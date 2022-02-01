Let’s Talk About The Hidden Pain Of Men Who Can’t Be Fathers

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Fatherhood is very essential to the constitution of manhood in our society. But when this joy is snatched away from some men, who do they turn to?
I was not sure about this one.I adore someone and I don’t know if I wanted to write this.But we don’t talk about this as much as we should.And there are many men out there who live with this pain and find it difficult to make peace with it.And so do their partners.
Ever thought why our films in Bollywood make such a big deal about ‘maa ka doodh’ and ‘doodh ka karz’ (the value of mother’s milk), and not pita ka yogdaan a.k.a sperm (excluding the Vicky Donor reference where sperm donation was all fun until his own life was in turmoil)?
Because it’s easier to put women on a pedestal and burden them with all the ‘sanskars’ and maternal morality.But unintentionally, we mute all the discussion around the pressures on a man.
Well, not exactly unintentionally.Patriarchy aims to keep women homebound. In this process, we kill all the natural instincts men have to love, or rather, show their love to their child (precisely – not more than they ‘should’).Yes, a mother’s love is unconditional. But there is ‘more’ and ‘less’ when it comes to father’s love according to the society.
Many boys grow up learning to ‘earn’ a hug or approval from their dad. All conversations take place via their mother. If your father asks about you or wants to talk to you, something must be very serious.These dads often smile. They laugh only on special occasions. They seldom complain. They never cry.In a completely opposite fashion, some boys grow up to have their best friend in their dad.Dads who play with their kids, teach them how to drive, laugh out loud in the public and show affection to their wife.
But in most cases, the father is seen as the main provider to the family.The mother feeds the home, nourishes the child. The father runs the house.That’s the image most have.And the role of a man as a father is all the more central and exclusive in homes where the mother, or both parents, work(s). In homes like these, fathers are expected as equal participants at home.
All in all, boys relate differently to their fathers than they do with their mothers.
The dreams of men and women are similar but different.While many women know how to communicate, most men don’t.Be it emotional expressiveness or inexpressiveness, the idea is to always be the provider (and protector) as parents. Most men choose a life with their special one to raise a family.Fatherhood is very essential to the constitution of manhood in our society.
But when this joy is snatched away from some men, who do they turn to?
In conservative societies, such men are ridiculed. In non-conservative societies, there is no ridicule, but there is no solid support either.
You’d be surprised to know that even in the most liberal societies, men have to hide their pain.They look for solace in their buddies, only to see them become fathers one day. They try not to look into the eyes of their partners and their pain. Many try to stay away from home, family, friends, and throw themselves into work. Work keeps them going. It keeps them alive.
Couple this stress with constant, unwanted, unpleasant intervention from friends and families and even strangers. Constant scrutiny and string of advices – this medicine, that yoga, lectures on habits and lifestyle.And it goes without saying how wonderful we are, as a society, to humiliate and add to the distress of two innocent lives already going through so much.
The continuous visits to the doctor only to find out that it’s you and not your partner who has the ‘problem’, and it’s you who is causing this pain to your partner and stress in the relationship, is all the more stressful.All this makes a man hide everything he feels in that moment…His dreams, his aspirations, his form and way of loving. His joy. All shattered in a moment, in the face of a science lab test report.The moment of ‘may be I am not good enough for her’. Maybe she deserves better. Maybe I should let her go.
The older I grow, the more I see my male friends talk about marriage and fatherhood. It’s such a pleasure to see them talk about future, savings, how they would raise a child, travel plans, adventures. How as fathers, they would want to walk the distance that existed between them and their father.
Why can we not teach love and support, when we teach science and mathematics?Our surroundings shape us into what we become.Why can we not talk about mard ka dard (a man’s pain), when we talk about baap ka naam (the father’s name/lineage)?Surely our films, pop culture, our literature, all have had a role to play. The wrong role.
If only our films could portray how a couple rebuilds their relationship, be supportive and loving to each other, and see themselves as a complete family or choose other alternatives to be parents.But then which hero would play that role? Heroes don’t fail.
But here’s the thing – we need to accept that this is not failure.This is normal. And, very natural. And, so is the pain that comes with it.And, that the more we’ll talk about this, the more normal it would be – helping the men who hide their agony behind smiles or drown it temporarily with alcohol or work.
That we are human and not robots programmed for specific functions. And we are doing all that we can to survive in this very difficult world. And that’s more than enough.
Image credits Chalabala/Getty Images via Canva Pro
A Feminist interested in Politics, Economy, Law, National Security, International Relations, Environment.
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?
It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.
Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.
Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!
Women everywhere are coming together to form a sisterhood in order to smash patriarchy. Yet, some continue to aid patriarchy; this needs to change.
Women everywhere are coming together to form a sisterhood in order to smash patriarchy. Yet, some continue to aid patriarchy; this needs to change.
International Women’s day is over. We put up posts talking about how awesome it is to be a woman, and what are the changes we’d like to see going forward. We shared stories of many strong and successful women. Some unheard stories surfaced. All women were celebrated. And, god knows we deserve it.
I won’t ask why women are celebrated only for a day. Such a day exists, great! We can talk about the issues women face on this day, and strive for the rest of 364 days to make the world a better place for women. It is a long journey. It will take a long time to achieve equality.
In a society where women are routinely shamed for their choices and also for things beyond their control, Priya-Alika Elias' book Besharam is required reading.
In a society where women are routinely shamed for their choices and also for things beyond their control, Priya-Alika Elias’ book Besharam is required reading.
Says Priya, “I think shame is one of the most powerful tools we deploy against young women in Indian society. We routinely shame and bully unconventional women into shutting up and making conventional choices. If a woman is being bold, or provocative, or stating her desire – any of these things might lead you to be called besharam.”
These strong views prompted Priya-Alika Elias, a lawyer and a writer, to consolidate her essays into a book titled ‘Besharam’. Her work has previously appeared in American blogs and magazines such as McSweeneys, Gawker, and The New Republic. Priya’s book ‘Besharam’ is about young Indian women and how to be one, written from her personal experience in several countries.