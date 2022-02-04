Embracing The Imperfectly Perfect ‘ME’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Now that I have negotiated an agreement with this dream, I am sure that this is the last time we meet each other.
“Perseverance, resilience, patience, endurance, forgiveness, compassion, kindness….”, the list of endless, and frankly speaking I’m tired of listening to these words. I’m tired of reading and hearing how to imbibe and practise these qualities for the greater good.
No, I don’t want to be strong, resilient, patient, forgiving anymore! I’ve had my share of being good, it’s high time I want to be myself, live my life on my terms.
Yes, I’m vulnerable, I’m emotional, I’m imperfect and that’s the way I want to be.
I’m done shouldering all the responsibilities all alone, being nice for the heck of it, staying strong though I’m broken inside. But guess what dear 2022 all this isn’t happening anymore.
I’m stepping into this year with a resolution to live my life on my terms. I’m done pleasing and impressing others. Time to please and impress me.
“Wake up Heena… it’s almost 9.30. The first day of the year and you’re still in bed… hope you’re feeling okay,” my worried husband thought it’s better to figure out why am I still fast asleep.
“Oh… I overslept! I’m fine, don’t worry,” I assured him. “What a dream!” I thought to myself, hurriedly tying my hair in a bun I headed straight to the kitchen.
This has been a recurring dream for the last couple of years, especially just around the new year. I’m in full spirit to realise this dream for the first few days of the year, but before I know it, it soon fizzles out in the daily humdrum.
Then again, if I give it a thought, I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for the way things were as they were. These challenging situations brought out the best in me. I guess it’s time to stop the self-pity and victoriously celebrate the real ‘ME’.
Dear readers,
This article sums up the fact that I’ve made peace with my expectations, I’m going to be just ME.
What about you? Do leave your thoughts in the comments section.
Wish you all a blessed 2022.
Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, Heena is also a travel enthusiast.
She loves to observe the happenings around her and weave them into beautiful stories.
A writer with a passion read more...
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
It has been difficult to be body positive and confident when everyone keeps shaming me for dark skin and my weight, but lately I've been trying to accept myself how I am.
I’ve always had a low self esteem, especially when it comes to my body. I grew up in a culture that placed undue emphasis on looks and complexion. As a teenager I was scrawny and dark and didn’t have enough “meat” on my bones. Even at 22 years old and at 5’2″ I weighed 45Kgs. In a society obsessed with fair skin, my dusky complexion never stood a chance.
At an age where all my friends were experimenting with hair cuts, hair removal, and makeup – I was still going to school in oiled hair with 2 plaits. I wanted to curl up in a corner and die. From the time I remember, there were always comparisons about how someone else was always fairer, prettier, and how they looked good in clothes they wore. My own mother sadly was, and to this day remains a staunch proponent of physical beauty.
Desire alone is not enough to heal our lives, action will. The Japanese art of Kintsugi assumes great relevance here.
“Will I laugh as much if you told me the same joke one more time? Then why am I saddened by the same thought over and over?”
If you can’t get rid of 10 reasons to dislike yourself, just find one reason to love yourself and follow it. Fill that void, that’s making you hollow, with love and kind words to yourself.