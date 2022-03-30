My Personal POV – How Would We Indians React If It Was His Mom And Not His Wife, That Will Had Defended?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
What initially shocked me was the mocking, blaming, and shaming comments thrown toward the wife- Jada Pinkett Smith, but then I realized this is not new.
Everyone is talking about who is right and who is wrong in the epic showdown between Chris Rock and Will Smith ignoring the fact that Jada deserves an apology.
At first, I thought it was staged but later realized through YouTube that it was a genuine outburst of anger on part of Will Smith when he shouted back again at Chris Rock.
I was confused about whether Will had responded the right way. Violence is not an answer to anything, but then making fun of alopecia when the lady is among the audience, is crossing the limits as well. My opinion was divided on the matter, hence I decided to check what others had to say through the comments section.
The wife is always wrong, even if she is the mute spectator to the whole drama. First, she was wronged for a condition by the comedian in the name of a joke, and then by the audience watching the video of her husband standing up for her.
There was certainly no reason for Chris Rock to ‘joke’ about her, and Will Smith was called out for what he did, but that is our society. The wife is always wrong, even when she is the victim of a joke made about a medical condition she suffers from.
I have experienced people making fun of my mastectomy when I went through breast cancer, and it wasn’t a ‘joke’ for me. I remember how I had squirmed within putting on a brave front outside. I can say it wouldn’t be comfortable for Jada when a guy makes fun of her condition in front of a huge audience.
But the focus here is shifted to, how well the comedian handled the situation, and not on his apology to a lady he offended.
From calling her names, dragging in her past with August Alsina, and questioning whether she “deserved to be defended by her husband” or not, people just went beyond Chis Rock in mocking the lady in question. Not just the comments, but also some articles and magazines have gone on to discuss this. Though the couple has no problem in the relationship, society has a problem with it.
Just a few questions to ponder over – How would we react if it was not his wife but his mother that Will Smith defended? Would we still react in the same way? Why is it wrong to defend one’s wife? Why is the wife always wrong, even when she just sat there being mocked for her alopecia and did not even react other than being sad?
Answer that questions and we will realize how opinionated we are towards the women who give a lot for their marriage.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am Farida Rizwan, 55, Counselor and Psychotherapist working as Senior Curriculum Developer with Chimple Learning. I am ardent blogger @www.chaptersfrommylife.com and share my life experiences of surviving breast cancer 3rd stage for read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
“It is love that made me do it!” is the standard excuse used by every perpetrator of domestic violence. By saying it on a global stage, Will Smith provided it legitimacy, and that is something women do not need.
The Oscar Awards, 2022 will not be remembered for the Best Movie, the Best Actor(s) or the Best Director. It will go down in history as the ceremony where a Best Actor nominee slapped the person anchoring the show.
By now, we would have all heard about the sexist, ableist and distinctly unfunny “joke” that Chris Rock cracked about Jada Pinkett Smith and her struggle with Alopecia.
And we would certainly have seen Will Smith stride onto the stage, place a resounding slap on Rock and continue to utter profanities well after he returned to his seat.
Can we pause to reconsider that men's incorrigible, short-sighted, and stupid attempts to glorify or belittle a woman based on her bodily attributes do not deserve so much traction and mileage?
We all know what has been the hottest news of this week.
American comedian, Chris Rock made a bald joke about American actor, Will Smith’s wife and got punched in the face.
This happened at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, known as the Oscars to most people.