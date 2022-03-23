Please Help Me Get My Rights As A Working Mother!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
It’s been five years since I started working as an Assistant Professor, in a provincialized college in Assam. When I joined my job, I was unmarried. So, all the extra burden didn’t bother me that much.
All the departmental duties of the college were being performed by me as an English teacher, and there were quite a lot of students to be taken care of.
Then came the phase of my life where I got married. Difficulties started when I suffered a miscarriage. I know that’s a very taboo topic to talk about, but this very experience has brought both physical and mental trauma to me.
My doctor had asked me to take rest. I informed my authorities about it and had sent my reports via WhatsApp. Despite that, I was forced to produce the leave application and reports in person. Also according to the government rule, a female employee should get at least a period of rest for 6 weeks, which I was deprived of, probably because of my employees’ lack of knowledge, or because I was treated as weak person who couldn’t speak up.
Next came the phase where I got pregnant. The struggle was real. There were times when I was given duties that had to be carried out throughout the day. So I had to starve myself as there were no canteen facilities around.
Moreover, after my baby was born, I was called to college to perform my duties though I was allowed to work from home. But the authorities made sure I came and performed my duties in person.
And finally, my baby and I were COVID positive and I wanted to take Child Care Leave which they did not give me.
Please help me and let my story be known to people who can help me!
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
What do I say about the two leading ladies?! They don't act. They become. They share screen space in just a handful of scenes in the movie, yet you can see the undercurrent of their collective power throughout.
Flummoxed. Pensive. Unsettled. I do not think I can describe what my state of mind was more accurately when the end credits of the movie started rolling on the screen.
‘Jalsa’, written and directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame, is the kind of movie in which you discover new facets every time you discuss it or ponder over it. Here, what is shown is more than what is shown. It took me just half an hour to go from confusion over not being able to gauge how much I liked it to unwittingly explaining the nuances of some scenes to my family members.
And as I write this post now, I know I have discovered and interpreted some more about the lives and choices of Maya Menon and Rukhsana, played by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah respectively.
Have you ever worked in a team where you were the only woman, or one of the very few? Did you enjoy it or did it make you self-conscious?
I am an IT Networking professional. I got into this field about 8 years ago, when I was trying to upgrade my skill-set to improve my chances of getting a job after the IT crash of 2000. I enrolled in a Cisco Networking certification course and was one of the three women in the entire class of 30. By the time the course ended, I was the only woman left in the group.
That did not bother me. I’m used to that. In college, in the early 90’s, I was one of the 10 girls in our Electronics/Computer Sc. batch of 70+. Then I was one of three in a batch of 24 during Grad school. (more…)
My husband returns home tired after working & travelling. I, like other working women, return home refreshed after enjoying full day at office!
I am a working woman and mother of a 2 year old daughter. People say I am irresponsible and lazy because I have a house-help.
Yes, I’m irresponsible and don’t have any work. Except checking what groceries needs to be refilled and ordering them for home delivery, washing my and my husband’s clothes, drying and folding them, getting the work-wear clothes ironed, keeping clothes in place, cleaning bathrooms and toilets, changing bedsheets, dusting windows occasionally, hand washing my daughter’s soiled clothes in hot water, bathing my daughter twice, feeding my daughter breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Rest other work like cooking and house cleaning done by the house-help and my husband takes care of getting fruits and vegetables from the market every week. So I don’t have any work except those few mentioned earlier.