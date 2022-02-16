Is Women Empowerment A Joke?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Why are women always appreciated for being sacrificing, tolerant, loving, and caring and not confident, determined, and ambitious?
A much talk about but less thought about the topic- Women empowerment.
We have spoken so much about women’s empowerment in the last 10 years. We have seen changes also, and we have seen the non-acceptance as well. The male chauvinist of the society suddenly threatened by the ever-growing confident women and their ideologies are unsure how to deal with it and therefore are trying to reinforce their supremacy, whether it is in families, corporate world, villages, or towns.
But are they the only ones causing friction and threat to the cause?
After watching one of the episodes of #SatyamevaJayate , my belief was reinforced. It is not the MAN, it’s the society, our so-called values, and culture, our WOMEN. Yes, Indian culture is endorsed to be one of the most respected cultures, and yet it is the same culture that has the dowry and purdah systems.
Our so-called revered culture and values are to be blamed for the women’s troubled stand in our country. We worship goddesses but dehumanize women in our culture through the act of Sati, dowry & purdah system.
Isn’t it ironic? We all want Sita and Laxmi (All sacrificing, docile, and adjusting) for our house and not Durga or Kali (fierce, independent, saviors).
Why are goddesses shown as playing the second fiddle to gods not just in Hindu mythology, but Roman, Greek, and many more. Shakti, the goddess is the essence of creation itself, just like woman is in our universe. Let’s accept the fact that without a woman (or the feminine power), there is no evolution, no creation, no future, so why don’t we treat our women better, if not with more, then equal respect.
Let’s leave the Gods alone, let’s look at our system, where every mother’s first statement after her daughter’s marriage is to ask her to adjust with their new family; when a father is ready to pay for dowry but not for their daughter’s education; when society expects a girl’s happiness to always depend on someone else; aren’t we letting our girls down?
Why is it that the women should eat after the men eat, or are presumed to be born chefs?
What if a girl just ‘hates cooking’, just like a guy can ‘hate shopping’?
Why is it that, everyone expects their daughter-in-law to be all devoted to the family post marriage at expense of their career?
Why ‘family comes first’, is commonly used for girls and women?
Why is the statement ‘don’t behave like a girl’ a condescending statement for a guy and ‘you are like my son’ a complimentary statement for a girl?
If you start asking these questions, there are many more. But it has to begin with the first question.
Ask Question!
Unless we ask questions we will keep adjusting. It is for us women to bring the change, for every mother, every mother-in-law, every sister, every daughter, and every wife.
Value Yourself and Value Women! Unless you do, nobody will.
Image Source: Pexels via Canva Pro
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Men possess the ability to do housework but lack the willingness to help the spouse merely because their perception of gender and the roles entailed clouds their perception.
Men and housework are two words that often struggle to fit in the same sentence – at least in the desired manner. Most often, the stories we hear feature husbands who disappear when the baby needs a diaper change or comfortably gets on a call when the laundry needs to be done.
During the nation-wide lockdown, I suddenly saw men talk about washing vessels, mopping the floor or doing laundry with a sense of pride. But as normalcy returned, the shine of contribution was gone and the dark shadow returned over household tasks. As a recent survey by the detergent brand Ariel showed, 7 out of /10* Indian women stated that their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later.
Despite that gloomy halo, relationships that go beyond the basics of the rulebook and break archaic gender roles are laudable. Now imagine, a husband who is a better biryani chef than his wife or the only proven expert to pacify the crying baby; a wife who drives the sedan better in peak traffic hours or can file IT returns with precision.
'Patriarchy' is not just a word; it's a feeling that haunts most modern women all around the world, even more, when they are living in a society that has each and every traditions and social customs based on patriarchal norms.
Growing up, I was surprised by the practices being followed in the name of religion and tradition.
Practices that forbid women to even sit at a common dining table during her menstrual cycle, where she is not allowed to cook food or enter the kitchen during menstruation, practices that talk about the girl child as a commodity that has to be sent to ‘her rightful house’ through rituals like ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidai’, that tell girls to be home by 8pm while the male members can loiter and enter home even at 2am, drunk.
Growing up, I realized that the responsibility of carrying the traditions and culture in not very evenly distributed in society - most of it lies on a girl’s shoulders.
It’s been long since I have been trying to understand the meaning of traditions and culture. Well as a kid, I was told by my parents that things like respecting elders, helping the needy, and caring for youngsters is a tradition that has been followed in our society, and highlights the rich and extensive culture of our nation.
As I grew up, it started becoming evident to me that the society has been unjust in gauging the traditions and values of a family through the actions, behaviour and appearance of the ladies in the family, while the men enjoyed their freedom.