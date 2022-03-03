These 3 Key Ingredients Are A Must If You Want A Strong DIL-MIL Relationship

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A mother-in-law & daughter-in-law relationship does not have to be complex, intimidating or shaky. One can begin a positive relationship.
The mother-in-law daughter-in-law relationship is one of the most critical relationships in any family structure, whether one is wealthy or poor.
The mother-in-law has been the primary caretaker of her family. She has sacrificed her own needs and wants for her son. Her son will always reflect the values and morality that she instilled in him and for him, she mostly has been a constant woman in his life.
However, when the son gets married and a new woman comes in the family, many mothers-in-law go through a difficult transition. The main reason being this inner fear that the new woman will change her household rules or create a distance between her and the son.
Although things do not have to be necessarily like that, but it appears that our desi mothers-in-law simply lack the necessary skills to navigate this new relationship with the daughter-in-law.
Instead of constantly reminding the DIL about everything the MIL has ‘sacrificed’ for her son while managing all other responsibilities perfectly without ever complaining, she can instead begin by trying to learn more about the new daughter-in-law.
A MIL can explore more about her DIL’s life, such as how was her upbringing or where her interests lie in.
A mother-in-law & daughter-in-law relationship does not have to be complex, intimidating or shaky. One can begin a positive relationship with their daughter-in-law by cultivating affection, compassion and respect for her.
The daughter-in-law deserves the same level of love and care that a son deserves. Her interests, career aspirations should be praised and encouraged as much as the son’s.
It is so important to understand that she is also someone’s child and her job is not to only serve her in-laws after marriage and follow the lifestyle endorsed by them.
By being a bit more understanding and flexible in attitude, a mother-in-law can support & establish an affectionate relationship with her daughter-in-law.
Similarly, when a daughter-in-law struggles with chores or childcare, instead of passing snarky comments like, ‘at your age, I managed everything on my own and never complained’ or ‘haven’t your mother taught you anything? You are no good’, will do no good.
If a mother-in-law sits down with the daughter-in-law and shares a cup of tea whilst listening to her grievances & offers useful insights from her life experience, it will develop a compassionate relationship between the two.
Finally, the last point is about respect.
Respect is an essential for any relationship. Without respect, no relationship would survive or thrive. Simply because the daughter-in-law is young or inexperienced, there is no need to make her feel inferior.
There is nothing above family harmony and cultivating a respectful relationship from both sides can only lead to lifelong happiness and peace for all.
Image credit: Still from Cadbury Dairy Milk, Badhti Dosti ke Naam /YouTube(for representational purpose only)
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Her words on my looks made me feel so insecure and underconfident. I must mention the timing was also very wrong. I was not well at that time.
“Please don’t mind but you have lost the charm, you’re not beautiful anymore. You look ‘bichdi’ (disgusting). Listen to me before it’s too late, just get married.”
These were the words of a relative of mine, who called me to wish me Happy Holi.
Ironically there was nothing happy in her wish.
I don’t remember any time that they abused a male actor online for endorsing an alcohol brand ever; they idolized actors like Shatrughan Sinha for their alcohol endorsements.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was the Telugu Film Industry’s sweetheart until her recent divorce with Naga Chaitanya, is again the target of hate for simply living her life.
From various speculations that the marriage ended because of her song “O Antava” in the pan India blockbuster movie Pushpa which didn’t go down too well with the Akkineni family to her non-interest to become a mother or the abortion rumours and more, people are quick to blame her for the divorce based on unverified reasons.
The recent reasons for the online abuse are her association with a premium alcohol brand, and her dress at the recent Critics’ Choice Awards.
There are umpteen stories of mother in law - daughter in law problems. Why is this so when there aren't so many stories of father in law - son in law issues? The answer will surprise you.
There are umpteen stories of mother in law – daughter in law problems. Why is this so when there aren’t so many stories of father in law – son in law issues? The answer will surprise you.
Abhishek and Tara were a newly married couple. Tara was contemplating buying a car for her office commute in the new city she had moved to post her arranged marriage. Tara consulted her father who was a retired banker on car loan options. This offended Abhishek. He felt it was a direct insult to his competence. He believed Tara that should have relied on his knowledge to take care of this decision instead of reaching out to her father. He even called her father and told him that he could take care of his wife.
Unfortunately, Abhishek was quite useless in his financial suggestions, having no idea what he was talking about, and relying on his ‘mansplaining skills’.
The relation between a DIL and her MIL is cursed. It can never be cordial. In fact it is only a fragile relationship with a prejudiced foundation!
The relation between a DIL and her MIL is cursed. It can never be cordial. In fact it is only a fragile relationship with a prejudiced foundation!
It is a popular notion that a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law are meant to hate each other. If not mutual hatred, then it is one-sided ill treatment.
Such notions have been reinforced in our society time and again by our beloved movies and soap operas.
An innocent and simple DIL is mistreated by her MIL and is never appreciated for what she does. Or, the simple, innocent and old MIL is mistreated by her evil DIL and is left to fend for herself in her old age.