children are studying in different classes and hence a different timetable for online classes has been allotted to them. But it seems difficult for her to manage the study of all three kids because she has only one smartphone at home.
Child marriage is still pretty prevalent in our society and education is a possible solution. Here are a few reasons why your daughters need education.
Maa hamesha kehti thi padh lo beta, varna humari tarah pareshan hona padega. maine kabhi isey itni gambhirta say nhi liya per aaj jab mai bal vivaah k barey mai padhti hun taab samajh aata hai ki un vakyon k har alfaaz mai kya kaha gaya tha. (My mum often told me to study or else, I’d end up like her. I never really took these things seriously but now as I read about child marriages, I realise what she meant.)
With education comes empowerment. Education changes minds and lives.