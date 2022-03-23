Attention, Parents! Are You Helping Your Child Develop Healthy Eating Habits?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
As adults, it is our responsibility to teach and encourage children to develop healthy eating habits, that will be our gift to them.
Does your child have healthy eating habits, or are they like this child?
Saima misses school frequently as she suffers from recurrent abdominal pain. She often goes to school without taking breakfast because she never manages to wake up on time. During break time at school, she eats only chicken nuggets and a bar of chocolate every day. At lunch and dinner time, she sits in front of the television and flicks through channels whilst her mother struggles to insert food into her mouth which she mostly swallows without chewing.
Very unhealthy eating habits.
Developing healthy eating habits in children does not have to be a battle if parents intervene early.
Today most families have hectic schedules with both parents working and thus families are increasingly dependent on processed food or takeaway deliveries. As a result of nutrient deficiency, children are developing various kinds of chronic diseases that is resulting in regular hospital visits, consumption of antibiotics thus putting pressure on their immune system.
If parents show no concern about their children going to bed late followed by skipping breakfast in the morning or parents themselves skip breakfast and leave for work, children will imitate that behaviour because that is the established practice at home.
A mother running behind her child with a plate full of food whilst the child refuses to eat is a common scenario in our country. This usually turns mealtimes into a battlefield with most mothers complaining that their children do not eat what they cook or lack appetite. But such a situation can be positively transformed and mealtimes can be a peaceful time allowing the family to connect.
As adults, it is our responsibility to teach and encourage children to develop healthy eating habits. To achieve that, we may need to change our own habits or lifestyle.
Children consider parents to be their role models so parents are capable of bringing about and implementing changes – Modeling healthy eating habits the best way. They can start by introducing regular healthy, home cooked meals and involve the children in the process of preparation so that the children develop an understanding of the effort that goes into making a meal.
Children should be invited to the table without putting a screen in front, and taught to sit with adults. It will cultivate table manners, as well as create an opportunity to try new food. Parents can also learn more about their children’s temperaments and preferences.
Children can participate in grocery shopping with their parents and help in the kitchen too. It will develop their understanding of the importance of healthier meal choices. They will be introduced to new ingredients, and it will make them feel as if they are in control of what they are going to eat.
As long as a child does not lose weight rapidly or falls sick frequently, parents should avoid worrying about the child being too skinny or not being as chubby as peers because proper nutrition is more important than appearing plump or well-fed.
We have a tendency to pass thoughtless comments about other people’s children’s appearance, but a parent should only be concerned when a medical practitioner expresses genuine concern or recommends additional diagnosis of a child’s health.
It is important to stress that childhood is the prime time for developing healthy eating habits, and a healthy relationship with food. It is up to the parents to take that initiative to build a positive food environment at home. They can achieve this by exposing the children to a variety of healthy meal options which is essential for their mental development and physical growth because this will ultimately shape their lifelong healthy eating habits.
Image source: Rusty Watson on Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
What do I say about the two leading ladies?! They don't act. They become. They share screen space in just a handful of scenes in the movie, yet you can see the undercurrent of their collective power throughout.
Flummoxed. Pensive. Unsettled. I do not think I can describe what my state of mind was more accurately when the end credits of the movie started rolling on the screen.
‘Jalsa’, written and directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame, is the kind of movie in which you discover new facets every time you discuss it or ponder over it. Here, what is shown is more than what is shown. It took me just half an hour to go from confusion over not being able to gauge how much I liked it to unwittingly explaining the nuances of some scenes to my family members.
And as I write this post now, I know I have discovered and interpreted some more about the lives and choices of Maya Menon and Rukhsana, played by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah respectively.
Many schools enforce healthy lunchbox timetables to promote healthy eating, placing more strain on mothers who remain the primary parent in most families.
Meghna yearns for one more wink, as she wakes up to the gentle ringing of the morning alarm. But that’s a luxury she cannot afford. She drags herself to the bathroom and then to the kitchen. As she begins to prepare food for the family, she casts an anxious glance at the wall clock. Rustling up an omelette or putting together a vegetable sandwich for breakfast doesn’t require much of an effort, or time. But she also needs to pack five lunchboxes – four for her two school-going kids and one for her husband, before they leave home for the day. Meghna, a graphic designer, eats at the office canteen.
Her children go to two different schools that have specific timetables for snack and lunch breaks. Two healthy lunchbox timetables are pinned to Meghna’s refrigerator and she dare not mix her daughter’s rice-curry Tuesday with son’s spinach parantha schedule for the same day. Both kids must take two boxes each – one fruit and snack box for the short break and the bigger box of healthy food, or what their schools consider healthy, for the longer lunch break.
Junk food and hormones: Is there a connection? Yes, 'modern' eating habits cab result in hormonal imbalance. Read on!
The food-court in the mall was filled to capacity with giggling teenage girls and their posturing male counterparts. The queues for burgers, chaat, pizzas were a long as Hanuman’s legendary tail. “Lucky me”, I thought. My preference was for an Indian snack, available at any near-by Udipi for half the price, but my movie timings did not permit the dash.
The crush also gave me no choice, but to sit at a table with some girls already occupying it. They were tucking into all kinds of junk-food and aerated drinks with relish, wondering aloud how they could avoid eating the meals that were awaiting them at home. The excuses ranged from “tell your mom you are dieting” to “I will tell mine that I had a salad at the mall.” One of them glanced at my plate and motherly appearance and burst out, inspired, “Better still, tell her you had idli-dosa!”