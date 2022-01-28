Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I don't know if he liked those games. I never cared. And probably he did not think he had a choice. Siblings are supposed to be born friends.
S says
Siblings are supposed to be born playmates. Someone who will be there for you all your life. They’ve seen you at your worst and they know all your weaknesses. Plus they don’t say ‘blood is thicker than water’ for nothing.
I have just one sister, three years older than me. As a baby, my eyes would follow her around the room watching her every move in wonder. Or so my parents tell me.
We shared a room and all our secrets. Her old school books were passed on to me, kept neatly with helpful notes jotted all on them. I loved and hated her for that – for once I’d liked to have my shiny new books!
What happens when the person we grew up with is now suddenly no longer there. After job and marriage, we were now in different countries for more than a decade. Suddenly your guide and anchor have drifted away and it is up to you to find your sea legs all on your own.
With phones and technology, we still find ways to stay in touch. Our kids adore each other.
But it isn’t the same.
As our parent’s age, we are united in taking care of them. We support each other mentally, if not physically present, through tough times. And hope that in the future, both our ‘single’ kids find each other similarly.
R says
To me, siblings are supposed to be born friends.
I have a brother, three years younger than me. I would confess and he would attest that I was a rough, ‘bullish’ older sister well into our late teens.
We only played games I wanted to play – which included the Kitchen set and then Monopoly and Scrabble in the later years. I don’t know if he liked those games. I never cared. And probably he did not think he had a choice.
But he was my only playmate for the most part and I, his. Again no choice here. He was a fighter though. He would rebel. Put his foot down. We fought like the cliched ‘cats and dogs’.
However, sometime between my University days and his, our relationship changed. It may have been that both of us were now on our own, away from parents and actual life challenges hit us.
There was always lots to discuss, lots to share and that is when we realized that we were great friends! Having lived a sheltered life all our childhood, with no other than parents to deal with; life outside home threw a lot of things at us; a lot of people, lot of relationships, lot of different situations; at the workplace, with friends, etc.
There a lot of times I would have called quits if I did not have him by my side. During those stressful years with my parents, he was the buffer and the sane head in our midst. A twenty-something that he was, I could not believe the wisdom he carried from the advice that he would give.
Post the tumultuous twenties, and well into our thirties when I was almost settled in a lot of ways, and he in some; we continued to remain strong confidantes to each other, and the go-to person to discuss anything going on in our lives.
And yes, just like you S, I do hope, both our ‘single’ kids find the same bond in each other.
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Why do parents avoid explaining the physical part of relationships to their children? The mindset is-'they will learn on their own like I learnt.'
Marriage. A word with conflicting sentiments. Love, exhilaration, fear, and adjustments were all deep sentiments that tingled in the pit of my stomach from time to time. However, I believe that the final decision must be taken solely by the two persons after the completion of courtship period (or whatever you call it).
My cousin got married in this lockdown. She was not very excited about the shrinking guest list. Though she was ecstatic she had me. More than the sisterhood bonding, we apportion a cognation of mentor-student. Moreover, I feel so protective towards her as she is introvert, shy, and timid. All I endeavoured and wanted her was her voice and a stand for herself.
It was her mehndi the day I reached. She rushed to hug me with those moist eyes. Fighting back my tears and holding her in my arms, my mind toggled between past and present. “I am so happy you made it di,” she said. It was the moment of mixed feelings, a reminder of the time when I was naïve to the change marriage brought into my life. I inhaled my lungs full of air in disbelief that the baby girl is getting married in two days. She blushed as others giggled and teased her asking her about the guy.
I was lost for words and a bit ashamed that instead of greeting or talking to her I was taking stock of her room. What was she doing in this junk-room? Was she here for some chore or was it really her room?
Time hadn’t changed her a bit. Still pretty and petite! Although she had put on a bit of body mass and gained a few inches vertically in the decade I hadn’t seen or heard from her. I was able to recognise her instantly as a familiar quaint smile flickered across her lips.
The quaintness of her smile was comforting as well as reassuring. So I knew she had recognised me and therefore I didn’t need to introduce myself. We were childhood friends after all. And I had really no intention of introducing myself again after being treated to a curt welcome by an older woman, presumably her mother-in-law, who had been casting suspicious glances at me after I told her I was there to meet Lakshmi.
I always thought of women as being there to serve us men. To love us, to care for us, to give us their lives. I was never told otherwise and I never bothered to find out either.
Today was going to be the day. One last try. I owed it to myself. I owed it to her. I owed it to our marriage of 15 years. I winced as I recalled the events that had led to me coming out of the drama that had unfolded as a much married man.
I was about 30 years old, armed with not only a Master’s Degree from the United States of America but also with an offer of a lucrative job from a very prestigious company. I had been given 2 weeks of time before I would be starting with the company that hired me as a Project Manager, and I set about to find a bride for myself in that short period. My parents had already started looking for potential candidates. All I had to do was to approve one of them.