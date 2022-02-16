Susmita Bagchi, Co-Founder Of Mindtree & An Award-Winning Author, Proves She Has A Golden Heart!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Susmita Bagchi, along with being the co-founder of Mindtree and a philanthropist is also a remarkable writer. She has published five novels!
Today we live in a world where unknown diseases like Covid-19 and its variant keep rising at any moment. The field of medicine is in need of advancing with the tick of the clock.
Contributing towards the advancement of medical field, Mindtree co-founders and Philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy made a combined donation of Rs 425 crore ($60 million) on Monday, 14th February towards IISc’s project of setting up a Postgraduate Medical School along with a multi-specialty hospital in its Bengaluru campus.
The hospital will be named after the couples as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. After its founding, it will be the largest single private donation received by the IISc.
The officials stated that, “The academic centerpiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual-degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions.”
On behalf of her husband and herself, Sushmita Bagchi said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the IISc. In a country like ours, medical research and delivery cannot be left to the government or the corporate sector alone. The time has come for more people like us to engage. With the IISc, we find a shared vision. It is an institution with depth, competence, leadership, and capacity to deliver in scale. We are greatly confident of the lasting, beneficial outcome of our donation.”
Born to Sakuntala Panda, a prominent Odia writer and founder of Odia women’s monthly Sucharita. The magazine was also the first where Susmita featured her work. Susmita followed her mother’s footsteps into the world of literature.
Susmita Bagchi along with being the co-founder of Mindtree and a philanthropist is also a remarkable writer. She has published five novels, numerous collections of short stories, and a travelogue. She writes in both Odia and English. Even though she did not spend alot of time is Odisha, she wanted to write in her mother tongue as she shares with The Hindu, “It is very important to sustain regional languages. People should not lose touch with their mother tongue”
Her first short story collection Akasha Jeunthi Katha was published in 1990.
Her Odia novel ‘Deba Shishu’ was published in 2006. It was translated into English and published by Penguin as ‘Children of a Better God’ in 2010.
Her debut novel in English is one she asserts more people should read. The novel deals with mental health.
“The protagonist in my debut English novel is a psychiatrist and any person or family grappling with the issue of mental health will find and feel the familiarity,” she says.
Her writing is simple and relatable which made her popular among her readers.
She recieved the State Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993 for her short story collection ‘Akasha Jeunthi Katha’. Apart from that She has also received many other prestigious awards like the Utkal Samman, the Prajatantra Award, the Gangadhar Rath Foundation Award among many others.
Susmita Bagchi is currently the chairperson of the Mo school programme of Government of Odisha that aims at improving the government aided schools in the state.
Adding to her list of donations towards the medical field, along with her husband she has also donated Rs. 340 crore towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital and a palliative care centre in Bhubaneswar named the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre.
Susmita Bagchi was just a girl from Odissa, with a pen in hand wanting to change the world with every word on the page. Be it her book about children with cerebral palsy or donating crores towards cancer hospitals and now IISc.
From that girl with a golden pen, she transformed into the woman with a golden heart. She not only her own life by achieving her dreams and marking a change with her works but she also changed hundreds of lives with her contribution and donation.
Image Source: Twitter
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A student with a passion for languages and writing. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Men possess the ability to do housework but lack the willingness to help the spouse merely because their perception of gender and the roles entailed clouds their perception.
Men and housework are two words that often struggle to fit in the same sentence – at least in the desired manner. Most often, the stories we hear feature husbands who disappear when the baby needs a diaper change or comfortably gets on a call when the laundry needs to be done.
During the nation-wide lockdown, I suddenly saw men talk about washing vessels, mopping the floor or doing laundry with a sense of pride. But as normalcy returned, the shine of contribution was gone and the dark shadow returned over household tasks. As a recent survey by the detergent brand Ariel showed, 7 out of /10* Indian women stated that their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later.
Despite that gloomy halo, relationships that go beyond the basics of the rulebook and break archaic gender roles are laudable. Now imagine, a husband who is a better biryani chef than his wife or the only proven expert to pacify the crying baby; a wife who drives the sedan better in peak traffic hours or can file IT returns with precision.
In a world, faced with crises, violence and struggles we often wonder why superheroes don’t exist. After reading an article about Padma Shri Subhashini Mistry, I am now sure that superheroes do exist.
In a world, faced with crises, violence and struggles we often wonder why superheroes don’t exist. After reading an article about Padma Shri Subhashini Mistry, I am now sure that superheroes do exist.
It’s just that usually they don’t come with a cape or magic powers. They are born with strong willpower, mental strength, and kindness which are beyond any selfish motives or self-promotion.
The country’s most coveted civilian awards, the Padma awards recognize the highest contribution by the citizens towards the nation. The 2018 Padma awardee Subhashini Mistry, is a living example that superhumans do exist.
Bangalore ranks 40th amongst the top 50 Global cities for women entrepreneurs. So, here are 4 highly successful women entrepreneurs in Bangalore and their wonderful success stories.
Bangalore ranks 40th amongst the top 50 Global cities for women entrepreneurs. So, here are 4 highly successful women entrepreneurs in Bangalore and their wonderful success stories.
Women entrepreneurship is on the rise in India with nearly 14% of the business establishments in the country being run by women. The rising number of women entrepreneurs in Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kochi and several other cities bear witness to these changing trends.
An avid traveler and former marketer at NetApp, Shubhra Chadda always toyed with the idea of turning into an entrepreneur someday. Often, she brought home souvenirs that happened to be mostly fridge magnets, from the places she visited. Evaluating her collection of souvenirs one day, she realized, there was no India-centric magnet. That’s how the idea of ‘Chumbak’ came up. However, being quite young at that time and pursuing a corporate career, she decided to pursue it sometime later.