Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!

Money
January 23, 2022

Why You MUST Make Your Daughters Financially Literate & Independent

As they say, there are NO free lunches. Financial independence and literacy is the only way to ensure a safe and worry free life for you and your daughters. 

Kiranjeet Chaturvedi
Tags:

As they say, there are NO free lunches. Financial independence and literacy is the only way to ensure a safe and worry free life for you and your daughters. 

Even as I fancy myself a sort of modern day vanaprastha vaasi, honing my detachment from dunyadari, I have to say that there is no way I know of doing this without first having a nest-egg and a steady source of income in your name. The sweet spot is to know just how much is enough, and then to step off the treadmill, if it doesn’t suit you.

Since many friends and strangers ask me about this, and since some of these thoughts came to mind as I was rejigging my modest investment portfolio just now, here is a little gyaan varsha.

Learn about your own finances, how they work

I must also add, that the same principles apply, even when you like the treadmill, whatever that is a job, grahashti, urban living, as a friend points out in her comment. Accounting for self-care and sustenance is a basic minimum. Why should a continued commitment to a job, salary, business, in any way mean that we don’t plan finances and making the most of saving, enjoying, enhancing that hard-earned income?

On the other hand, sanyas, vanaprastha, or a simple quotidian retirement or life of leisure too is supported by known, direct or indirect means of sustenance, be they abundant or ascetic.

So to all the ladies who dream of having the time and place to watch the world go by, to stand and stare, I say, get savvy about finance, because uske bina nahi ho payega (nothing can happen without that)….

Begin to save early, but any time is a good time to begin

Save, invest, have a home and/or other tangible encashable assets in your name. Ensure yourself a steady income that will forever pay your rent and for expenses, even when you do not actually go to work for that income, or retire, as the phrase is. Have a clear understanding and discuss matters with the family and spouse and parents…whatever is the arrangement in your case. Do not discuss with certain people, if that’s the safer option. Know that difference too.

Never ever think there is any free lunch. Not even in the forest, not even in a monastery or ashram, not as a parent living with your grown up offspring or when you choose a senior living community, and certainly not in that holiest of holies, a marriage. No matter where and when you go, however far away…. or however enmeshed in the lives of others you call your own…There isn’t anything free, except what that you saved for and in some way earned.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

The cost may be invisible to you now, or forever, but it is there. Choose which way you’d like it paid, in advance. Also, and most importantly, examine every assumption about money, security, contentment, lifestyle, quality of life.

Make charts, compare, contrast possible and existing scenarios. Put numbers to thoughts, give words to feelings. Discover truths, discard presumptions and conditioning. Remember why you wish to be so adventurous as to break away from the norm, from the routine. Stay creative.

For the lads, I think the equation is never murky, they have these fundas pretty clear.

Image source: a still from the film Monsoon Wedding

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Kiranjeet Chaturvedi

Kiranjeet Chaturvedi trained as a sociologist, and worked in qualitative market research with the WPP Group for many years. In the last decade she had taken to writing, sustainability consulting, farming and mountain living.   Kiranjeet read more...

1 Posts | 67 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
January 21, 2022

Until He Was Seduced By Temptation And Broke His Marriage Vows

Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.

Harshita Nanda

Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.

Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.

Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.

Read Full Article
Social Issues
January 20, 2022

The Story Of A Daughter Killed And A Son Saved…

If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.

Farida Rizwan

If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.

In my childhood, I would lazily walk up to the door, collect the newspaper and read the headlines. At times if any story caught my attention, I would mark it for further reading in the evening after school. Checking news has become a part of my daily routine.

Now the pattern has changed to google news, since through the sorted out tidbits, I can avoid negative news. It doesn’t always work, and many times some shocking news is trusted my way. As I lazily scroll through the news, there are a lot of things that leave a bitter taste in my mouth, especially those of crimes against children.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues