Using Sexuality & Nudity To Spice Up A Web Series – How Fair Is It?

A viewer is just a click away from the overdose of nudity, extramarital affairs, violence and brattish behaviour which has become the norm.
The OTT content market has seen a sharp surge in viewership since March 2020. For people who were homebound, OTT shows came as a blessing in dry times.
Unapologetically so, I have been a regular watcher of all kinds of shows on various OTT platforms.
During these two years, as a regular viewer, I have seen a rise in aggressive and violent shows perhaps because it is easy to dish out content on OTT that would not have been possible on television or movies.
A viewer is a click away from entering into the Dark Web of OTT. There is an overdose of nudity, extramarital affairs, violence and brattish behaviour which suddenly has become the norm.
I am not judgemental by nature and I agree these shows are a reflection of the society and changing dynamics of human relationships, but this overdose is beyond my understanding.
‘Human‘ was one of the most awaited shows of 2022 and I was eagerly waiting for it to be released. But, I am highly disappointed in the show that boasts of two supremely talented actors in lead roles.
I have a knack for Medical thrillers and being an ardent Robin Cook fan, I had high hopes with this one.
The start is promising and sets the right tone for the show but after the first episode I lose interest and it is not because of poor acting or lack of a strong plot. Led by Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, the series is a tight knot in terms of performances but what disappoints is multiple angles squeezed in unnecessarily.
The story begins to waver and it is difficult to focus attention on the mainstream story of drug trials.
I was still trying to make sense of it and waiting for crisp hospital drama to begin but out of many subplots that this show serves, one of the weirdest is the lesbian relationship shown between Shefali & Kirti.
Before you judge me, I am all for the LGBTQ community and have absolutely no qualms in lesbian, gay or queer relationships. I believe an individual’s sexual orientation is his/her’s personal choice and should be given immense respect and dignity.
With due respect to the community, I do have issues with makers throwing in a sexuality angle just to spice up the story. How was this relevant in the show? Or how does it prove any point or the motive of the protagonist in the show?
Shefali Shah plays a sociopath who is driven by her crazy ambition and commands devotion at any cost whereas Kriti is a closet Lesbian and seeks acceptance from her parents. But as an audience, it looks too fake and made-up and I don’t connect with it.
Had it not been added, there wouldn’t have been any change or impact on the story. Then perhaps, makers wanted to educate people on this delicate topic. But even that does not fit the bill because it hasn’t been dealt with maturity. A man and woman are married for a decade and suddenly one day the man discovers his wife is bisexual!
The biggest flaw of Human is that there is no background story for Shefali’s behavioural issues.
Kirti is a pathological liar whose marriage is dwindling. There is no reference to Shefali’s marriage to Ram Kapoor or how and why they have different partners. A marriage of convenience for sure! But there should have been a bit of history to set the record straight.
It looked like makers wanted to depict Shefali as a traumatised sociopath and in an attempt to dish out a sensational story, they added all the flavours that were not even relevant.
Some shows have dealt with lesbian relationships sensitively and set the context too.
‘The Married Woman’ by AltBalaji is one of the most beautiful series that probes the same-sex relationship and how it depicts the emotional and mental state of protagonists. No justifications, no unnecessary validations and a delicate approach to the topic.
Another story that I admire for its honesty is ‘Geeli Pucchi’ from the Netflix Original Anthology released in 2021. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the story has Konkona Sen & Aditi Rao hydari in lead roles.
The story navigates through the lives of two women who come from contrasting backgrounds and that exactly sets the context of the story.
Konkona is aware of her queer sexuality and has absolutely no qualms about it. They develop feelings for each other and though the story has a bitter ending, the story never for once looks made-up or fake.
‘Human’ could have been a big success if not for makers’ obsession with sensationalism and trying to sneak in unwarranted sexuality angle just to pep up the story.
There must be a context, a background story or a purpose that it is serving.
There are many movies and series that treat sensitive topics like LGBTQ or fidelity with sensitivity and I am all for shows that depict convoluted relationships gracefully. But in ‘Human’ none of it is evident- the series has turned out to be a khichdi of all possible subplots.
Image Source: Still from web series Human/Netflix
Such songs by men usually glorify toxic masculinity and are all about disregarding women's consent and agency, and Badshah is one of those - time to call out such songs.
TW: Sexual Harassment and violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
I’m not even going to put in the video links as I do not want to give him more clicks.
“Hukum chala request na kar.
Naachi ja, baby rest na kar.
Patient hu tere husn ka,
Patience meri test na kar.”
COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.
Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.
We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.
If saas-bahu serials are as bad as some of us believe, why do so many women (and men) consume this content night-after-night? Is it just lack of options or there is more to it? Here's an alternate point-of-view.
If saas-bahu serials are as bad as some of us believe, why do so many women (and men) consume this content night-after-night? Is it just lack of options or there is more to it? Here’s an alternate point-of-view.
An oft-repeated topic of discussion that I have come across at social dos and on social media is about “the state of Indian television”. People are vociferous on Facebook pages about “Why can’t we make shows like Game of Thrones? Let’s shut down the regressive saas-bahu shows”.
But saas-bahu shows have been going strong for decades now – a whole generation waited in the early 2000s to see if Mihir Virani would come back from the dead and a whole generation now waits to see if Abhi and Pragya will finally meet. This begs the question – if the content is as bad as some of us believe, why do these women (and men) consume this content night-after-night? Is it just lack of options or there is more to it? Are they weird for liking it or am I for not?
What’s the big deal about Tribhanga that people are bothered by Kajal mouthing cuss words? Everyone suddenly seems to have woken up and taken notice!
What’s the big deal about Tribhanga that people are bothered by Kajal mouthing cuss words? Everyone suddenly seems to have woken up and taken notice!
An engaging trailer featuring some powerful female actors and a promising feminist premise encouraged me to watch Tribhanga on Netflix yesterday. I enjoyed the movie; it touched upon a sensitive subject that mothers are not always God, and that patriarchy is still pretty much a part of our so called high society.
I posted my opinion on Facebook and was met with like-minded, kind comments, but one observation that stood out amongst all of them was, the needlessness of the cuss words that Kajol’s character mouthed. In fact some other online reviews I read, happened to echo the same.