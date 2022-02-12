Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

For Young Women
February 12, 2022

When My Boyfriend Asked Me To Become His Rakhi Sister!

This Valentine’s Day, if you are a girl reading this, think about whether that boy you are dating is worth it. If not, you know what to do!

Aishwariya Laxmi
Tags:

I hate Valentine’s day! I’ll tell you why…

The first boy I liked and hung out with gave me a pair of ugly earrings one Valentine’s Day. He never gave me gifts otherwise. He also asked me to become his ‘Rakhi’ sister and made me tie a rakhi around his wrist after calling me his girlfriend for months and even proposing marriage to me.

I tied a long leaf around his wrist and in one fell swoop, he ruined ‘Raksha Bandhan’ for me, too. He once asked me for INR 5000 presumably to buy drugs. He and his friends had a party in my house and charged me to use my music system, in the process, damaging it. For all this, they were pretty rich, moneywise! They all owned houses and more than one car and land, etc. But when it came to values or kindness, they were a big zero!

He and his friends used to go outside their ex-girlfriends’ houses and pee! They also used to engage in vandalism by pulling down posters from public spaces, etc. When things got bad between me and this guy, he taunted me in front of his friends, snatching at my Tee shirt and manhandling me.

I don’t want to get into more details, but after such a nightmarish experience, who would want to have anything to do with Valentine’s day? I was dead inside for a long time.

I’ve also been triggered and traumatized by various things. But reading and writing give me great joy, so I’ve been slowly crawling back to life. It’s difficult to write about this, and it makes me very angry, but I feel it is important to talk about these things to create awareness about such issues.

So, this Valentine’s Day, if you are a girl reading this, think about whether that boy you are dating is worth it. Remember, you always deserve better! Be warned that boys aren’t very nice all the time. Don’t let yourself get mistreated by anybody!

Happy Valentine’s day!

Image Source: Still from short film Pinki Ki Shaadi, Natak Pictures via YouTube

Liked this post?

About the Author

Aishwariya Laxmi

Editor, Bibliophile, Blogger, Writer, Poet. I find reading helps me make sense of the world and I find writing therapeutic. read more...

18 Posts | 36,398 Views

