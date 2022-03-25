Suman Sehrawat, Founder Of Gift Me Handmade, Says, “Learn On The Go!”

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Suman Sehrawat, Founder Of Gift Me Handmade, wants to spread the joy of giving through handmade gifts that are personalized and thoughtful.
Excerpts from an interview with Suman Sehrawat, founder Of Gift Me Handmade. Suman makes special gifts for your loved ones!
When did you start Gift Me Handmade and what was the intention?
Suman Punia Sehrawat, founder of Gift Me Handmade says, “I am a multimedia crafter and a solopreneur.
I started Gift Me Handmade (earlier For My Love Of Gifting) during the lockdown in 2019 November. I want to spread the joy of giving through handmade gifts that are personalized and thoughtful.
In this age of automation and industrialization, the true meaning of “gift” is getting lost. I believe a true gift anybody can give another is “time” and that reflects when a gift is handmade and thoughtful.
Gift Me Handmade is my first step towards spreading this awareness that the true purpose of gifting is showing gratitude, love, respect and affection. And it doesn’t take a diamond to do that. It just takes a little thought and time.“
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
The biggest challenge was VISIBILITY. It still is.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company in the initial few years?
There were many!
Topmost was believing that being on social media is enough for an online business.
Secondly, I dived right into creating products without any research.
Third, not obtaining any knowledge of how to start and do business.
If there was one thing you could advise to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
Research, research, and research.
First, understand what you want to do, why and then learn how you will do it. Businesses these days require a whole different perspective and understanding of different aspects like networking, sales and marketing.
Find like-minded people and learn on the go.
Image credit: Gift Me Handmade, Instagram
(Women’s Web, in collaboration with HEN India, will present a series of interviews with women entrepreneurs. ‘HEN- Her Entrepreneurial Network’ is a community of Indian Women Entrepreneurs, connected by a vision to inspire, inform and support each other.)
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Editor at Women’s Web, Designer, Counselor & Art Therapy Practitioner. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Offended by such a lame accusation, she replied angrily. The result is, she is scolded for being rude and disrespecting elders!
A scene in the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar where the protagonist Meenakshi comes out from her room in a pistachio saree, looking ravishing!
Her FIL’s sister came to their house to celebrate the auspicious festival at Madurai Temple. Cut to the following dialogue sequence that caught my attention.
FIL to Meenakshi: “Teach your friend. He is very arrogant, doesn’t know how to speak with elders.”
In India, unpaid labour like housework, child care and elderly care is seen as the sole responsibility of the women, after which they have no time or energy to engage in paid work.
A couple of years back, when I reached office after attending an International Women’s Day event, my team surprised me with a huge bouquet of baby pink roses and a beautiful handmade card inscribed with thoughtful messages. I was thrilled- who wouldn’t be to receive such a token of affection from their team.
But after the mandatory photographs were taken, and I sat back with my coffee, the subtle scent of the roses almost seemed to mock me.
Yes, I was leading an entire region. But was the fact that I was the only woman in the regional office really a matter of pride? At the entry level, nearly a third of the staff was female; why then were we so poorly represented at the managerial level?