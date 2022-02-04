Life Of A Woman Post 40… The Pressure’s Mounting On!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Changes inevitably come along as we age - here are the thoughts of a woman crossing 40.
As a woman crosses her 40’s, the pressure keeps mounting on!
With children entering their teenage, the tantrums seem to increase by the day gone.
The husband’s battling struggles of his own, she has to fight it out alone.
The sagging wrinkled skin, the increased weight, the thinning, greying hair wait for none.
What she wanted to do and what she ended up doing, all her dreams are overthrown.
So many unanswered questions keep hovering around, the pressure keeps mounting on!
She waits, she dreams, the day will come, when she too will be the dame, who will conquer her own little fame, get her long pending due, for a lovely life she pulled through.
The day, when all the pressure’s gone, anticipating eagerly for this dawn, forgetting all her worries and living for her own.
Though the pressure’s mounting on…
Though the pressure’s mounting on, there is nothing that’s gone wrong,
there are more pros than con, it is life’s experience that I have won.
In this endeavour, it’s a treasure, to know after all ‘Diamonds ’ are made under pressure.
Shining bright as I look back, there’s not a moment of regret.
The patience and endurance that I got, nowhere else could have I sought.
No management could have ever taught, the life lessons that my children brought.
I can see the best remuneration, in the upcoming generation.
The love and labour that I sowed, with all heart and soul, has transformed into this beautiful abode.
The relationship that I had vowed, is blooming and making me proud.
At the helm I stand with pride, basking in the glory of life’s journey all teary-eyed, feeling happy, contented and satisfied.
I am sailing through life as graceful as a swan, the past I don’t dwell upon, it’s the future that I throw light on, though the pressure’s mounting on!
Image source: a still from Yeh Meri Family
Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, Heena is also a travel enthusiast.
She loves to observe the happenings around her and weave them into beautiful stories.
A writer with a passion
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
Why is being an ideal Indian bahu such an ordeal? A woman shouldn’t have to pay a hefty fine only because she got married, right?
Don’t think, just say out loud, the first thing that comes to your mind when I say ‘ideal bahu.’
What was it? A young woman clad in a simple sari, her head covered by a pallu. She is probably holding a small child, taking care of her family and managing the house from morning till night. And she probably gets up before everyone and doesn’t sleep until everyone has gone to bed. She puts herself much below all her family members because she has been taught to treat her husband as God and in-laws as parents.
Antara's husband passed away suddenly a few years short of 40. Since then, she has stoically continued to do what it took to make life as normal as possible for her son Ayushman. An inspiring woman indeed!
It’s been four years, but the evening is still fresh in my mind. My son Arnav was home playing with his friend Ayushman, when a neighbour came by and told me Ayushman’s father is seriously ill. My husband Kapil rushed out to assist and I ran out a little later with emergency medication for a heart attack.
Downstairs, I found Ayushman’s father Ayaan slumped in a wheelchair surrounded by neighbours. Surprisingly, the doctor not only refused the medicine but even the suggestion to take him to a reputable private hospital nearby. He just recommended we take him to the nearest local hospital. I didn’t know it was already too late to do anything for Ayaan.