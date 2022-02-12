When My Boyfriend Asked Me To Become His Rakhi Sister!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
This Valentine’s Day, if you are a girl reading this, think about whether that boy you are dating is worth it. If not, you know what to do!
I hate Valentine’s day! I’ll tell you why…
The first boy I liked and hung out with gave me a pair of ugly earrings one Valentine’s Day. He never gave me gifts otherwise. He also asked me to become his ‘Rakhi’ sister and made me tie a rakhi around his wrist after calling me his girlfriend for months and even proposing marriage to me.
I tied a long leaf around his wrist and in one fell swoop, he ruined ‘Raksha Bandhan’ for me, too. He once asked me for INR 5000 presumably to buy drugs. He and his friends had a party in my house and charged me to use my music system, in the process, damaging it. For all this, they were pretty rich, moneywise! They all owned houses and more than one car and land, etc. But when it came to values or kindness, they were a big zero!
He and his friends used to go outside their ex-girlfriends’ houses and pee! They also used to engage in vandalism by pulling down posters from public spaces, etc. When things got bad between me and this guy, he taunted me in front of his friends, snatching at my Tee shirt and manhandling me.
I don’t want to get into more details, but after such a nightmarish experience, who would want to have anything to do with Valentine’s day? I was dead inside for a long time.
I’ve also been triggered and traumatized by various things. But reading and writing give me great joy, so I’ve been slowly crawling back to life. It’s difficult to write about this, and it makes me very angry, but I feel it is important to talk about these things to create awareness about such issues.
So, this Valentine’s Day, if you are a girl reading this, think about whether that boy you are dating is worth it. Remember, you always deserve better! Be warned that boys aren’t very nice all the time. Don’t let yourself get mistreated by anybody!
Happy Valentine’s day!
Image Source: Still from short film Pinki Ki Shaadi, Natak Pictures via YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Editor, Bibliophile, Blogger, Writer, Poet. I find reading helps me make sense of the world and I find writing therapeutic. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Kirty Datar, Co-Founder & Chairperson at Canebot, has a thrilling first-hand account of our journey at Shark Tank India. Read on!
Yes, you guessed it right, Milind Datar and I, the Founders of Canebot were one of the 198 finalists out of 62000 Applicants at a 0.3% success rate. A matter of great pride indeed, a reaffirmation that we are taking our venture on the right track.
There have been lot of speculations about Shark Tank India, whether it is scripted, manipulated and if it it worth participating in. Here’s are our take.
From the show, it’s pretty evident that the investment ticket size of the Sharks was nowhere close to the original Shark Tank USA Show. But hang on…you get to know that only after you reach their Mumbai Studio for the final shoot round.
What is empowerment of women, really? Is it if a woman in 'allowed' to work? Or is it her having equal say in everything, including finances?
What is empowerment? Maybe this story of my house help Bhanu will help us understand.
In August this year I relocated to a new city. The relocation necessitated the development of new relationships and new associations. What it also necessitated was the hiring of new domestic staff. Can’t do without them, can we? And, if you happen to be a working professional who keeps crazy hours, then hiring house help…nay…hiring experienced and honest house help is even more vital.
For a person as finicky as I am about cleanliness and housework, finding the perfect domestic help was quite an arduous task that led to the interviewing of dozens (yes, plural) maids, short listing the most promising ones and then hiring the best suitable one.
Two new additions to the actively growing list of accused sexual harassers from the film industry - veteran Subhash Ghai and popular Sajid Khan. Women going strong, hail #MeToo.
Two new additions to the actively growing list of accused sexual harassers from the film industry – veteran Subhash Ghai and popular Sajid Khan. Women going strong, hail #MeToo.
With more and more women coming out every single day, the #MeToo movement is going very strong in India. Two new names that have been added to the list of sexual harassers are both popular directors from Bollywood – Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan.
Filmmaker Subhas Ghai who is known for his movies like Karz, Pardes, Taal etc. has been accused of drugging and raping an ex-employee of his.
On Raksha Bandhan, being a single girl child can be tough! Lectures on how important it is to have a brother and how she's ‘unguarded’ without him are just some of the things they have to hear!
On Raksha Bandhan, being a single girl child can be tough! Lectures on how important it is to have a brother and how she’s ‘unguarded’ without him are just some of the things they have to hear!
As rakhis begin to be sold in the market, homes begin to be decorated, sweets begin to be made at homes, many single children especially girls, begin to isolate themselves. They nurture anxiety in their hearts and a fear of once again hearing the pitiful remarks of relatives and neighbours for being a solo girl child and having no brother ‘to protect her’.
Single kids are made to feel sad about something not in their control, for being the only child to their parents. They are made conscious of a void in their lives that might end up affecting their mental well-being. Instead of involving them in the celebrations of this day, they are left out in the ritual of tying the rakhi and feel lonely and excluded.