Why You MUST Make Your Daughters Financially Literate & Independent

As they say, there are NO free lunches. Financial independence and literacy is the only way to ensure a safe and worry free life for you and your daughters.
Even as I fancy myself a sort of modern day vanaprastha vaasi, honing my detachment from dunyadari, I have to say that there is no way I know of doing this without first having a nest-egg and a steady source of income in your name. The sweet spot is to know just how much is enough, and then to step off the treadmill, if it doesn’t suit you.
Since many friends and strangers ask me about this, and since some of these thoughts came to mind as I was rejigging my modest investment portfolio just now, here is a little gyaan varsha.
I must also add, that the same principles apply, even when you like the treadmill, whatever that is a job, grahashti, urban living, as a friend points out in her comment. Accounting for self-care and sustenance is a basic minimum. Why should a continued commitment to a job, salary, business, in any way mean that we don’t plan finances and making the most of saving, enjoying, enhancing that hard-earned income?
On the other hand, sanyas, vanaprastha, or a simple quotidian retirement or life of leisure too is supported by known, direct or indirect means of sustenance, be they abundant or ascetic.
So to all the ladies who dream of having the time and place to watch the world go by, to stand and stare, I say, get savvy about finance, because uske bina nahi ho payega (nothing can happen without that)….
Save, invest, have a home and/or other tangible encashable assets in your name. Ensure yourself a steady income that will forever pay your rent and for expenses, even when you do not actually go to work for that income, or retire, as the phrase is. Have a clear understanding and discuss matters with the family and spouse and parents…whatever is the arrangement in your case. Do not discuss with certain people, if that’s the safer option. Know that difference too.
Never ever think there is any free lunch. Not even in the forest, not even in a monastery or ashram, not as a parent living with your grown up offspring or when you choose a senior living community, and certainly not in that holiest of holies, a marriage. No matter where and when you go, however far away…. or however enmeshed in the lives of others you call your own…There isn’t anything free, except what that you saved for and in some way earned.
The cost may be invisible to you now, or forever, but it is there. Choose which way you’d like it paid, in advance. Also, and most importantly, examine every assumption about money, security, contentment, lifestyle, quality of life.
Make charts, compare, contrast possible and existing scenarios. Put numbers to thoughts, give words to feelings. Discover truths, discard presumptions and conditioning. Remember why you wish to be so adventurous as to break away from the norm, from the routine. Stay creative.
For the lads, I think the equation is never murky, they have these fundas pretty clear.
Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.
Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.
Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.
If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.
In my childhood, I would lazily walk up to the door, collect the newspaper and read the headlines. At times if any story caught my attention, I would mark it for further reading in the evening after school. Checking news has become a part of my daily routine.
Now the pattern has changed to google news, since through the sorted out tidbits, I can avoid negative news. It doesn’t always work, and many times some shocking news is trusted my way. As I lazily scroll through the news, there are a lot of things that leave a bitter taste in my mouth, especially those of crimes against children.
Even though you are a modern daughter-in-law, your in-laws expect you to completely adapt to their family. Is that fair? Think.
Before I start talking to you, there are two things you should know.
First, if your husband is someone who supports you and stands by you when you are right, then you are blessed. If he does not, then it is time you had a talk with him. If he still doesn’t understand, then you should know that you have the right to leave right away. If I were you, I would.
Why do people call my child thin? Don't they know that a healthy child is what matters?
“Kitni dubli hain” (“‘she is so skinny”) the Aunty said as soon as she saw my daughter. We had met a couple of minutes ago and after introductions, I pointed out my child to her in the playground when she said this. At that remark, something happened inside me. I think my blood pressure shot up a wee bit and my tear glands threatened to empty out. I wondered why she could not see that my child was happily playing in the playground with her friends. I wasn’t expecting her to compliment her on her attributes at all but hearing this was unexpected. Okay, my daughter is slender, so what? But since this was an Aunty who was closer to my mother’s age, I let the moment pass. However, that comment lingered at the back of my mind. It does so even now a few years down the line. In fact it makes my blood boil.
This is not a isolated comment. We have faced many such lines over the years.
“Has your daughter always been like this?” asked by a so-called friend.