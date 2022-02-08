The Tinder Swindler Scammed Women – But We Still Point Fingers At Women Only!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Watching the Tinder Swindler tells me that we still put the onus only on women to keep themselves safe.
So if there’s anyone reading who has not yet watched Tinder Swindler, I would definitely recommend watching this show on Netflix.
I start watching the series and and saw how this one man is playing on the emotions of women… and then robbing them of their hard earned money.
Some spoilers ahead
As you continue to watch the series and approach the end, you begin to smile and applaud the woman who finally ends up swindling the tinder swindler…and gets him cornered into the rat hole that he deserved.
But by the end of this documentary, I felt a sickening feeling in my stomach and it left me with a bag of mixed emotions.
We applaud the woman who cons the con but what about the women who thought they were being there for the man they loved, who trusted the ‘love of their life’ and then got slut shamed by people online later? They got called gold diggers and what not. In fact the truth is, to trust people, to be there when someone needs you and to be able to put yourself out there with your heart and money on your sleeve takes as much guts as the woman who swindles the guy and got a part of her money back.
The truth is that somehow, anyone who watches this film has a first reaction to blame the woman. It’s so sad that no matter what happens and even though the scum bag was the man, our society‘s first reaction is to blame the woman! The second thought that crossed my mind was that after all this documentary has covered on Netflix, and it’s out there – the guy got back on Tinder.
Is physical rape the only kind of rape? Isn’t what he did to these women emotionally abusive? Is this how we protect women’s rights? He has already scammed so many women emotionally and financially.
Shouldn’t this man be banned worldwide on any dating app? Don’t we do that to bankers and traders who are not allowed to trade anymore or get a banking job if they had a refund of fraud?
The big boy millionaires and the scumbags of the world who have looted economies of so much money are still flying their private jets and living in London whereas these poor women who were only looking for a good man and someone to love are still going back-and-forth in courts paying off their debt.
Where is the role for the law to play here? A man wanted in a country, who then scammed more women, walks free and ready to be a predator again. Leaving us where we began, “It’s a woman’s responsibility to keep herself safe and not that of the law makers or our society to curb the con artists and rapists and to protect us!”
We will not curb the men but ask women to be more vigilant…
Current update: Tinder banned the Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev but only after the Netflix series came out.
Amazon’s announcement to close Westland Books and its 4 imprints by 28th February 2022 is a huge blow to its authors. Can you do this to help?
On the 1st of February 2022, Amazon announced that by the end of the month, Westland Books will be closed. This includes books published by Westland, as well as those published under its imprints Context, Tranquebar, Westland Non-Fiction, and the children’s imprint Red Panda.
This has been a huge blow to the authors who have been published by one of these. What happens to their books, their creative babies, their labour of love?
In a matrimonial alliance, convention dictates that the bride must be younger than the groom, and this rule is stringently followed in India even today.
The subject disgusted me when a suitable proposal was turned down by my family based on age parity. We have a joint family and we are looking for a match for the elder son. I recommended a ‘girl’ who is my distant relative, not related to the groom.
The girl is suitable in all aspects, but still, they rejected her because her age is very close to that of the ‘boy’. “A girl of a similar age will not be controlled” is the reason given.
Tinder tells us to get this straight; it is either an enthusiastic yes or nothing. It is also high time we change the conversation from ‘No means no’ to ‘Only yes means yes’.
On 28th September, Tinder India ran a print ad on some of the leading newspapers. What was different about this ad was not an online dating website promoting its unique features; instead it talked in details about consent.
The ad focused on how some phrases are believed to be equal to consent when clearly they are not.
Tinder can easily lead to an unpleasant experience, especially in a country like India. How do you know who filter out the creeps and swipe right only the nice guys?
We have all heard about Tinder. We have also heard about how a woman is viewed if she is on Tinder. What? You on Tinder? Why???
Well TBH, outside of India, Tinder is used as a hook up app, with absolutely n0 strings attached. This is could be because society abroad is open about sex, a basic need for any living and reproducing mammal.